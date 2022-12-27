Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Build Your Coping Skills and Capacity to Manage Stress
Commit to meaningful values and goals only you can actualize and fulfill. Learn and adapt from others' experiences on how to overcome challenges. Stop looking for happiness and start looking for meaning. The beginning of a new year offers us a special time and a unique opportunity to reflect upon...
psychologytoday.com
Is Your Fight or Flight Reflex Harming Your Relationship?
Our biological impulses for self-protection are powerful and immediate. Fight, flight, or freeze reflexes can be activated in relationship interactions. In relationships, it is essential to recognize when our body’s reactions impair our ability to make good decisions. I was on a hike once in northern Michigan with my...
‘1000-lb Best Friends’ Star Meghan Crumpler Once Explained What Motivated Her to Lose Weight
'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler opened up about how a heart-to-heart with her dad led her to consider weight loss surgery.
psychologytoday.com
Micro-Abandonments: How a Narcissist Gains Emotional Control
A narcissist may utilize the defense mechanisms of idealization and devaluation in tandem to gain emotional control of a partner. Idealization occurs when a narcissist love-bombs a person or agrees with everything they think and feel at the beginning of the relationship. Devaluation occurs when the narcissist suddenly "drops" the...
psychologytoday.com
How to Have a Happy and Healthy New Year
Many New Year's resolutions fail because people rely on willpower to meet unrealistic goals. Treating oneself well, instead of with harsh restrictions and self-scrutiny, enhances well-being and protects one's energy and health. Paying attention to one's thoughts and challenging negative self-talk is an important aspect of self-care. It’s that time...
psychologytoday.com
How 'Playing It Safe' Inhibits Our Creativity
"Screwing up" is an essential ingredient to a creative life. Creativity is never about perfection but rather direction. Some of the most creative people in the world make lots of mistakes. You may be familiar with Sara Blakely, the woman who founded Spanx. Her first product, a comfortable girdle, was...
psychologytoday.com
Do You Have a Fear of Being Single?
The number of single American adults is rising. Despite the growing trend towards singlehood, not everyone is comfortable being single. Fear of being single may be due in part to stigma and people viewing single adults more negatively than partnered adults. People who fear being single are more likely to...
psychologytoday.com
What Does ChatGPT Think About Consciousness?
ChatGPT is a chatbot that has gained attention for its ability to converse at a high level. In this conversation, ChatGPT discusses the nature of consciousness. ChatGPT also considers the differences between consciousness in humans and other animals. In November 2022, OpenAI introduced ChatGPT, a chatbot that has garnered significant...
psychologytoday.com
How Gray Divorce Affects Adult Children
Adult children of gray divorce may feel a wide range of emotions, depending on whether their parent-child relationship is positive or negative. Adult children of gray divorce may feel sad, afraid, happy, unsafe, relieved, worried, anxious, depressed, unloved, lonely, and angry. Some adult children of gray divorce who have painful...
psychologytoday.com
Living in Vivid Color With “Vital Engagement”
Vital engagement is defined as "lives colored in with both absorbed enjoyment and meaning." Finding our “zest zone” of discretionary time appears to be of paramount importance in optimizing our well-being. Reflecting on our mortality can help us reprioritize how we want to engage in life and spend...
psychologytoday.com
Is Holiday Eating Causing You Stress?
Eating disorders are complex mental health issues that can become chronic or fatal if not treated. Three-quarters of people with an eating disorder don’t ask for help. Often, they are in denial or think no one will understand. Early intervention with an eating disorder makes full recovery more likely.
psychologytoday.com
The Benefits of Solitude
Even for a social animal, solitude can have its benefits. Solitary does not necessarily mean lonely. Having solid social relationships but choosing to be solitary for a time can fend off loneliness. Holidays are usually a series of social events, and the pressure to engage in them, and to be...
psychologytoday.com
Grief and the Passage of Time
In grief, we must come to terms with leaving our loved ones behind in time. The passage of time is necessary for healing, but at the same time can be painful. Some physicists suggest that time is an illusion—a controversial but soothing theory. Love is impervious to the effects...
psychologytoday.com
Why You Should Stop Talking About Your Worries
When you are worried about something, it is natural to want to seek reassurance from loved ones. Reassurance-seeking is an attempt to avoid anxiety by reducing the uncertainty triggering the anxiety. Reassurance-seeking only serves to perpetuate anxiety because avoidance of anxiety keeps anxiety going in the long run. If you...
psychologytoday.com
Responding to X in Light of Y: The Aim of Consciousness
Humans have the ability to respond to X in light of Y, stemming from the conscious field. Robotic systems struggle with this type of context-sensitive response. The conscious field is always doing the same thing, permitting the response to X to consider the response to Y. When responding to a...
psychologytoday.com
Mindfulness Vs. Self-Compassion: Which Matters More?
Three research studies indicate that self-compassion influences mental health to a greater extent than does mindfulness. Mindfulness and self-compassion are complementary capacities that interact to promote mental health. Reducing self-judgment forms a key mechanism of action through which both mindfulness and compassion-focused practices improve mental health. Mindfulness (paying attention to...
psychologytoday.com
The Body Holds the Healing
Embodiment emphasizes the importance of observing and noticing one’s internal felt sense. Embodied practices help increase the connections between exteroception (external sensations) and interoception (the internal felt sense). Restorative embodiment focuses on the senses as a resource to support and reinforce soothing, invigorating, and recuperative experiences. Embodiment is a...
