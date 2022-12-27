Oklahoma's Jeff Lebby 'Fully Confident' QB Plays Well Against FSU, 'Then We'll Go From There'

Dillon Gabriel and Jeff Lebby remained focused on the bowl game Sunday afternoon when asked about next season.

After an up-and-down season, Oklahoma will certainly have questions regardless of the bowl game’s outcome heading into the off-season. One of those question marks seems to be quarterback Dillon Gabriel , who has been noncommittal about his status next fall.

Sunday in Orlando, it was offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby who was asked about Gabriel’s future plans. Lebby, like Gabriel, was vague and focused on the bowl game against Florida State.

“Fully confident he is going to play really well on the 29th, and then we'll go from there,” Lebby said.

Despite Oklahoma’s 6-6 record, Gabriel had a pretty solid season on paper.

The transfer quarterback threw for 2,925 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Sooners’ biggest struggles came about when he was injured with a concussion.

Next fall Oklahoma brings in highly touted freshman Jackson Arnold , but outside of that, the quarterback room lacks depth. Losing Gabriel would be a big blow to the Sooners’ offense.

“I think just from an experience standpoint, being in our league now and going through the things that he has had to go through, I think Dillon has played really well,” Lebby said. “And he will continue to play better.

“But proud of his journey and how he has continued to grow and how he has held the locker room together. Obviously things haven't gone the way we have wanted them to, and he has done a great job being steady in the building every single day. So, that's what I will probably appreciate him for the most is just being the same dude every single day and finding ways to get the most out of his teammates.”

For Gabriel, he's in no rush to make a formal announcement on if he intends to return to Norman next season or not.

"I’m just wanting to announce on my own time, when my family’s right," Gabriel said last week before the team left for Orlando. "And not trying to hold it from the media or anything. Just wanting to announce on my own time and know just when it’s right for me and my family. But nothing, no secret message in between any of that. Just like that.

"... I just approach it like being present. I’ve learned to be present in multiple ways. Just because when you look too far ahead, obviously you’re not focused in the present.

"You dwell on the past, it can affect you right now, too. So just staying present, let it all happen, but I’m confident with just my family and I’m having great people around me, even the coaches. It’s very helpful."

A big bowl game performance could generate positive momentum for both Gabriel and the Sooners heading into the offseason. It looks like Oklahoma will have to wait a bit longer on an answer about Gabriel, though.

