Police Find Decomposing Pregnant Woman's Body In Man's Apartment While Arresting Him for Unrelated Murder
The suspect allegedly told police he and the female victim were in a relationship and they had "some type of fight" a month ago leading to her death. Maryland police arresting a man suspected in the shooting death of a gas station clerk made a grisly find while executing a search warrant in his apartment, discovering the body of a possibly pregnant woman in "advanced stage of decomposition."
New images of murder suspect released by police
Police hunting for a man in connection with the murder of a woman have released a new image and CCTV footage of him.Alexander Carr, 32, is wanted over the death of Michelle Hanson, whose body was found at a property in Brady Street, Sunderland, on December 2.Detectives have been searching for Carr and the charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £10,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.👉Carr considers himself able to survive outdoors so he could be taking shelter inside outhouses/unoccupied buildings. Please ensure these are kept locked and secure & if you noticed signs of forced...
Adelaide teenage girl, 16, allegedly stabs man, 55 at Andrews Farm on Boxing Day
Police were called to a home on Petherton Road, in Andrews Farm, in Adelaide's north, just after 2.50am on Monday to reports of a domestic assault.
Woman who was killed by police car had ‘hands full of Christmas presents’
A 22-year-old woman who died after being hit by a police car has been described as having hands full of Christmas presents when the incident took place. Rachael Louise Moore lost her life as she was walking on Sheil Road in Liverpool at about 8.10pm on Christmas Eve, when she was struck by the marked police car.
Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy, then spits him out
A 2-year-old boy in Uganda was swallowed by a hippo and then spit back out after a witness pelted the animal with stones, according to police.
Elderly Couple Shot Dead by Neighbor Over HOA Dispute: Police
Hugh Hootman, 75, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
DNA Evidence Disproves Elderly Woman’s Goose Bite Claim More Than 30 Years After Her Husband Was Found Shot in the Back of the Head: Police
When her husband was found dead from a gunshot wound to the back of the head inside of their Pennsylvania home more than three decades ago, Judith Ann Jarvis claimed that she had no idea what happened to him, and explained that the blood on her pajamas was caused by a recent goose bite. But new DNA evidence from those very pajamas now indicates that Judith, now 76, shot and killed her husband, 42-year-old Carl R. Jarvis, back in 1987, authorities announced.
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
A hospital patient was "disturbed" by the sound of her 79-year-old roommate's ventilator. So she allegedly shut it off — twice.
A 72-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly switched off a hospital roommate's ventilator — twice — because she was annoyed by the sound it made, authorities in Germany said Thursday. The woman was jailed on suspicion of attempted manslaughter following the incident at a hospital in the...
Officer working at Walmart runs woman’s plates to follow her on Instagram, police say
“It was clear to me that he got my name by running my plate,” the 21-year-old woman said.
First responder left traumatised after she ran to horror crash scene involving five kids where she held a toddler’s hand and prayed she wouldn’t die
A first responder was left traumatised after rushing to a horror crash scene involving five kids, including a two-year-old toddler whose hand she held and prayed for her life before ambulances arrived. The four-vehicle collision occurred at around 9.45pm on December 11 at the Alexander Drive and Beach Road intersection...
Police officer punched through ice to try and rescue children as three die in frozen lake
Rescuers punched through ice on a frozen lake in Solihull during in a bid to rescue children, it emerged yesterday as police confirmed three boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, died after falling into the water.Another child – a six-year-old boy – remains in a critical condition in hospital.Superintendent Richard Harris from West Midlands Police described efforts to rescue the children from the lake in Babbs Mill Park in the town near Birmingham. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk“Police officers did go into the water,” he told a press conference. “They were joined by other...
2-Year-Old Triplets Found Safe the Day After Father Kills Mother in Murder-Suicide
The triplets went missing after their mom, Maisah Larkin, was shot to death inside her Philadelphia home After a frantic overnight search, a set of 2-year-old triplets were found safe on Dec. 19 after their mother was murdered in her living room the night before, according to a statement from the Philadelphia police. On Sunday, Dec. 18, around 8 pm, officers responded to the Philadelphia home of Maisah Larkin, 39, on reports of a "person screaming," per a police incident update. Inside, Larkin was found dead from multiple gunshot...
Florida Man Tied Up His Romantic Interest and Stabbed Her 38 Times: Police
A Florida man allegedly sought a woman romantically, even showing off a picture of her to his coworkers, but police say that interest ended in murder. Michael Douglas, 53, tied her up and stabbed her more than three dozen times, according to cops in North Port, Florida. Police said they...
‘Discarded Like a Piece of Trash’: Florida Woman Arrested Four Years After Allegedly Tossing Newborn Daughter in the Ocean
A 29-year-old woman in Florida was arrested this week for allegedly killing her newborn baby whose body was fished out of an Atlantic Ocean coastal inlet more than four years ago. Arya Singh was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder in the...
Man Faces Death Penalty for Killing Wife, Her 4 Kids, then Driving with Bodies in Van for Weeks
Michael Jones has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of murder A jury is pondering a possible death sentence for a Florida man who pleaded guilty to brutally murdering his wife and their four young children and driving around with their bodies in the back of his van for several weeks. Michael Wayne Jones, 41, admitted to beating his wife to death with a baseball bat in 2019. After she was dead, he said that he murdered her four small children over the next few days. He stored their...
Man, teen girl arrested over Christmas Eve killing of ‘angel’ beautician in pub
Police in the UK have arrested a man and a 19-year-old girl for the shooting death of beauty salon worker Elle Edwards at a crowded pub on Christmas Eve. The 26-year-old Edwards was fatally shot in the head in front of her friends when someone opened fire before midnight Saturday inside the Lighthouse Inn pub in Wallasey Village in Merseyside. Four other patrons were wounded in the shooting, which sent shockwaves through the country where instances of gun violence are rare. On Monday, police announced the arrest of a 30-year-old man from Tranmere on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with what...
Driver shot on I-10 identified as 15-year-old
The driver of a car shot Wednesday afternoon on I-10 near St. Bernard Avenue has been identified. Orleans Parish Coroner Dwight McKenna says the driver was 15-year-old Travis Campbell.
Kidnapped teen beaten with baseball bat for 12 hours, then dumped on road, NY cops say
The attackers also poured bleach on the victim, police said.
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.
Danielle Harkins told students to ‘cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Photo byDaily Unsolved Mysteries. In 2012, a 35-year-old school teacher, Danielle Harkins, near St. Petersburg, Florida, began acting strangely after she took interest in demonic rituals.
