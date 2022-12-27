ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IA

Related
KIMT

Iowa's court reporter shortage could get even worse

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Not many careers can guarantee job openings at any given time, but this one — described by employees as “interesting, challenging and fascinating” — has 33 openings in Iowa with an annual starting pay of nearly $56,000. Court reporters in...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa is a Top 5 Food Secure State

(Undated) Iowa is one of the nation’s leaders in food security. That’s according to the 2022 U.S. Hunger Atlas and Annual Survey Report. The report looks at how many people in each state didn’t have enough food to eat in a given week last year. Even though Iowa has the fourth lowest food insecurity rate, eight percent of the state’s residents didn’t have enough food on the table. That’s around 330-thousand Iowans. 150-thousand more people in the state were food insecure in 2021 compared to the year before.
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

IOWA WOMAN COULD BE NEW YEAR MILLIONAIRE

AN IOWA WOMAN WAS CHOSEN FOR A SPECIAL ONE MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL DRAWING DURING A-B-C’S BROADCAST OF “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE” FROM TIMES SQUARE. CHRIS MANUEL OF SWAN, IOWA SAYS SHE’S HEARD FROM NEARLY EVERYONE IN HER MARION COUNTY COMMUNITY OF 76 PEOPLE ABOUT HER SELECTION FOR THE DRAWING, AND SHE EXPECTS THEM TO BE WATCHING.
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

What are the 2023 changes to Iowa's retirement taxes?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting in 2023, Iowans 55 years or older will be exempt from paying state taxes on retirement income. "At the end of the day, this will have a big impact on the pocketbooks of older Iowans," said Brad Anderson, State Director for AARP Iowa. "Especially after a year of record inflation where it caused Iowans across the boards to struggle to pay for things like gas and groceries and medicines. So, anytime we can see more older Iowans keeping more of their retirement income. That's a good thing."
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Seek Professional Help If Resolving To Quit Smoking In 2023

Statewide Iowa — One of the most common New Year’s resolutions is to quit smoking, and a survey finds 70 percent of Iowa smokers want to quit, while 50 percent will try to quit in 2023. There are mixed messages circulating about how vaping can help smokers to...
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

IOWA LOTTERY PLANS TO UPGRADE HOW WINNERS ARE PAID

THE IOWA LOTTERY PLANS TO MOVE TO SOME MORE MODERN METHODS OF PAYMENT FOR PRIZES IN THE NEW YEAR. SPOKESPERSON, MARY NEUBAUER, SAYS PAPER CHECKS HAD BEEN THE STANDARD. NEUBAUER SAYS CASH PAYMENTS WON’T GO AWAY, BUT THEY DO PLAN TO START USING PREPAID DEBIT CARDS THAT ALLOW RETAILERS OR LOTTERY OFFICES TO LOAD THE PRIZE MONEY ONTO THE CARD.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024

Iowa’s three public universities are planning to expand several programs over the next two academic years.  Starting in 2023, Iowa State University is helping students retain the flexibility of the online options originally offered during the COVID-19 pandemic while the University of Northern Iowa works to finalize its new nursing program by 2024. The University […] The post Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KLEM

KLEM News for Thursday, December 29

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across a swath of Siouxland until 6 pm. The counties included in the advisory are Plymouth, Woodbury, O’Brien, Sioux counties in Iowa and Lincoln and Union counties in South Dakota. In Plymouth County, a mix of rain and snow this morning will give way to a mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow by late afternoon. Snow will fall into the evening hours. Snow accumulation is forecast between 1 to 2 inches, and ice may accumulate to a light glaze. Roads will become slippery at times today.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit

Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle Alliman, and Dr. David Saggau, […] The post Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
juliensjournal.com

Mihm-Herold Named New President

Northeast Iowa Community College Business and Community Solutions Vice President, Wendy Mihm-Herold, Ph.D., has stepped down from her position at NICC to become the Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates (iJAG) new President and CEO. Mihm-Herold begins her new role on Jan. 23, 2023. Mihm-Herold has served as vice president...
IOWA STATE
Albia Newspapers

Black talks possible property tax relief, marijuana constitutional amendment

(Chillicothe) -- One of KMAland's Missouri lawmakers says it's likely too soon to say what form of tax relief will come from the upcoming legislative session. That's according to Senate elect and current State Representative Rusty Black, who currently represents the state's 7th House District, which includes Grundy, Linn, and Livingston counties. In the 2022 session, Missouri lawmakers passed an income tax cut that will lower income tax rates from 2022's 5.3% to 4.95% in the first year and by 0.1% each year following until it reaches 4.5%. Three days into the pre-filing period for the 2023 session earlier this month, of the nearly 700 bills that were pre-filed, almost 10% had to do with some form of taxation. However, Black says ideas are still coming in from all perspectives.
MISSOURI STATE
kniakrls.com

Marion County Public Health Update

It’s not uncommon to get sick in the winter time. Many of the illnesses going around include RSV, Flu, COVID and the common cold. Judi Van Hulzen, a nurse at Marion County Public Health strongly recommends getting the flu shot. Van Hulzen adds, “Right now is the time RSV...
kmaland.com

Conservation group urges Iowans to assist in protecting monarch butterflies

(Ames) -- In 2015, reports began to surface regarding the stark descent of the monarch butterfly population worldwide. Over the past two decades, the monarch butterfly population has declined roughly 80%, sparking widespread concern for the species and its surrounding counterparts. In that same year of 2015, Iowa State University...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

State working through backlog of care facility investigations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said it was making up for the lost time when it comes to inspecting care facilities. The DIA said it was not allowed to conduct surveys during the 2020 pandemic so care facilities could learn to navigate COVID-19. The DIA interacts with and investigates care facilities in several different ways. A surveyor can show up unannounced to investigate, or people can fill out a complaint for the state to investigate.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license

A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to court records and documents from the Iowa Board of Nursing, Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was criminally charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and […] The post Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ROCKWELL CITY, IA

