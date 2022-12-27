ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Motorcyclists Breaking Law They Say is ‘Dumb’

Motorcyclists throughout the Hudson Valley are blatantly ignoring the law and angering drivers who say they're putting everyone's lives at risk. Automobiles and motorcycles have been figuring out how to share the same roadways for decades. For the most part, drivers of both vehicles are simply doing their best to keep each other safe. But recently the illegal behavior of some motorcyclists has been angering drivers. Bikers say they're just doing what they need to in order to keep themselves alive.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City

Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends. Does that even happen anymore?
YONKERS, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Man Tossed Teen Threw Window In Hudson Valley, DA

A 62-year-old Hudson Valley man is accused of assaulting two teens, including tossing one through a storefront window. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah and Dobbs Ferry Police Chief Manuel R. Guevara announced that a Dobbs Ferry man was arraigned on an indictment charging him with assaulting two 15-year-olds in September 2022.
DOBBS FERRY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Free Safe Ride Home Being Offered On New Years in Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley residents in Orange, Rockland and Sullivan Counties can expect safe ride home options New Year's Eve. Dana Distributors has been serving Orange County, NY the freshest beer in the industry since 1970. They extended their service area, purchasing the Anheuser-Busch distribution rights for Rockland County in 2000 and Sullivan County in 2001. All three operations moved to a newly constructed 115,000 square foot facility in Goshen, NY twenty years ago in 2002. Today, Dana Distributors sells over three million cases annually, most notably Budweiser.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

65-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman Killed Riding Bike In New York

Police are asking for help after a woman was killed riding her bike in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the Kingston Police Department confirmed a fatal car versus pedestrian accident is under investigation. Woman Riding Bike In Kingston, New York Fatally Hit By Car. The preliminary investigation shows that a...
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Employees Help Buffalo After Devastating Storm

The crew members arrived safely and have already started helping with the snow removal. Anyone who has watched the news recently has noticed how Buffalo was completely devastated by a winter storm. It's been awful to see the images from there, multiple deaths were reported from the storm and there is still so much that needs to be done to help.
BUFFALO, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York Man Arrested For ‘Savage Death’ Of Hudson Valley Child

A Hudson Valley babysitter is accused of killing his girlfriend's 3-year-old son. On Tuesday, at a press conference at the Town of Wallkill Police Department, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, Chief Robert Hertman of the Town of Wallkill Police Department, members of the New York State Police, and other law enforcement officials announced that an Orange County man was accused of killing a 3-year-old boy.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Peek Inside Newburgh, New York’s New Casino

The Hudson Valley's newest casino is opening its doors this week in Newburgh and they have offered up a peek inside before it is official. For months Hudson Valley has known about the casino coming to the Newburgh Mall. According to a press release, the casino is 50,000 square feet and they stated they were bringing 250 jobs to Orange County.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Driver killed as he added antifreeze to his truck

RYE – The driver of a box truck who was outside his vehicle adding coolant, was killed when a tractor-trailer going eastbound on Interstate 287 in Rye went off the road and struck the other truck. Richard Bradwell, 65, of White Plains, who was outside the box truck, was...
RYE, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
32K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy