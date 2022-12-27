Read full article on original website
Hudson Valley Motorcyclists Breaking Law They Say is ‘Dumb’
Motorcyclists throughout the Hudson Valley are blatantly ignoring the law and angering drivers who say they're putting everyone's lives at risk. Automobiles and motorcycles have been figuring out how to share the same roadways for decades. For the most part, drivers of both vehicles are simply doing their best to keep each other safe. But recently the illegal behavior of some motorcyclists has been angering drivers. Bikers say they're just doing what they need to in order to keep themselves alive.
One of the Oldest Covered Bridges in the Country is in New Paltz, NY
The Hudson Valley is steeped in history. From George Washington's headquarters in Newburgh, NY to the D&H Canal that runs through towns from Port Jervis to Kingston, there are signs of the past everywhere you look. Another centuries-old monument in New Paltz, NY is celebrating a milestone birthday. Record-Setting Bridges...
Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City
Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends. Does that even happen anymore?
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump
A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
Elderly New York Man Killed In Fire Just After Xmas In Hudson Valley
Just hours after Christmas, an elderly Hudson Valley man lost his life in a home fire. On Wednesday, New York State Police From Troop K confirmed an investigation into a fatal fire in Westchester County. Westchester County Man Killed In Fire Just After Christmas. On December 26, 2022, around 9:20...
New York Man Tossed Teen Threw Window In Hudson Valley, DA
A 62-year-old Hudson Valley man is accused of assaulting two teens, including tossing one through a storefront window. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah and Dobbs Ferry Police Chief Manuel R. Guevara announced that a Dobbs Ferry man was arraigned on an indictment charging him with assaulting two 15-year-olds in September 2022.
Free Safe Ride Home Being Offered On New Years in Hudson Valley
Hudson Valley residents in Orange, Rockland and Sullivan Counties can expect safe ride home options New Year's Eve. Dana Distributors has been serving Orange County, NY the freshest beer in the industry since 1970. They extended their service area, purchasing the Anheuser-Busch distribution rights for Rockland County in 2000 and Sullivan County in 2001. All three operations moved to a newly constructed 115,000 square foot facility in Goshen, NY twenty years ago in 2002. Today, Dana Distributors sells over three million cases annually, most notably Budweiser.
Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors To Newburgh Casino [PHOTOS]
As the Hudson Valley anxiously waited for the news as to when the doors to the new Resorts World Casino would open, the announcement came just recently that the official grand opening was set for Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am. Earlier this week we were treated to a sneak peak...
65-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman Killed Riding Bike In New York
Police are asking for help after a woman was killed riding her bike in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the Kingston Police Department confirmed a fatal car versus pedestrian accident is under investigation. Woman Riding Bike In Kingston, New York Fatally Hit By Car. The preliminary investigation shows that a...
Hudson Valley Employees Help Buffalo After Devastating Storm
The crew members arrived safely and have already started helping with the snow removal. Anyone who has watched the news recently has noticed how Buffalo was completely devastated by a winter storm. It's been awful to see the images from there, multiple deaths were reported from the storm and there is still so much that needs to be done to help.
Decomposed Body Of Missing Hudson Valley Man Found On Island In New York
A Hudson Valley man who went missing from the region before Thanksgiving was found dead just after Christmas. On Tuesday, police confirmed a missing Lower Hudson Valley man was unfortunately found dead. He went missing about six weeks ago. Man Goes Missing From New Rochelle, New York. Christopher Corcoran, 61,...
New York Man Arrested For ‘Savage Death’ Of Hudson Valley Child
A Hudson Valley babysitter is accused of killing his girlfriend's 3-year-old son. On Tuesday, at a press conference at the Town of Wallkill Police Department, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, Chief Robert Hertman of the Town of Wallkill Police Department, members of the New York State Police, and other law enforcement officials announced that an Orange County man was accused of killing a 3-year-old boy.
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
Barstool Sports Star Set to Perform in Poughkeepsie, New York
Saturdays are for the boys but one of the stars from Barstool Sports will be performing in Poughkeepsie, New York on Friday, March 3. Barstool Sports is one of the most popular media brands in the world. Don't let the name fool you. Barstool Sports covers so much more than football, baseball, and hockey.
Hudson Valley City Makes List of ‘Most Rat Infested’ in Nation
We're not number 1 and that's actually a good thing but we didn't do all that great. Rats aren't just pests. People generally dislike them. Cartoon elephants aren't the only ones who are afraid of rats and mice. Musophobia or murophobia are two very common fears. Usually you want to...
News 12
Former NYPD detective from Goshen accused of abandoning 9 dogs in freezing temperatures
A former NYPD detective from Goshen is accused of leaving three dogs outside in below freezing temperatures for days while six more were left behind to almost freeze in his garage. “Every one of them had hypothermia already. They would’ve never made it through the night,” said Gene Hecht with...
First of These Was on Mid-Hudson Bridge, Now in Smithsonian
You think you know everything about the Hudson Valley, then you start to have a conversation with someone, and they share with you something you had never heard of! There is something that was on the Mid-Hudson Bridge for 25-years and that "it" is now located in the Smithsonian, Natural Museum of American History.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Connecticut is often overshadowed by New York and New Jersey when it comes to the great bagel debate. While we may not have as many options when it comes to delis, that doesn't mean our bagels are any less delicious.
Peek Inside Newburgh, New York’s New Casino
The Hudson Valley's newest casino is opening its doors this week in Newburgh and they have offered up a peek inside before it is official. For months Hudson Valley has known about the casino coming to the Newburgh Mall. According to a press release, the casino is 50,000 square feet and they stated they were bringing 250 jobs to Orange County.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Driver killed as he added antifreeze to his truck
RYE – The driver of a box truck who was outside his vehicle adding coolant, was killed when a tractor-trailer going eastbound on Interstate 287 in Rye went off the road and struck the other truck. Richard Bradwell, 65, of White Plains, who was outside the box truck, was...
