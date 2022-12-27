Read full article on original website
State Police Seek Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-run in Upper Twp., NJ
Authorities are asking for your help identifying a man wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Cape May County this past Thursday evening. State troopers say the sketched man may have been the scene of the accident, which happened just before 6:30 at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and Brewhause Lane.
Have you seen this man wanted for South Jersey fatal hit-and-run?
UPPER TOWNSHIP — State Police investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Cape May County have released a composite sketch of the man believed to have been behind the wheel of the vehicle responsible. The crash along Stagecoach Road at the intersection with Brewhause Lane in Upper Township on Thursday evening...
Police searching for suspect after deadly hit-and-run in Kensington
A 50-year-old man was walking along the street when he was struck and killed.
Police search for Wilmington man accused of fleeing traffic stop
Delaware State Police are searching for a Wilmington man who they say bolted from a traffic stop early Friday. According to State Police, a trooper on patrol saw a white Honda Accord parked behind the Superlodge and McDonald's in the 3,000-block of New Castle Avenue. The operator was seen talking with a female at the driver's door. The trooper followed the car and initiated a traffic stop when the vehicle went through a stop sign improperly. Also, police said the driver showed signs of impairment.
Police investigate shooting near 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby
Police are asking for the public's help after a shooting near the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby.
Camden County Police Searching For Missing Teens
Photo credit: Camden County Police Dept. The Camden County Police Department is asking the public’s help with locating two teenagers who have gone missing from their homes. Sa’niya Williams was reported missing today from her home on the unit block of Dudley Street. She is described as a black female, 5’0”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white shirt and may be traveling in an older model white Toyota. She is known to frequent Centerville and Whitman Park.
Vigil held for 78-year-old grandmother killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In our region Friday night, friends and family gathered to remember the life of Julia Mae Abraham. Red and black balloons flooded Fairmount Avenue in honor of the 78-year-old who was killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday afternoon.She was hit while sitting in her vehicle at 37th Street and Fairmount Avenue.Police say the driver who hit her, ditched the stolen car they were driving and ran from the scene.She leaves behind children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all say she was the foundation of their family."She was the rock," Zakeysha Hall, the victim's granddaughter, said. "It's ridiculous. We expected her to die from old age, maybe even cancer, but for her to just die, for her to get murdered, it's ridiculous." Family and friends of Abraham are pleading for the driver to turn themselves in.If you have information, you're urged to contact Philadelphia police.
Man in custody after woman found murdered in Talleyville motel room
Delaware state police say they have a suspect in custody after a woman was found murdered in a New Castle County motel room.
Camden County man charged with first-degree aggravated assault in death of his father
WINSLOW TWP, N.J. - A New Jersey man is being charged in the death of his father who prosecutors say died following an argument at a Camden County home Friday morning. Joseph Mastranduono Jr., 44, was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of 75-year-old Joseph Mastranduono Sr., prosecutors said.
Winslow man accused of killing 75-year-old father
Joseph Mastranduono Jr. is charged with manslaughter.
Pedestrian killed in Gloucester Township, NJ, shutting road for hours
GLOUCESTER — A person is dead after being struck and killed by a car in the township Thursday evening. Police officials were dispatched to Little Gloucester Road in the Blackwood section just after 5:30 p.m. on a report of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian. The victim was pronounced...
Police arrest suspect after Christmas Eve burglary in Northfield, N.J.
Police say an image from a home surveillance camera led them to the suspect.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Gloucester Twp.
A person was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.
Winslow Twp. Man Charged in Death of 75-Year Old Father
A Winslow Township man has been charged in the death of his 75-year-old father, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:13 a.m., Winslow Township Police Officers were dispatched to a home on Kresson Court for...
Can You Help the Brooklawn Police Identify This Individual Regarding a Recent Alleged Shoplifting?
All photos credit: Brooklawn Police Dept. The Brooklawn Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the individual in those photographs who is wanted for questioning regarding an alleged shoplifting that occurred on December 22, 2022. Please take a close look at these photographs. If you recognize this...
Philadelphia police: 1 in custody after 'suspicious' death in Overbrook
Philadelphia police are investigating a suspicious death in the Overbrook section of the city.
New Jersey man arrested and charged after firing several shots in the air
A Beachwood man is facing multiple charges following his arrest in the borough for firing several shots in a residential neighborhood. Police said that they received a call around 2:51 pm on Monday afternoon of shots being fired along the 300 block of Mizzen Avenue and located the evidence of shell casings along the road upon arriving at the scene of the crime.
Trenton Police Department To Increases Enforcement Efforts on New Year’s Eve
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) On New Year’s Eve, the Trenton Police Department will operate several roving DUI patrols concentrating in and around the liquor establishments and heavily traveled roadways. The New Jersey State Police will be conducting their own DUI patrols within the Capital City. According to the New Jersey...
Gruesome: 10 People Were Murdered in This One South Jersey House
This is one of those things that as a life-long resident of South Jersey, I knew absolutely nothing about. But the more I read about it, I became more and more intrigued about what happened inside this rather innocent-looking house. Truth be told, I have driven past this house numerous...
Police Search For Missing Endangered 16-year-old From Cumberland County, NJ
State troopers are asking for your help locating an endangered teenager from Cumberland County who hasn't been seen in nearly 24 hours. Authorities say 16-year-old Ahmir Moreno was last seen in the area of Jesse Bridge Rd. and Sherman Ave. in Deerfield Twp., Cumberland County, at approximately 3 PM Tuesday, December 27th.
