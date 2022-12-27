Read full article on original website
Related
Albia Newspapers
Black talks possible property tax relief, marijuana constitutional amendment
(Chillicothe) -- One of KMAland's Missouri lawmakers says it's likely too soon to say what form of tax relief will come from the upcoming legislative session. That's according to Senate elect and current State Representative Rusty Black, who currently represents the state's 7th House District, which includes Grundy, Linn, and Livingston counties. In the 2022 session, Missouri lawmakers passed an income tax cut that will lower income tax rates from 2022's 5.3% to 4.95% in the first year and by 0.1% each year following until it reaches 4.5%. Three days into the pre-filing period for the 2023 session earlier this month, of the nearly 700 bills that were pre-filed, almost 10% had to do with some form of taxation. However, Black says ideas are still coming in from all perspectives.
Albia Newspapers
Iowa Attorney General official: $5M JUUL settlement terms match other states’ settlement
(The Center Square) – Iowa's Attorney General has reached a $5 million settlement with JUUL Labs to resolve potential violations of the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act, the state announced Wednesday. AG Tom Miller said JUUL exposed Iowans under age 21 to its electronic nicotine delivery system, or...
Albia Newspapers
Texas border security efforts enhanced in 2022 as illegal border crossings surged
(The Center Square) – Since Gov. Greg Abbott launched Texas’ border security mission known as Operation Lone Star, Texas law enforcement officers have apprehended an unprecedented number of foreign nationals who’ve entered the U.S. illegally. They’ve also seized enough fentanyl to kill more than the entire U.S. population.
Comments / 0