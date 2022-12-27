Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Makes a Little Girl’s Christmas with Special Gift
It's safe to say that Caitlin Clark, West Des Moines native and star point guard for the Iowa Hawkeyes Women's Basketball team, is one of the most beloved athletes in the state of Iowa. Her likability on the court is only rivaled by her kind-heartedness off the court, as she went out of her away to make a young fan's Christmas with a special gift.
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa Week: Who's running the show?
To many educators, the teacher shortage is not an outcome of the pandemic, but the result of years of build-up only exacerbated by the past couple of years. Brydie Criswell, the founder of The Good Earth Nature School, shares with Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe the growing problems in public education that eventually pushed her to her limit.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
kscj.com
IOWA WOMAN COULD BE NEW YEAR MILLIONAIRE
AN IOWA WOMAN WAS CHOSEN FOR A SPECIAL ONE MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL DRAWING DURING A-B-C’S BROADCAST OF “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE” FROM TIMES SQUARE. CHRIS MANUEL OF SWAN, IOWA SAYS SHE’S HEARD FROM NEARLY EVERYONE IN HER MARION COUNTY COMMUNITY OF 76 PEOPLE ABOUT HER SELECTION FOR THE DRAWING, AND SHE EXPECTS THEM TO BE WATCHING.
What’s Guy Fieri’s Favorite Iowa Dive? A Diner With Sweet BBQ
There are lots of great places to grab amazing food, but there can be only one favorite. For food celebrity Guy Fieri, the #1 dive in Iowa is a diner that makes sweet, sweet BBQ. It wasn't that long ago when Guy Fieri appeared on an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins...
Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit
Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle Alliman, and Dr. David Saggau, […] The post Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ourquadcities.com
Arena to say goodbye to TaxSlayer in mid-January
More than four months after Vibrant Credit Union announced it was acquiring naming rights to the Moline arena, the old TaxSlayer Center name should be gone from the side of the building in mid-January. The Moline-based financial institution – with $1 billion in assets and 55,000 members – has attached...
KCRG.com
One injured following early morning Grinnell shooting
GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Poweshiek County are investigating following an early morning shooting in Grinnell. It happened at approximately 1:40 am Thursday in the 1000 block of Pearl Street. That’s a residential area just west of downtown. Investigators say several adults were engaged in a verbal argument...
kciiradio.com
Felony Charge For West Burlington Man
On Wednesday, December 21, at approximately 6:20 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding suspicious activity. According to the report, two individuals drove into a farm residence in the 2400 grid of 240th Street. After being approached by the resident, one individual ran on foot, while the other fled in the vehicle.
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KCCI.com
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 235
DES MOINES, Iowa — A multi-vehicle crash was reported Wednesday morning on Interstate 235. The crash happened near 42nd Street in the eastbound lanes. This initial report aired at 6:30 a.m. The crash has since been cleared.
Arrest made in overnight QuikTrip armed robbery
DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest has been made in the armed robbery of a QuikTrip overnight. Marcus Alan Johnson, 33, was arrested for allegedly brandishing a handgun at the QuikTrip cashier as he robbed the store. Johnson has been charged with first degree robbery. Officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a […]
kniakrls.com
Two Charged from Ottumwa Face Drug Charges
Two Ottumwa men were arrested in Marion County this week and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree and possession of a controlled substance. According to court documents, Seth Sammons, age 42, and Jason Almy, age 32, were stopped for a traffic violation. A police...
ourquadcities.com
Davenport changes recycling, bulky waste calendars
The city of Davenport is making changes to its annual recycling and bulky waste calendar program. The shift comes after evaluating the cost, benefit, and use of the annually mailed calendar, according to a city release Thursday. Beginning with the 2023 solid waste season, the city will no longer mail...
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. 34
A Burlington man is dead after a single vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 34 this morning. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to the east bound lanes of U.S. Highway 34, west of Danville Road near mile marker 253 regarding a single motor vehicle fatality accident on Tuesday, December 27 at about 9:40 a.m. […]
Comments / 0