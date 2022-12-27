ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

Malden fire began with unsafe use of extension cord, Fire Marshal says

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xd9n0_0jvjMnMr00

MALDEN, Mass. — An extension cord used unsafely started a raging house fire that sent two firefighters to the hospital and displaced nine people Monday night, the state fire marshal said Tuesday.

The three-alarm fire broke out at a multi-family home on John Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Two Malden firefighters suffered for injuries that were not life-threatening.

“We’re extremely relieved that the two injured firefighters are recovering and that none of the residents were hurt or worse,” Malden Fire Chief William Sullivan said in a statement. “This fire started with an indoor extension cord that was run through a window along the outside of the home, where it ignited the building’s exterior. If you must use an extension cord outside, be sure it’s rated for outdoor use and keep it away from water, snow, and ice.”

Electrical fires are the second-leading cause of fire fatalities in Massachusetts, including nine deaths last year, State Fire Marshal Ostroskey said in a statement.

“Many of these fires start with extension cords and power strips that are damaged, overloaded, or improperly used,” Ostroskey said. “Always be sure that these items are free of damage and rated for their intended use. Never connect one extension cord or power strip to another, and always plug heavy appliances like space heaters directly into a wall outlet.”

When firefighters responded to the area of 24-26 John St. on Monday night, they saw smoke and flames emanating from the home. A second alarm was struck, followed soon by a third.

Boston 25 News cameras caught flames leaping from the roof of the three-story building at 9:15 p.m. While the flames were extinguished shortly after, the ceiling was left charred and had a gaping black hole in the front of the building.

The fire was concentrated on the upper floors, where the two injured firefighters were battling the blaze, officials said.

Several communities responded to provide mutual aid, including Everett, Lynn, Medford, Melrose, Revere, Saugus, and Somerville. Boston Sparks A10, Cataldo Ambulance, the Salvation Army, and The Red Cross also responded to assist at the scene.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Firefighters respond to house fire in Malden

Fire crews were called to fight a house fire in Malden Friday evening. A Boston 25 News camera caught firefighters ascending ladders leaning against the Stanton Street home. Several windows of the home sustained damage. Boston 25 News is working to see if any of the homeowners were inside the...
MALDEN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Death investigation underway in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Fire crews rescue trapped person from rollover crash in Stoneham

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash that caused two to roll over in Stoneham on Friday. SKY7HD was over the scene, where fire crews could be seen pulling a trapped person from one of the crumpled vehicles. Three people were taken to the hospital.
STONEHAM, MA
WCVB

15-year-old flown to Children's Hospital after fire pit incident

EASTON, Mass. — A teenager was flown to the hospital Friday evening after suffering burns in a fire pit incident at a home in Easton, Massachusetts. First responders rushed to the home on Wenlock Circle just after 3:30 p.m. They said the victim, a 15-year-old, suffered burns and was...
EASTON, MA
CBS Boston

Crash caught on camera at dangerous East Boston intersection

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVEAST BOSTON - A chain reaction crash in East Boston was caught on camera and has neighbors asking what can be done to make their street safer. It happened on Bennington Street on Christmas morning. Surveillance cameras captured the moment a driver slammed into a car damaging three in the process. Lexi Hargrave had her car damaged in the crash. She fears the car may be totaled. It was the first car she ever bought. "I don't know if there is any under damage. Underside damage is going to not be good," said Hargrave before...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police investigating after woman shot on MBTA bus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are investigating after a 60-year-old woman was shot on an MBTA bus near Andrew Square Station on Friday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of shots fired on board an MBTA bus just outside Andrew Square Station found the woman suffering from an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to a transit police official.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
140K+
Followers
149K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy