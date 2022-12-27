Malden fire began with unsafe use of extension cord, Fire Marshal says

MALDEN, Mass. — An extension cord used unsafely started a raging house fire that sent two firefighters to the hospital and displaced nine people Monday night, the state fire marshal said Tuesday.

The three-alarm fire broke out at a multi-family home on John Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Two Malden firefighters suffered for injuries that were not life-threatening.

“We’re extremely relieved that the two injured firefighters are recovering and that none of the residents were hurt or worse,” Malden Fire Chief William Sullivan said in a statement. “This fire started with an indoor extension cord that was run through a window along the outside of the home, where it ignited the building’s exterior. If you must use an extension cord outside, be sure it’s rated for outdoor use and keep it away from water, snow, and ice.”

Electrical fires are the second-leading cause of fire fatalities in Massachusetts, including nine deaths last year, State Fire Marshal Ostroskey said in a statement.

“Many of these fires start with extension cords and power strips that are damaged, overloaded, or improperly used,” Ostroskey said. “Always be sure that these items are free of damage and rated for their intended use. Never connect one extension cord or power strip to another, and always plug heavy appliances like space heaters directly into a wall outlet.”

When firefighters responded to the area of 24-26 John St. on Monday night, they saw smoke and flames emanating from the home. A second alarm was struck, followed soon by a third.

Boston 25 News cameras caught flames leaping from the roof of the three-story building at 9:15 p.m. While the flames were extinguished shortly after, the ceiling was left charred and had a gaping black hole in the front of the building.

The fire was concentrated on the upper floors, where the two injured firefighters were battling the blaze, officials said.

Several communities responded to provide mutual aid, including Everett, Lynn, Medford, Melrose, Revere, Saugus, and Somerville. Boston Sparks A10, Cataldo Ambulance, the Salvation Army, and The Red Cross also responded to assist at the scene.

