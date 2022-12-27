ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLOX

WLOX blood drive provides life line for recipients

WLOX blood drive provides life line for recipients
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Krewe of Neptune announces 2023 Celebrity Grand Marshal

BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Mississippi native and national country recording artist Steve Azar will lead the Krewe of Neptune through the streets of Biloxi during their annual night parade. It will be held in downtown Biloxi on February 18, 2023 beginning at 5:30pm. Azar has a long list...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Happening Now: Kwanzaa Celebration in Gulfport

Happening Now: Kwanzaa Celebration in Gulfport
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

Lucedale parade to kick-off Mardi Gras season in Mississippi

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mardi Gras season in Mississippi will again be kicked off by Lucedale in 2023. The Lucedale Carnival Association (LCA) is back for its seventh year hosting a ball, parade and family fun day during Mardi Gras season. “We just want to rejuvenate Mardi Gras in Lucedale. We brought it here […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WLOX

Golfers rejoice as warmer weather enters South Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With temperatures going from deep freeze to toasty in the span of a few days, Coast residents are enjoying time outside at Bayou Vista Golf Course in Gulfport. Six days ago, the wind chill was in the teens and temperatures were in the 20′s and 30′s....
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Discussing digestive issues with Dr. Jordan Roussel

Discussing digestive issues with Dr. Jordan Roussel
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Gulfport Holiday Classic Day Two (12/29/22)

Gulfport Holiday Classic Day Three (12/30/22) Gulfport Holiday Classic Day One (12/28/22) Highlights from Harrison Central, Gulfport, and Pascagoula. Coast athletes take next steps on Early Signing Day. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST. Coast athletes take next steps on Early Signing Day. Boys Basketball: Moss Point @...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Edgewater Mall to usher in new year with changes of its own

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some big changes are coming to Edgewater Mall in Biloxi for the new year. Work is moving along on the new Sky Zone location. The 24,000 square foot site will become a trampoline park with a zip line and climbing wall and will be ready for business by spring 2023.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

WATCH: Man pops the big question at Gulfport's Harbor Lights Festival

Gulf Coast Beer & Bacon Fest to cook up sizzling treats, fundraising for Mississippi Heroes in March. Tickets are already going fast for the Gulf Coast Beer & Bacon Fest in March! Katherine Sutton and Eric Alvarez from Mississippi Heroes, as well as Island View Chef Deborah Thomas, join us on set to give us more info.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with 200 North Beach in Bay St. Louis

Tickets for both casino parties go on sale tomorrow. Troy Peterson reflects on life as Harrison County Sheriff after announcing retirement. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced Wednesday he will retire when he finishes his second term at the end of 2023. Amanda Schonewitz makes history in Stone County. Updated:...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

TONIGHT: Part of East Pass Rd., near Cowan, closed for work

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A heads up for drivers in Gulfport Friday night... Crews will shut down the westbound lanes of East Pass Road, between Bridge Street and Monet Street, near Cadence Bank and Taco Bell. The closure will begin at 9 p.m. to allow crews to install a new...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Coast casinos prepare for New Year's Eve celebration

Troy Peterson reflects on life as Harrison County Sheriff after announcing retirement. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced Wednesday he will retire when he finishes his second term at the end of 2023. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Schonewitz completed the program with 23 other women from around the country.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another badly damaged. The wreck happened just around noon on the westbound Canal Road Exit 31 off I-10. The deputy and driver of the other car did make it out okay, and...
GULFPORT, MS

