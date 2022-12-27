Read full article on original website
WLOX
WLOX blood drive provides life line for recipients
Twelfth Night celebrations to kick off Carnival season in South Mississippi. The Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum and the City of Biloxi are excited to announce a Twelfth Night Celebration Thursday, January 5. WLOX blood drive provides life line for recipients. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The annual WLOX Blood...
WLOX
Krewe of Neptune announces 2023 Celebrity Grand Marshal
BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Mississippi native and national country recording artist Steve Azar will lead the Krewe of Neptune through the streets of Biloxi during their annual night parade. It will be held in downtown Biloxi on February 18, 2023 beginning at 5:30pm. Azar has a long list...
WLOX
Home of Grace clients battling addiction share New Year’s resolutions
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Many people are starting to write their New Year’s resolutions down as we approach 2023. This includes people battling addiction at the Home of Grace Addiction Treatment Center, who are looking forward to the new year. Zack Hinton is currently a client of Home of...
WLOX
Happening Now: Kwanzaa Celebration in Gulfport
Lucedale parade to kick-off Mardi Gras season in Mississippi
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mardi Gras season in Mississippi will again be kicked off by Lucedale in 2023. The Lucedale Carnival Association (LCA) is back for its seventh year hosting a ball, parade and family fun day during Mardi Gras season. “We just want to rejuvenate Mardi Gras in Lucedale. We brought it here […]
WLOX
Golfers rejoice as warmer weather enters South Mississippi
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With temperatures going from deep freeze to toasty in the span of a few days, Coast residents are enjoying time outside at Bayou Vista Golf Course in Gulfport. Six days ago, the wind chill was in the teens and temperatures were in the 20′s and 30′s....
WLOX
Discussing digestive issues with Dr. Jordan Roussel
WLOX
Gulfport Holiday Classic Day Two (12/29/22)
Gulfport Holiday Classic Day Three (12/30/22) Gulfport Holiday Classic Day One (12/28/22) Highlights from Harrison Central, Gulfport, and Pascagoula. Coast athletes take next steps on Early Signing Day. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST. Coast athletes take next steps on Early Signing Day. Boys Basketball: Moss Point @...
WLOX
Edgewater Mall to usher in new year with changes of its own
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some big changes are coming to Edgewater Mall in Biloxi for the new year. Work is moving along on the new Sky Zone location. The 24,000 square foot site will become a trampoline park with a zip line and climbing wall and will be ready for business by spring 2023.
WLOX
WATCH: Man pops the big question at Gulfport's Harbor Lights Festival
Gulf Coast Beer & Bacon Fest to cook up sizzling treats, fundraising for Mississippi Heroes in March. Tickets are already going fast for the Gulf Coast Beer & Bacon Fest in March! Katherine Sutton and Eric Alvarez from Mississippi Heroes, as well as Island View Chef Deborah Thomas, join us on set to give us more info.
I-10 widening to help traffic around planned Bucc-ee’s on Mississippi Gulf Coast
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WKRG) – Federal grants will widen I-10 through part of Mississippi, including an interchange where a new Bucc-ee’s is planned. $60 million from a bipartisan infrastructure law will support widening I-10 from four to six lanes between Long Beach and Diamondhead. “This grant funding will have a lasting effect for the people and […]
wxxv25.com
Pet of the Week: Peanut is looking for a forever home!
Every other week we feature a pet up for adoption at the Jackson County Animal Shelter. This week’s pet is Peanut. Adoption Coordinator Maridee Mallette and Peanut are in studio with more!
WLOX
In the Kitchen with 200 North Beach in Bay St. Louis
Tickets for both casino parties go on sale tomorrow. Troy Peterson reflects on life as Harrison County Sheriff after announcing retirement. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced Wednesday he will retire when he finishes his second term at the end of 2023. Amanda Schonewitz makes history in Stone County. Updated:...
WLOX
TONIGHT: Part of East Pass Rd., near Cowan, closed for work
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A heads up for drivers in Gulfport Friday night... Crews will shut down the westbound lanes of East Pass Road, between Bridge Street and Monet Street, near Cadence Bank and Taco Bell. The closure will begin at 9 p.m. to allow crews to install a new...
WLOX
Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash waiting for updates
LIZANA, Miss. (WLOX) - The family of Harrison County resident David Scarborough is still waiting for answers. Scarborough is one of the four people on board a helicopter that crashed on Thursday off the Coast of Louisiana. His family gathered on Friday at his home in Lizana to show support...
WLOX
$60M MEGA grant to pay for widening I-10 between Diamondhead, Long Beach exits
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A four lane section of I-10 from the Long Beach exit at County Farm Road to the Diamondhead exit will finally be widened to six lanes, thanks to a $60 million MEGA Infrastructure Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. MDOT District Engineer Kelly Castleberry...
WLOX
Coast casinos prepare for New Year's Eve celebration
Troy Peterson reflects on life as Harrison County Sheriff after announcing retirement. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced Wednesday he will retire when he finishes his second term at the end of 2023. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Schonewitz completed the program with 23 other women from around the country.
WLOX
UPDATE: Gulfport family survives house fire, officials attribute space heater
The arctic blast has some needing permanent shelter in Harrison County. WLOX's Stephanie Pool is live with details. RAW VIDEO: Arson investigation into Hwy 67 woods fire. Investigators looking into a woods fire off Hwy 67 in Harrison County Tuesday believe it was intentionally started. Children learn while playing at...
NOLA.com
Slidell man died in cold weather trying to get home to family, Mississippi coroner says
A 57 year-old homeless man who was found dead in Pearl River County Monday morning died from extreme weather conditions on Christmas Day. The man was identified as Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. by Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage, who told the Sun Herald that Ligon succumbed to extreme temperatures and passed away Christmas night.
WLOX
Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another badly damaged. The wreck happened just around noon on the westbound Canal Road Exit 31 off I-10. The deputy and driver of the other car did make it out okay, and...
