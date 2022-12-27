ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Section, AL

Collegedale Police Seek Attempted Murder, Aggravated Rape Suspect

COLLEGEDALE, TN (WDEF) – Collegedale Police need your help to track down an attempted murder and aggravated rape suspect. Kenneth McKenzie Junior was already out on bond for a long list of charges involving his ex-girlfriend. Tuesday (12/27/22) night, police say he was back at her home hitting and...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
Suspect Killed in Chattanooga Police Chase

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A high speed police chase came to a violent end in downtown Chattanooga this morning. “Cars were driving past and I’m like, “What’s going on?””, a woman who goes by E.R. said. A suspect, who has been identified as 26 year old...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Police Urge Caution for New Year’s Celebrations

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- At today’s press conference, Chattanooga Police urged the public to ring in the New Year responsibly. Their focus was on encouraging those who go out to celebrate to have designated drivers or use a rideshare service. They also have a warning for those who like to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Koko the Christmas Miracle

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Montlake Community came together this past weekend to create a Christmas miracle. Neighbors and strangers alike banded together through sharing Facebook posts, phone calls, and constant emailing to try to find Koko, a small white dog who had been missing for almost three days.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Mocs Drop SoCon Opener 76-68 to the Citadel

(gomocs.com) CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball team allowed 50 second half points during a hard-fought 76-68 loss at The Citadel in the Southern Conference opening game on Thursday night inside McAlister Field House in Charleston, S.C. Following the loss, Chattanooga has dropped its last three...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chattanooga brewery to host New Year’s Peach Bowl party

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — While some local businesses are getting ready for New Year’s Eve, others are preparing for Georgia Bulldog fans to come barking through the door. Five Wits Brewing Company will be hosting a Peach Bowl watch party on New Year’s Eve when Georgia kicks off against Ohio State.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chattanooga Tourism boasts large New Year’s event lineup

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — New Year’s Eve is right around the corner and the Scenic City is getting ready to party. Everything from hotel parties at the Edwin and the Moxy to kids’ events at Red Bank Bounce will be available for the community to enjoy as 2023 is welcomed in.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

