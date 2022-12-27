Read full article on original website
Collegedale Police Seek Attempted Murder, Aggravated Rape Suspect
COLLEGEDALE, TN (WDEF) – Collegedale Police need your help to track down an attempted murder and aggravated rape suspect. Kenneth McKenzie Junior was already out on bond for a long list of charges involving his ex-girlfriend. Tuesday (12/27/22) night, police say he was back at her home hitting and...
Suspect Killed in Chattanooga Police Chase
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A high speed police chase came to a violent end in downtown Chattanooga this morning. “Cars were driving past and I’m like, “What’s going on?””, a woman who goes by E.R. said. A suspect, who has been identified as 26 year old...
Police Urge Caution for New Year’s Celebrations
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- At today’s press conference, Chattanooga Police urged the public to ring in the New Year responsibly. Their focus was on encouraging those who go out to celebrate to have designated drivers or use a rideshare service. They also have a warning for those who like to...
Koko the Christmas Miracle
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Montlake Community came together this past weekend to create a Christmas miracle. Neighbors and strangers alike banded together through sharing Facebook posts, phone calls, and constant emailing to try to find Koko, a small white dog who had been missing for almost three days.
McCallie and Brainerd Advance to Semifinals of Best of Preps Tournament
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Best of Preps tournament tipped off Wednesday at Chattanooga State. Defending champ McCallie beat LFO 81-47. Big Blue hit 18 three-pointers in the victory. Brainerd knocked off East Hamilton 68-58. The Panthers and Blue Tornado both advanced to the semifinals on Thursday.
Mocs Drop SoCon Opener 76-68 to the Citadel
(gomocs.com) CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball team allowed 50 second half points during a hard-fought 76-68 loss at The Citadel in the Southern Conference opening game on Thursday night inside McAlister Field House in Charleston, S.C. Following the loss, Chattanooga has dropped its last three...
Chattanooga brewery to host New Year’s Peach Bowl party
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — While some local businesses are getting ready for New Year’s Eve, others are preparing for Georgia Bulldog fans to come barking through the door. Five Wits Brewing Company will be hosting a Peach Bowl watch party on New Year’s Eve when Georgia kicks off against Ohio State.
Chattanooga Tourism boasts large New Year’s event lineup
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — New Year’s Eve is right around the corner and the Scenic City is getting ready to party. Everything from hotel parties at the Edwin and the Moxy to kids’ events at Red Bank Bounce will be available for the community to enjoy as 2023 is welcomed in.
UTC Women Lose 59-51 to Jacksonville State in Final Non-Conference Game
(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Mocs returned to The McKenzie Arena for the first time in a month, but couldn’t get its offense going, falling 59-51 to Jacksonville State in the final non-conference game of the season. The Mocs move to 8-7 on the year and will...
