spectrumnews1.com
Special election called for February to fill State Senate seat
LOUISVILLE,Ky — A lone Kentucky Democrat will continue to represent the state in Washington DC. State Senator Morgan McGarvey was elected in November to the seat left open by retiring Congressman John Yarmuth. What You Need To Know. Gov. Andy Beshear has called a special election for State Senate...
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear: Kentucky Awarded Nearly $36 Million to Get More Children Kindergarten Ready
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 29, 2022) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that the federal government has selected Kentucky for a nearly $36 million grant to support families and the state’s economy by ensuring more children are ready for kindergarten. “My administration will always put education first, and that...
kentuckylantern.com
Kentucky Supreme Court rejects Beshear’s claim that legislature wrongly curbed his emergency powers
Citing legislative immunity, the Kentucky Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously rejected Gov. Andy Beshear’s claim that the legislature acted unconstitutionally when it curbed his emergency powers in 2021. The court ruled that the state Constitution grants lawmakers immunity from such lawsuits. The legislation in question was a response to...
WLWT 5
Kentucky's medical marijuana order goes into effect Jan. 1: What to know
A Kentucky executive order about medical marijuana will take effect at the start of the new year. Lawmakers tried, and failed, again this year to pass a bill that would legalize it. It passed through the House, but died in the Senate. So in response, Gov. Andy Beshear introduced an...
WKYT 27
Secretary of State Michael Adams files for reelection
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams has officially filed for reelection. His campaign tweeted out the paperwork on Tuesday.
wymt.com
Kentucky Governor discusses legislative session priorities
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Lawmakers are headed back to work in Kentucky next week as the general assembly will reconvene. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he hopes lawmakers will prioritize education by passing his Education First plan. The governor’s plan aims to address student learning loss brought on by the...
'This is not about getting high, we need this': Advocacy groups push for Kentucky lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana in 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Advocates for medical marijuana were hard at work at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort Wednesday morning. In their latest push for lawmakers to listen, with the next legislative session less than a week away, advocacy groups like Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis and Kentucky Norml covered the walls of the tunnel connecting the State Capitol and Annex buildings with hundreds of photos.
WKYT 27
Kentucky unemployment changes coming in 2023
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky will go from among one of the most generous states for unemployment benefits to one of the least starting in 2023. Instead of 26 weeks of benefits, unemployed Kentuckians will get just 12 weeks. State Representative Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, nicknamed his plan the “get people back...
953wiki.com
Governors Beshear and DeWine and Senator McConnell Announce Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project Awarded More Than $1.6 Billion in Federal Grants
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 29, 2022) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced today that the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project was awarded federal funding grants worth more than $1.6 billion, giving the landmark bridge and corridor project the green light to move toward construction.
wevv.com
Scams target Kentucky Motorists
A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
Will 2023 be the year Kentucky passes a marijuana bill?
The issue is guaranteed to come before lawmakers again as a representative has already filed a bill to legalize it for both recreational and medicinal use.
kentuckytoday.com
COMMENTARY: Overturning school choice puts Kentucky outside mainstream
In a sweeping decision, the Kentucky Supreme Court struck a huge blow to students who simply asked for the chance to learn. By ruling against Kentucky’s expansive Education Opportunity Account Act (EOA Act)—which would have given low- and middle-income students access to education dollars to further their learning in the right environment—the justices have set our Commonwealth’s students up to fail. This reality is even more devastating considering recent state testing data, where less than half of Kentucky’s elementary students were proficient in reading and only a third were proficient in math.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Kentucky
Kentucky’s unique geography and location within the interior of the United States give it some of the most unique weather events in the region. With hot summers and cold winters, Kentucky, as many of its residents know, can be a place of extremes! Today, we are going to explore the weather in the state, particularly the stuff regarding the cold. Let’s discover the coldest place in Kentucky, plus learn a bit about the weather in this beautiful state!
z93country.com
Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year
Kentucky is among the states with the longest possible unemployment benefits, at 26 weeks. However, come January, 1, those unemployment benefits will change for the first time in 84 years. The change comes with the passing of House Bill 4. Kentucky Representative Phillip Pratt calls house bill 4 the “get...
wdrb.com
Dozens of new services in Kentucky will come with 6% sales tax next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky residents will pay less in income tax in 2023, but to offset that loss in state revenue, many things will be included in the current 6% sales tax. House Bill 8 passed earlier this year, dropping the state's income tax from 5% to 4.5%. For...
Kentucky task force wants to move child support collection to AG's office
(The Center Square) – Kentucky lawmakers are recommending child support enforcement be moved out of the state’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services and given to the attorney general’s office after a review found a significant amount yet to be collected and enforcement challenges at the county level.
Kentuckians encouraged to challenge accuracy of new broadband map
Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to challenge the accuracy of a new federal broadband availability map that will help determine how billions of federal dollars for broadband deployment will be allocated among states. The Federal Communications Commission in November released a proposed online interactive map that lists available internet providers and the maximum advertised […] The post Kentuckians encouraged to challenge accuracy of new broadband map appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KSP: man wanted for failure to comply with registry
For 'Wanted Wednesday', the Kentucky State Police are looking for Rennie Warfield.
WHAS 11
Cincinnati doctor expresses concerns about Kentucky's medical marijuana executive order
CINCINNATI — Jan. 1 will not only be the start of a new year, but it will also be the start of a new kind of experiment for Kentucky. Although marijuana will still be illegal in the commonwealth, sick Kentuckians certified for medical marijuana will be immune to prosecution.
wdrb.com
5 years of Kentucky State Police investigating most officer shootings leaves transparency, efficiency concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown, Kentucky, police officer Detrick Cooper didn't arrive at Lakecrest Apartments on Dec. 11, 2021, to investigate a man sitting in a vehicle. Nonetheless, when Cooper noticed a gray Toyota Corolla with a decal in the place of a rear license plate, he grew suspicious. The...
