Kentucky State

spectrumnews1.com

Special election called for February to fill State Senate seat

LOUISVILLE,Ky — A lone Kentucky Democrat will continue to represent the state in Washington DC. State Senator Morgan McGarvey was elected in November to the seat left open by retiring Congressman John Yarmuth. What You Need To Know. Gov. Andy Beshear has called a special election for State Senate...
wymt.com

Kentucky Governor discusses legislative session priorities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Lawmakers are headed back to work in Kentucky next week as the general assembly will reconvene. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he hopes lawmakers will prioritize education by passing his Education First plan. The governor’s plan aims to address student learning loss brought on by the...
WHAS11

'This is not about getting high, we need this': Advocacy groups push for Kentucky lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana in 2023

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Advocates for medical marijuana were hard at work at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort Wednesday morning. In their latest push for lawmakers to listen, with the next legislative session less than a week away, advocacy groups like Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis and Kentucky Norml covered the walls of the tunnel connecting the State Capitol and Annex buildings with hundreds of photos.
WKYT 27

Kentucky unemployment changes coming in 2023

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky will go from among one of the most generous states for unemployment benefits to one of the least starting in 2023. Instead of 26 weeks of benefits, unemployed Kentuckians will get just 12 weeks. State Representative Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, nicknamed his plan the “get people back...
953wiki.com

Governors Beshear and DeWine and Senator McConnell Announce Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project Awarded More Than $1.6 Billion in Federal Grants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 29, 2022) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced today that the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project was awarded federal funding grants worth more than $1.6 billion, giving the landmark bridge and corridor project the green light to move toward construction.
wevv.com

Scams target Kentucky Motorists

A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

COMMENTARY: Overturning school choice puts Kentucky outside mainstream

In a sweeping decision, the Kentucky Supreme Court struck a huge blow to students who simply asked for the chance to learn. By ruling against Kentucky’s expansive Education Opportunity Account Act (EOA Act)—which would have given low- and middle-income students access to education dollars to further their learning in the right environment—the justices have set our Commonwealth’s students up to fail. This reality is even more devastating considering recent state testing data, where less than half of Kentucky’s elementary students were proficient in reading and only a third were proficient in math.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Kentucky

Kentucky’s unique geography and location within the interior of the United States give it some of the most unique weather events in the region. With hot summers and cold winters, Kentucky, as many of its residents know, can be a place of extremes! Today, we are going to explore the weather in the state, particularly the stuff regarding the cold. Let’s discover the coldest place in Kentucky, plus learn a bit about the weather in this beautiful state!
z93country.com

Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year

Kentucky is among the states with the longest possible unemployment benefits, at 26 weeks. However, come January, 1, those unemployment benefits will change for the first time in 84 years. The change comes with the passing of House Bill 4. Kentucky Representative Phillip Pratt calls house bill 4 the “get...
Kentucky Lantern

Kentuckians encouraged to challenge accuracy of new broadband map

Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to challenge the accuracy of a new federal broadband availability map that will help determine how billions of federal dollars for broadband deployment will be allocated among states.  The Federal Communications Commission in November released a proposed online interactive map that lists available internet providers and the maximum advertised […] The post Kentuckians encouraged to challenge accuracy of new broadband map appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
