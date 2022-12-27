Read full article on original website
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Russian strikes intensify as Ukrainians return for holiday
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Multiple blasts rocked Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine on Saturday, killing at least one person and wounding 14 others, in a sign that the pace of Russia attacks had picked up before New Year's. Some Ukrainians defied the danger, however, to return to the...
Benedict’s resignation sparked calls for retirement protocol
VATICAN CITY (AP) — If ever there was a moment that embodied the surreal novelty created by the first papal resignation in 600 years, it came on the morning of March 23, 2013: Newly elected Pope Francis had traveled to the papal summer retreat south of Rome and was greeted on the helipad by the previous pope, Benedict XVI, who had moved there three weeks earlier.
Australia says travellers from China need negative COVID test from Jan 5
SYDNEY, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Travellers from China to Australia will need to submit a negative COVID-19 test from Jan. 5, Australian health minister Mark Butler said on Sunday, joining other nations that have implemented similiar restrictions as cases surge in China.
AP News Summary at 10:02 a.m. EST
Benedict XVI, reluctant pope who chose to retire, dies at 95. VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was a reluctant pope who never wanted to be pontiff. So it should have come as little surprise that with a few words uttered in Latin on a Vatican holiday in 2013, Benedict ended it all. He announced that he would become the first pope in 600 years to resign. His dramatic exit paved the way for Pope Francis’ election and created the unprecedented arrangement of two popes, living side-by-side in the Vatican gardens. And it likely won’t be a one-off, given that Francis himself has said Benedict “opened the door” for other popes to follow suit. The Vatican announced Saturday that Benedict, the former Joseph Ratzinger, had died at age 95.
