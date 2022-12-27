State liquor sales revenues were up by nearly four percent in the fiscal year that ended in July, in what was the lowest increase in five years. Sales last year were up 13%, and Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division Chief Financial Officer, Leisa Bertram, says things appear to be leveling off following a pandemic sales surge. “Every year we kind of budget between three and five percent would be a normal increase. So yeah, the last couple of years having a large increases are definitely an outlier. This is where I would say yeah, 3.75% is more of a normal increase,” Bertram says.

