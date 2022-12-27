Read full article on original website
Radio Iowa
Sand says prison time should be mandatory for major theft of public funds
State Auditor Rob Sand has two main policy recommendations for the 2023 legislature. Sand is again asking lawmakers to raise the penalty for those convicted of significant crimes involving tax dollars. “Making large scale theft of public funds a mandatory prison sentence,” Sand says. Sand is also asking...
Radio Iowa
State reaches settlement with e-cigarette maker on advertising
Iowa’s Attorney General has announced a settlement with an electronic cigarette maker over the company’s advertising. The AG’s office says JUUL Labs has agreed to pay the state $5 million over four years after allegations the company promoted the electronic devices to those under 21 in violation of Iowa’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act.
Radio Iowa
State liquor sales appear to have returned to pre-pandemic level
State liquor sales revenues were up by nearly four percent in the fiscal year that ended in July, in what was the lowest increase in five years. Sales last year were up 13%, and Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division Chief Financial Officer, Leisa Bertram, says things appear to be leveling off following a pandemic sales surge. “Every year we kind of budget between three and five percent would be a normal increase. So yeah, the last couple of years having a large increases are definitely an outlier. This is where I would say yeah, 3.75% is more of a normal increase,” Bertram says.
Radio Iowa
Consider ‘treecycling’ instead of trashing the Christmas tree
Some Iowa families have a tradition of taking down the Christmas tree tomorrow, on the last day of the year, in order to start the new year out fresh on Sunday. Horticulturist and extension educator John Fech says don’t just toss the tree to the curb, but find a way to repurpose it.
