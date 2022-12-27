Read full article on original website
Legendary wrestling announcer, TV pitchman dies after battle with cancer: reports
Maybe you knew Don West for his work as a wrestling announcer or maybe you knew him as the guy who spent a good chunk of the 90s and early 2000s selling “Gem Mint 10″ baseball cards on the Shop at Home Network. He was great and memorable...
Trinity’s Will Detar, Ship’s Dom Frontino, Northern’s Cole Bartram and Chambersburg’s Zach Evans win Trojan Wars titles
West Perry led a group of three Mid-Penn Conference teams to finish in the top 10 in the team race at the Trojan Wars wrestling tournament at Chambersburg High School, which rolled to a conclusion Friday evening. The Mustangs, who won the team title last season, finished third behind South Carroll (Md.) and Warrior Run.
Reading Tournament: Central Dauphin boys basketball falls to Parkland in consolation game
The Central Dauphin boys basketball couldn’t overcome a slow start and fell to Parkland, 63-43, Wednesday in the consolation game of the Reading Holiday Tournament. The Rams trailed, 21-3, after one quarter of play and weren’t able to make a run at the Trojans, who were led by Nick Coval’s 16 points.
Bishop McDevitt boys basketball team falls, 73-72, to top-ranked New York State squad
The Bishop McDevitt boys basketball team came within a point of the top-ranked teams in New York State, but fell by a 73-72 count to Jamestown at the Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Classic in Elmira, N.Y. Tuesday. Tristen Waters led all scorers with 27 points, including 4 dunks. Tyshawn...
Meet PennLive’s 2022 high school boys soccer all-star team
It was a banner year in the Mid-Penn for soccer, as both boys and girls dominated the pitch. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. On the boys’ end, the conference even saw Hershey win a state title, and various other teams and players put together stellar campaigns.
Steel-High quarterback Alex Erby tabbed 1A football player of the year by Pa. writers
The 2022 Steel-High Rollers were anything but a Cinderella story. An abrupt and dissatisfying end to the previous season induced a sour taste and prompted a months-long quest to return to the stage where the Rollers had ended the splintered 2020 season, at the PIAA Championships. Then a freshman, QB...
PennLive.com
Little League suffers set back in suit over ouster of 2 teams from a 2021 regional tournament
WILLIAMSPORT-Little League has suffered a setback in its attempt to end the lawsuit over the COVID-19 disqualification of two teams from the 2021 Southwest Regional Tournament in Waco, Texas. Lycoming County Judge Eric R. Linhardt Wednesday allowed the Needville, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, teams to proceed with discovery. He concluded...
DraftKings college football promo code unleashes Bet $5, Win $200 bonus all CFB bowl games
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this DraftKings promo code, college football fans looking for the best way to bet on any bowl game in can take advantage of...
Newport boys basketball furthers losing streak, remains winless in the Tri-Valley league
The Newport losing streak has continued another week with a 57-48 loss to Millersburg. One low-scoring quarter cost Newport the game against Millersburg, losing 57-45. Cutting out the points from the second quarter, the score was 46-42 with Millersburg in the lead. However, the Buffaloes sealed their fate early, scoring...
Penn State LB Curtis Jacobs grew in Manny Diaz’s defense. Now, he has an NFL decision
LOS ANGELES — Curtis Jacobs was proactive and steadfast. Before the season even started, the Penn State linebacker sat down with James Franklin to establish how he hoped to handle an NFL decision that might come months down the line. “When you’re thinking about all that stuff, it can...
Bishop McDevitt girls basketball downs Wilson to capture Warwick Holiday Hoops Tournament title
In the championship tilt of the Warwick Holiday Hoops Tournament, Bishop McDevitt downed Wilson 46-33 to capture top honors. Olivia Grella and Sophia Formica combined for 26 points to power the Crusaders. Grella led all players with 15 points, while Formica netted 11 points in the win. Laila Jones led...
Penn State continues Rose Bowl preparations, practice in rainy Southern California
Whoever said it never rains in Southern California? Certainly not Penn State head coach James Franklin. Franklin and his team continued preparations for the Rose Bowl matchup with Utah Friday afternoon in a steady rain at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., just outside of Los Angeles. Defensive...
Penn State lands All-ACC cornerback transfer from North Carolina
Penn State is back on the board with its second commitment of the offseason through the NCAA transfer portal. The Lions picked up a pledge from North Carolina cornerback Storm Duck, who announced his commitment on his Twitter page. Duck was a second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference pick after recording three interceptions, 46 tackles, 12 passes defended and a forced fumble in 12 games.
Four from Harrisburg, four from State College voted to Pa. Football Writers’ 6A All-State team
Defense certainly drove Harrisburg into the final weekend of the high school football season. And while the mighty St. Joseph’s Hawks doused the Cougars’ plans to celebrate a state title, Harrisburg’s route as District 3 champions made quite an impact. On Friday, four Cougars and a handful...
