UPDATE: Bomb Squad renders device safe

TUESDAY 11/27/2022 2:10 p.m.

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — EPSO tweeted the device was rendered safe by the Regional Bomb Squad, and all emergency responders have left the scene. EPSO said there is no known continuing threat to the public.

ORIGINAL STORY: EPSO: possible explosive device near Highway 94

TUESDAY 11/27/2022 10:59 a.m.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is warning people away from the area of Air Lane due to a possible explosive device found near a business.

EPSO tweeted the device was found near a business on Air Lane near Highway 94 in unincorporated El Paso County. EPSO is asking people to stay away from the area and a cordon has been established of several hundred yards and Regional Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) was on the way at the time.

