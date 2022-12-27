ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 12/27 – New Medford Dental Clinic Opens Today That Will Help Patients Regardless Of Ability To Pay, High Wind Watch Through Tuesday Evening

 4 days ago
Klamath Falls News

Search continues for guardsman/student from Klamath Falls

CORVALLIS, Ore. - Law enforcement agencies are asking for help locating a missing 22-year-old who was last heard from on December 18. His family said he disappeared without a trace. According to Corvallis police, Steven Mainwaring’s last presumed location was in near Alsea, Oregon. Mainwaring is from Klamath Falls,...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

ODHS asks for help to find missing girl who might be in danger in Medford area

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's human services department is looking for a missing foster care girl who could be in the Medford area. Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Child Welfare Division is asking the public to help find 16-year-old Taylor Halbrook. The foster care child was reported missing from SE Portland Saturday, December 24, 2022.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Pacific Power working to restore electricity to 13,000 customers in Jackson, Josephine counties

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Pacific Power is working today to restore power across Josephine and Jackson Counties. Its map showing power outages today says, "Widespread outages across the state due to high winds; resulting in downed power lines and trees on lines. Crews working around the clock to quickly and safely restore power to all affected customers as soon as possible."
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Regional Missing Child Alert From DHS

(The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, asks the public to help find Taylor Halbrook, age 16, a child in foster care who was reported missing from SE Portland Dec. 24, 2022. She is believed to be in danger. ODHS asks the public for help in the...
PORTLAND, OR
KDRV

Caltrans warns about storm, burn scars in Northern California this week

REDDING, Cal. -- Caltrans is warning travelers in Northern California about a strong storm. California's transportation department District 2 is telling them to be careful near wildfire burn scars, such as the area of Siskiyou County's McKinney Fire. Caltrans is citing the National Weather Service forecast of a series of...
REDDING, CA
KTVL

Fire destroys 2-story home overnight, one person hospitalized

WILDERVILLE, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire says a large two-story home was destroyed in Wilderville overnight. According to officials, one person was sent to the hospital with burn injuries. Multiple firefighters from across Josephine County and Western Jackson County came to assist with the fire. Details of the injuries...
WILDERVILLE, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

Routine Christmas Patrol Leads to White City Arrest, 93 Grams Fentanyl Seized

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Christmas evening, a routine Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) patrol in White City discovered a driver passed out behind the wheel with fentanyl on his lap. During the arrest and search warrant, JCSO seized 93 grams of multi-colored powdered fentanyl. Preliminary tests confirmed the presence of fentanyl in the powdered substances seized and samples were sent to a crime lab for further testing.
WHITE CITY, OR
KTVL

Suspect arrested for organized catalytic converter thefts in Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department and the City of Medford say police arrested a man after a multi-year investigation into organized catalytic converter thefts. According to officials, 25-year-old Cedrus Jahson King of Medford was arrested at his home in Bend on Dec. 22 by Medford Police Detectives. Last...
MEDFORD, OR
Klamath Falls News

Local auto dealer gives away car

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - In the spirit of Christmas, a local auto dealership has given away a 2010 Subaru Forester to a family in need. Klamath Falls Honda and Subaru along with several automotive partners have donated time to repair & clean the vehicle, and bring it to almost new condition. Vanessa “Angel” Alexander and her family were the recipients of the Forester.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES SEEKING DRIVER IN HIT AND RUN INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the driver involved in a hit and run incident in the Oakland area on Tuesday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. deputies responded to the 200 block of Timothy Court near Oakland after a caller said a wreck had taken place. While on the way, deputies learned that a silver SUV had had crashed off the road and into a pasture. The motorist was allegedly trying to leave and was driving around in the field. A resident walked out into the field to confront the subjects in the vehicle.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

MPD: Bear Creek death accidental for Richard Henderson

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police Department is sharing the identity and cause of death for a man whose body was found Thursday in Bear Creek. MPD says 63-year-old Richard Henderson's death was "accidental and caused by drowning/exposure." Medford Police say toxicology results are pending. On December 22, 2022 at approximately...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Missing Yreka man found dead in remote Siskiyou County rollover crash

YREKA, Cal. -- California Highway Patrol says today a 92-year-old man missing from the Yreka area was found. Police say he was a deadly crash victim. California Highway Patrol (CHP) says Alberto Mena was recovered yesterday from a rollover crash down a hillside near Cecilville in southwest Siskiyou County. CHP...
YREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Missing 92-year-old man found dead on hillside after crash in Cecilville Tuesday

CECILVILLE, Calif. - CHP - Yreka says that a missing 92-year-old, Yreka-area man was found dead after a car rolled off of a roadway and down a hillside/cliff on Tuesday. CHP received a call and GPS coordinates of a crashed car from Cecilville. The reporting person, before a storm hit, climbed down and found the man later identified as Alberto Mena.
YREKA, CA

