Skiers & Snowboarders take Advantage of Warmer Weather at Peek’n Peak Resort
CLYMER, NY (Erie News Now) — Skiers and snowboarders packed local resorts, taking advantage of the warm weather before the snow melts. The slopes were full at Peek’n Peak in Clymer, New York on Thursday afternoon, with outdoor enthusiasts enjoying the weather. A stretch of cold, snowy days...
2022 Year In Review
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — There was a lot to do in 2022. As the pandemic’s grasp lessed, move longtime traditions returned to Jamestown. From laughter filling the streets during the annual comedy festival, to an attack on a world famous author at the Chautauqua Institution, here’s a look back at the year that was.
An Aviation Innovation Visits Chautauqua County To Recharge
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — An aviation innovation made a stop in Chautauqua County on Wednesday to recharge. Beta Technologies’ first of its kind electric aircraft touched down at the Jamestown airport. “This is the first time an electric aircraft to my knowledge has been to Jamestown,...
Dunkirk Police Officer Attacked, Suspect Released Due To Bail Reform
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A Dunkirk Police officer was attacked as they investigated a suspicious person complaint this week. Since the alleged assault, the suspect has been released due to New York’s bail reform law. Just after midnight Wednesday, a police officer allegedly observed 32-year-old Larry...
Virus Cases Increase After Holiday Season
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — With people gathering and socializing for the holidays, the number of people contracting viruses has increased. “We’ve been seeing a lot, a lot of viral illnesses recently. There’s been covid that’s still hanging around, there’s RSV and influenza. RSV and flu are the one’s we’ve been seeing recently. A lot of people are coming in with multiple symptoms and those are the two big ones,” said Dr. Brendan Dempsey of St. Vincent Hospital.
Investigation Continues Following Residential Fire In Chautauqua County
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An investigation continues to determine what sparked a residential fire in Chautauqua County on Wednesday. Just before 2 p.m. several area fire departments responded to 6441 Hartfield-Centralia Road for a reported structure fire. When crews arrived on scene, they were met by heavy...
Wanted Man Accused In Jamestown Business Theft
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted man has been arrested in connection with a theft at a Jamestown area business. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department attempted to stop 41-year-old Alberto Narvaez Aponte Jr. last week after he matched the description of a suspect accused of a business larceny on the city’s northside.
Jamestown City Leaders Reflect On 2022 Accomplishments
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — 2022 is coming to a close, and those leading the City of Jamestown are reflecting on the past year’s agenda. Tasked with allocating $28 million dollars of American Rescue Plan Act funding, Jamestown City Council President Tony Dolce believes that the city council has done its due diligence in funding all aspects of the city’s needs.
Three Accused In Violent Assault Jailed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The three people accused of violently assaulting an elderly woman in Jamestown this week have been remanded to Chautauqua County Jail. At around 5:30 p.m. on Monday 47-year-old William Buckley, 34-year-old Joshua Ryan and 29-year-old Joneece Talley are accused of breaking-into a residence, tying up a 73-year-old victim to a chair and at gunpoint assaulting the woman, all while allegedly stealing property from the residence.
Showers Saturday, Warm Weather Remains Into The New Year
JAMESTOWN – After Christmas weekend featured very cold and snowy weather, New Years weekend will be completely different with rain and above average temperatures. Low pressure moving across the region on the final day of 2022 will bring occasional rain showers to the area on Saturday. While not as warm as it was Friday, highs on Saturday will still be warmer than last weekend. Highs will be in the lower-50’s.
