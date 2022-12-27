JAMESTOWN – After Christmas weekend featured very cold and snowy weather, New Years weekend will be completely different with rain and above average temperatures. Low pressure moving across the region on the final day of 2022 will bring occasional rain showers to the area on Saturday. While not as warm as it was Friday, highs on Saturday will still be warmer than last weekend. Highs will be in the lower-50’s.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO