Michigan Man Convicted in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Sentenced to More Than a Decade and a Half in Prison

Detroit News
Michigan Supreme Court overturns murder conviction of woman who claimed 'duress'
Michigan's highest court has overturned the second-degree murder conviction of a St. Clair woman who is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence in connection with a deadly car accident she caused while fleeing police in a Chevy Camaro in 2018. In a 4-3 decision, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday...
Ohio prisoner allegedly tests positive after dentist appointment
An Ohio prisoner allegedly tested positive for drugs after a dentist appointment. Allen West Jr., from Cadiz is currently in jail for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony in the fourth degree. West was granted a furlough to attend a dentist appointment but when he returned officials say he tested positive for meth. According to […]
Motion to dismiss granted after ‘Stand your ground’ hearing in 2021 St. Augustine shooting
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned a judge has decided that a deadly St. Augustine shooting was justified, court documents show. On Friday, Circuit Judge R. Lee Smith granted Luis Casado’s “Amended Motion to Dismiss for Statutory Immunity from Prosecution.”. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
Former Arkansas state senator Jeremy Hutchinson in Pulaski County jail for alleged $500K+ in back child support
A former Arkansas state senator who resigned after a federal indictment in 2018 is being held in Pulaski County jail with a $524,000 cash bond.
‘Two Unrelated Hitmen Are Two Sources of Harm’: Federal Appeals Court Upholds Decades-Long Sentence for Tiger King’s ‘Joe Exotic’
The zookeeper turned convicted would-be hitman who was launched into the national spotlight during a 2020 streaming series about big cat breeding will not be able to reduce his decades-long prison sentence. Joe Exotic — real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage — had hoped to get his 21-year prison sentence knocked down...
‘Enough Really Is Enough’: Arizona Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs Seeks More Than $500,000 in Sanctions for Kari Lake and Her Lawyers
Arizona’s Governor-elect Katie Hobbs (D) asked a judge on Monday for more than half a million dollars in sanctions against her defeated rival Kari Lake (R) and her lawyers for filing a “frivolous” lawsuit aiming to overturn the results of the Grand Canyon State’s 2022 gubernatorial midterms.
kroxam.com
MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES WILL ENACT NEW CHILD SUPPORT GUIDELINES ON JANUARY 1ST
New child support guidelines, effective January 1, 2023, will improve parity between parents and make it easier for them to support their families. While the updated guidelines will affect everyone who gets or modifies a court order for child support, the changes will likely have the most impact on families with lower incomes and families that include either parent’s child but not a child both parents had together.
Whitmer grants 22 clemency requests, including 4 pardons
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday granted 22 requests for clemency by people convicted of crimes in Michigan, marking the first pardons issued during her first term in office. Of the 22 granted clemency requests, four were pardons, meaning the convictions have been set aside. The rest received commutations — their sentences were reduced and they are now eligible for parole consideration. ...
Washington court reinstates guilty verdicts in 1987 killings of couple
The Washington state Supreme Court on Thursday reinstated two aggravated murder convictions for a man in the 1987 killings of a young Canadian couple. The high court unanimously rejected the defense’s arguments that William Talbott II should be granted a new trial due to one juror’s alleged bias, concluding that defense attorneys could have dismissed the juror ahead of the trial but opted not to, The Daily Herald reported.
Suspected Serial Killer Arrested While Allegedly ‘Out Hunting’ for Victims Charged with Four Additional Murders
Authorities in Northern California have added four new murder charges against a man they say they arrested while he was “out hunting” for victims. 43-year-old suspected serial killer Wesley Brownlee has been charged with four additional counts of murder — bringing the total number of murder counts against him to seven — and one new count of attempted murder, the San Joaquin District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan governor grants pardon to woman who survived human trafficking
A woman who served time for crimes she committed while being human trafficked has been pardoned by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Leslie King spoke to Local 4 Investigator Karen Drew earlier this year and shared her story. She had tried to get her record expunged several times, but had no luck.
Salvation Army receives building donation in St. Paul to help combat homelessness
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Salvation Army Northern Division was given a building on Thursday with the hope that it will help reduce homelessness in St. Paul.The Tareen and Walton families donated the Gallery Professional Building at 17 Exchange Street West. It's the single largest real estate donation the Salvation Army Northern Division has received this year.The families purchased the building last year, helping secure a $1.5 million affordable housing grant from Ramsey County, and lining up potential residents. The building is eight stories tall and is over 100,000 square feet."It is heartbreaking to see so many homeless people lined up each evening with not enough beds available for all. We hope this building will help the Salvation Army in its work to address homelessness and poverty," said Dr. Basir Tareen.
Federal Judge in Florida Refuses Donald Trump’s Request for ‘Unprecedented’ Intrusion in New York AG’s Fraud Case
A federal judge in Florida refused on Wednesday to grant former President Donald Trump’s request to intrude upon New York Attorney General Letitia James’s enforcement action in connection with her fraud case. “The Trump Organization has already been found guilty by a New-York jury of several counts of...
Minnesota Mom Who Said She Cut Her 3-Month-Old Son ‘Across the Throat’ and Threw His Body in a Dumpster Is Competent for Trial, Doctor Says
A 28-year-old Minnesota mother who allegedly told the authorities she slit the throat of a three-month-old baby then stuffed his body in a garbage bag and tossed it into a dumpster outside of her apartment building has been found competent to stand trial for the horrific slaying by her doctor. In a letter to Stearns County District Court Judge Sarah Hennesy, a forensic psychologist deemed that Fardoussa Abdillahi had “the requisite skills and abilities for trial competency,” according to court documents reviewed by Law&Crime.
Utah wants to execute a man after a judge found police likely coached witnesses to lie
Utah's attorney general plans to appeal an overturned murder conviction in a 1985 death penalty case where key witnesses now say police gave them gifts and money and coached them to give false testimony. Driving the news: State lawyers last week filed notice that they planned to appeal the order...
