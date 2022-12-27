ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Q 96.1

There’s Nothing Quite as Ugly & Vicious as This Wolffish Caught in Maine

@jacob__knowles Replying to @vmenzone No tik tok this is not dangerous. We handle #seacreatures every day, we are #professionals #lobster #fishing #maine #207 #mainecheck # #mainelobster #seafood #ocean #lobstertok #fy #fyp #lobsterfishing #didyouknow #interesting #coolcatch #rare #rarefind #surprisecatch #wow #impressive ♬ Zombie Growls and Breathes Heavily - Blastwave FX.
MAINE STATE
thewindhameagle.com

The Scoop on Winter Salt: How it Could Impact the Environment

Mainers are no strangers to the winter season and its necessary snow/ice maintenance. This maintenance keeps people safe during snow or freezing weather for activities such as commuting to work, visiting family during the holidays, dropping kids off at school, or even walking your furry friend. However, the many benefits that road salting provides are matched by some opportunities for improvement. Road salt can contaminate drinking water, kill or endanger wildlife, increase soil erosion, and damage private and public property.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

The Weather Forecast for New Years Eve Looks to Be Sad News

Here we go again... The Sequel. But like most sequels, this one is pretty weak. Over Christmas, most Mainers experienced unreal wind and rain, floods, washouts, immense power outages, and lord knows what else... There are still a handful of Mainers looking to get the power back, almost a solid week later.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

How Many Traffic Lights Do You Think There Are Across Maine?

I do lots of dumb thinking when I don't have to drive. Like a lot of my generation, I have an appreciation of the old "Deep Thoughts by Jack Handey" bit from SNL back in the day. I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if that dude (if he was real) was just sitting around daydreaming and coming up with all those ridiculous ideas. But honestly, I'm completely susceptible to daydreamed dumbness.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Our January thaw will start a little early this winter

Look for generally dry conditions and warming temperatures through the end of the week. Low pressure brings wet weather this weekend with rainfall expected across the area by late Saturday into Sunday. Precipitation may end as snow in the mountains by later Sunday as colder air moves into the region for Monday of next week.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

After the storm: A Mainer’s resolve

OTTER CREEK, Maine (WABI) - Katie Massicotte lost her boyfriend of 20 years and father to her son just two months ago. “I felt bad because this is not how my 14-year old son wants to spend his Christmas, the first one without his dad. It was already hard enough and then you throw the no power thing into it. It’s not been the best of Christmas but at least we were together.”
MAINE STATE
WPFO

3 Maine outdoors issues to watch in 2023

(BDN) -- The effects of chemical contamination of Maine’s fish and wildlife, the impact of the revamped antlerless deer permit system and winter tick mortality among moose are three of the key areas outdoor enthusiasts should follow as we head into 2023. Many important questions remain unanswered from 2022...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Mainers Could Be Eligible For Storm Damage Assistance

While the pre-Christmas storm did not do as much damage here in Maine as it did in other places, thousands of Mainers are still dealing with damage to their homes caused by the fierce winds and heavy rain that fell on Maine on December 22nd and December 23rd. Unfortunately, some...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

A look at damage to Maine landmarks after weekend storm

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — People come from all over the world to take photos of the Portland Head Light, even during storms. "I just knew that that would be the place with the most drama and intensity. And whenever there is a big weather event, I think that is just the place to be. It's so cool to see weather come in there," Maine-based photographer Benjamin Williamson said.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Maine gives Sugarloaf ski area permission for big expansion

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine (AP) — A big expansion that would add new ski trails, a lift and hundreds of units of housing at the Sugarloaf ski resort in Carrabassett Valley has been approved by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. In an order released on Tuesday, the department approved...
CARRABASSETT VALLEY, ME
onthewater.com

Coastal New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Report- December 29, 2022

(Above) Until ice sets up universally, smaller water bodies and willing warm-water species will have to do. The development of ice fishing prospects are echoing the weather – it’s up and down. Anglers are making do with smaller water bodies hoping that the New Year will usher in a good old fashioned New England freeze.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Maine state parks assessing damage from storm

The winter storm that pummeled Maine over the weekend left damage at some of Maine's state parks. Andy Cutko, director of the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands, said he visited Popham Beach State Park on Wednesday, and had thought the damage would be worse. "I was expecting it to...
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

How High Does Maine Actually Rank for Power Outages In the US?

Sadly, I'm pretty sure there are still folks out there without power. As I write this, there's still nearly 5000 Versant customers without power. Thankfully, that number is getting lower all the time, but there are folks who've been without for several days at this point. Luckily, I've never had to deal with it that bad. The longest I've ever been out (knock wood) is about 30 hours.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Q 96.1

