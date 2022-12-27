Read full article on original website
“Chaotic and frightful, gorgeous and beautiful” - photographer details Acadia storm coverage
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Last week at this time, Maine was getting pounded by rain and winds of around 70 miles per hour on the coast. Conditions like this came with destruction and power outages --- but it also made for a photographer’s dream. We saw incredible images...
There’s Nothing Quite as Ugly & Vicious as This Wolffish Caught in Maine
Here Are 21 Totally Not Real Towns in Maine that People Think Are Totally Real
Maine has "towns" that don't even have names. But if you head north on Interstate 95, you will eventually see a sign for T2-R8. As in a town line of sorts. I know there are lots of folks who drive through it all the time. I'm assuming it's based on where it falls on a map, or some kind of grid. Never mind all the unorganized territories people also live in.
The Scoop on Winter Salt: How it Could Impact the Environment
Mainers are no strangers to the winter season and its necessary snow/ice maintenance. This maintenance keeps people safe during snow or freezing weather for activities such as commuting to work, visiting family during the holidays, dropping kids off at school, or even walking your furry friend. However, the many benefits that road salting provides are matched by some opportunities for improvement. Road salt can contaminate drinking water, kill or endanger wildlife, increase soil erosion, and damage private and public property.
The Weather Forecast for New Years Eve Looks to Be Sad News
Here we go again... The Sequel. But like most sequels, this one is pretty weak. Over Christmas, most Mainers experienced unreal wind and rain, floods, washouts, immense power outages, and lord knows what else... There are still a handful of Mainers looking to get the power back, almost a solid week later.
How Many Traffic Lights Do You Think There Are Across Maine?
I do lots of dumb thinking when I don't have to drive. Like a lot of my generation, I have an appreciation of the old "Deep Thoughts by Jack Handey" bit from SNL back in the day. I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if that dude (if he was real) was just sitting around daydreaming and coming up with all those ridiculous ideas. But honestly, I'm completely susceptible to daydreamed dumbness.
Our January thaw will start a little early this winter
Look for generally dry conditions and warming temperatures through the end of the week. Low pressure brings wet weather this weekend with rainfall expected across the area by late Saturday into Sunday. Precipitation may end as snow in the mountains by later Sunday as colder air moves into the region for Monday of next week.
After the storm: A Mainer’s resolve
OTTER CREEK, Maine (WABI) - Katie Massicotte lost her boyfriend of 20 years and father to her son just two months ago. “I felt bad because this is not how my 14-year old son wants to spend his Christmas, the first one without his dad. It was already hard enough and then you throw the no power thing into it. It’s not been the best of Christmas but at least we were together.”
Light snow in parts of Maine Wednesday, mild and wet to ring in the new year
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A final chilly day in store for Wednesday with some light snow, and then warmer temperatures take hold as we head towards New Year’s weekend. While it will be mild to start 2023, we will be quite wet as we ring in the new year. Wednesday will...
3 Maine outdoors issues to watch in 2023
(BDN) -- The effects of chemical contamination of Maine’s fish and wildlife, the impact of the revamped antlerless deer permit system and winter tick mortality among moose are three of the key areas outdoor enthusiasts should follow as we head into 2023. Many important questions remain unanswered from 2022...
Mainers Could Be Eligible For Storm Damage Assistance
While the pre-Christmas storm did not do as much damage here in Maine as it did in other places, thousands of Mainers are still dealing with damage to their homes caused by the fierce winds and heavy rain that fell on Maine on December 22nd and December 23rd. Unfortunately, some...
Here Are 13 Celebrities Who Were Spotted in Maine and New Hampshire in 2022
Let's face it, Mainers and New Hampshirites have it pretty good. We have everything we need, from great beaches to amazing mountains, pristine lakes, an immaculate coastline, and some of the best seafood you can find in America. All of these things are a perfect recipe for tourists to reign...
A look at damage to Maine landmarks after weekend storm
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — People come from all over the world to take photos of the Portland Head Light, even during storms. "I just knew that that would be the place with the most drama and intensity. And whenever there is a big weather event, I think that is just the place to be. It's so cool to see weather come in there," Maine-based photographer Benjamin Williamson said.
Have You Heard The Story Of The Maine House Built In England?
As a history geek, I am all about this kind of stuff. And, when I first heard this story, I knew I had to know more. According to Only In Your State, there is a house in North Berwick that was actually built in England!. So, was the home transported...
Did You Know This DC Superhero Is Technically From Maine?
According to the Bangor Daily News, Aquaman is a Mainer!. Yes, when we first heard this we did not believe it, either. But, with the current DC universe story, it does make sense. In the current version of the Aquaman story, his mother was an outcast queen from Atlantis and...
Maine gives Sugarloaf ski area permission for big expansion
CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine (AP) — A big expansion that would add new ski trails, a lift and hundreds of units of housing at the Sugarloaf ski resort in Carrabassett Valley has been approved by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. In an order released on Tuesday, the department approved...
Anthony's Favorites: Maine's remote Golden Road
NEEDHAM, Mass. — As 2022 comes to an end, we are looking back at our favorite stories of the year. Among Anthony Everett's favorite stories: our trip to Maine's remote "Golden Road."
Coastal New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Report- December 29, 2022
(Above) Until ice sets up universally, smaller water bodies and willing warm-water species will have to do. The development of ice fishing prospects are echoing the weather – it’s up and down. Anglers are making do with smaller water bodies hoping that the New Year will usher in a good old fashioned New England freeze.
Maine state parks assessing damage from storm
The winter storm that pummeled Maine over the weekend left damage at some of Maine's state parks. Andy Cutko, director of the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands, said he visited Popham Beach State Park on Wednesday, and had thought the damage would be worse. "I was expecting it to...
How High Does Maine Actually Rank for Power Outages In the US?
Sadly, I'm pretty sure there are still folks out there without power. As I write this, there's still nearly 5000 Versant customers without power. Thankfully, that number is getting lower all the time, but there are folks who've been without for several days at this point. Luckily, I've never had to deal with it that bad. The longest I've ever been out (knock wood) is about 30 hours.
