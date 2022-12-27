Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr returns to Real Madrid following Man Utd exit
Cristiano Ronaldo's son has re-signed for Real Madrid's youth ranks after following his father out of Manchester United.
Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?
When FIFA declared Pele and Diego Maradona jointly the players of the 20th century, and effectively the best of all time, they side-stepped but did not resolve a heated debate that has grown more complicated as Lionel Messi has dominated the 21st century. AFP Sport looks at who is the best between the magical Brazilian, the controversial Maradona, who passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60, and a second Argentine, the twinkling Messi who is still playing: Triple crown v single titles -- Pele played in four World Cups, winning three times, a record not yet beaten and giving him one more than Maradona and Messi combined.
Lionel Messi's room during the Qatar World Cup is being turned into a small museum
During the World Cup in Qatar, Messi and his Argentina teammates stayed on campus at Qatar University.
Neymar leads world of football’s tributes to Brazil great Pele
The world of football paid tribute to Brazil great Pele following his death at the age of 82.Here are some of the tributes paid to the player considered by many to be the greatest of all time.Neymar – who equalled Pele’s record of 77 goals for Brazil at the World Cup – said his predecessor in the national team’s number 10 shirt “turned football into art, into entertainment” and “gave a voice to the poor, to black people.” View this post on Instagram ...
Cristiano Ronaldo honours 'eternal King Pele' as Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe also pay respects
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe post tributes to Pele.
FOX Sports
Mbappé saves PSG with late penalty; teen Ben Seghir shines
PARIS (AP) — World Cup superstar Kylian Mbappé scored a penalty deep into stoppage time as unbeaten league-leader Paris Saint-Germain overcame Neymar's red card to scrape a 2-1 home win against Strasbourg on Wednesday. PSG players celebrated wildly at the final whistle, probably out of relief following a...
BBC
Pele: Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo among those paying tribute
"King" Pele "changed everything", says Brazil forward Neymar as tributes pour in for the late footballing legend. Arguably the greatest player ever, Pele died at the age of 82 on Thursday and current and former players took to social media to pay their respects. "Before Pele, football was only a...
Neymar sent off for PSG after dive in 1st game since WCup
PARIS (AP) — Neymar was sent off in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-1 win against Strasbourg after the Brazil forward’s second-half dive in the penalty area Wednesday in his first match since the World Cup. Neymar picked up his first yellow card in the 61st minute for catching Strasbourg...
Jogo bonito: Pelé ’s 10 most memorable goals
Pelé made scoring look easy, getting the ball into the net in the most varied and beautiful ways — dribbling past defenders, firing powerful shots, striking well-placed free kicks or using firm headers. Nearly 1,090 of his goals came with the Brazilian club Santos, and 95 were scored with Brazil’s national team.
Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on two-year deal
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has officially signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.The 37-year-old was a free agent after he was released from his Old Trafford contract in November and has signed a two-and-a-half year deal reportedly worth $75m per season. Ronaldo left Manchester United after giving a series of interviews criticising the club, where he had lost his place in the team under Erik ten Hag.Al Nassr, who are nine-time winners of the Saudi Pro League, announced the deal as “history in the making”. Ronaldo said: “I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a...
Yardbarker
Report: Ronaldo’s exit could help Juventus land his former Man United teammate
Following a dreadful second stint, Cristiano Ronaldo has recently ended his collaboration with Manchester United following a total breakdown in the relationship between the parties. As we all know, the Portuguese’s transfer to KSA club Al-Nassr seems imminent, however, some suggest that the five-time Ballon d’Or could still impact his...
FOX Sports
'The king has left us': Mbappe, Neymar, more react to Pelé's death
On the heels of one of the most memorable World Cups in history, the global soccer community was drawn together again on Thursday upon news that Brazilian soccer legend Pelé has died at the age of 82. Pelé won three World Cups in his playing days and is considered...
Cristiano Ronaldo completes move to Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.A post on Al Nassr’s official Instagram account, which also appeared on Ronaldo’s, showed the 37-year-old Portuguese posing with the club’s shirt.And an accompanying message said: “This is more than history in the making.History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022“This is a signing...
Pelé set the standard for greatness in the land of his sport
From spearheading the “beautiful game" to helping Brazil win three World Cup titles, Pelé embodied greatness in his sport. The incarnation of the country’s style and elegance on the field, Pelé began enchanting Brazilian fans as a teenager. He helped the Selecao lift the World Cup...
FOX Sports
Liverpool confirms signing of World Cup star Cody Gakpo
LONDON (AP) — Liverpool completed the signing of Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Gakpo, who scored three goals at the World Cup, will officially join the Premier League club when the transfer window opens on Sunday. PSV announced on Monday that it had...
Pele’s World Cup journey: From Sweden 1958 to Mexico 1970
Pele has died at the age of 82.The Brazilian was arguably the greatest player to grace the World Cup finals, winning football’s biggest prize three times.Here, the PA news agency takes a tournament-by-tournament look at his career in the sport’s biggest event.Sweden 1958🇧🇷Brasil brilló en la casa de 🇸🇪Suecia y se coronó campeona por primera vez en 1958. En esa #WorldCup, un joven @Pele de 17 años comenzaba a brillar en el fútbol. pic.twitter.com/Ch9Bn0rcVL— Copa Mundial FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) December 18, 2020Pele missed the first two matches through injury before making his World Cup debut against the Soviet Union.His first...
Loyal to Santos, Pelé toured and scored in Europe
MADRID (AP) — Pelé or Diego Maradona? Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?. Endless arguments over the greatest player in the history of men’s soccer can often see cheap hits aimed at Pelé, who died Thursday at age 82, with the claim that he wasn’t tested on the European stage against some of the best clubs in the world — unlike other soccer greats.
TODAY.com
Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to 'eternal king' Pelé after Brazilian soccer legend's death
Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to one of the greatest players of all time following the death of Brazilian icon Pelé. Ronaldo, 37, who is considered one of the greatest players in soccer history himself, remembered the "eternal king" Pelé in an Instagram post on Dec. 29 following Pelé's death at 82 from cancer.
Lionel Messi Throws World Cup Party In Rosario At Same Venue Where He Married Antonela Roccuzzo In 2017
Messi's dad, Jorge, shared photos of the event.
Yardbarker
Kylian Mbappe Scores Added-Time Winner For PSG In First Game After World Cup
Kylian Mbappe was back in club action for Paris Saint-Germain 10 days after the World Cup final and he marked his return with a late winning goal. Mbappe found the net in the sixth minute of added time to give PSG's a 2-1 win over Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Wednesday night.
