Next stop, California. Rose Parade-bound Rockford marching band overcomes canceled flights
ROCKFORD, MI – Look out Pasadena, California. The Rockford Marching Band is on its way in hopes of stealing the show during this year’s Rose Parade. Flight cancellations, caused by a whirlwind of the winter storm, weren’t going to keep this group of top performers from a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
WOOD
MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville
Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville. Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast,...
WOOD
Snow Conditions Report: Dec. 29, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Despite a blizzard rolling through leading up to Christmas, warmer temperatures and rain chances will melt the snowpack across much of southern lower Michigan into the new year. A prolonged stretch of warmer-than-average temperatures and rain will erode the fantastic snow conditions that the...
911 call captures baby’s birth on US-131 exit ramp
If you're frustrated by super-cautious, snow-wary drivers, imagine you're stuck behind them while trying to get your wife to the hospital while she is in labor.
22 West Michigan businesses we said goodbye to in 2022
Citing rising costs, drained bank accounts and a labor force spread thin, some local businesses and restaurants shuttered their doors this year. Others cited retirements and new opportunities.
Rescuers pull driver from car in Grand River on Grand Rapids north side
Rescuers respond to the Grand River after a car is found in it. The call came in around 11 a.m. on the west side of the river south of Ann Street on Grand Rapids north side.
Every Lighthouse on Michigan’s Western Lakeshore Iced Over Following Blizzard
The Blizzard of 2022 over Christmas week will be remembered the way some remember the legendary Blizzard of '78. The intense winds whipped up Lake Michigan and coated nearly every lighthouse and pier structure on the lakeshore with ice. Drone photographers and videographers braved the weather to showcase the winter...
Fox17
Rockford Corner Bar supports GR homicide victim's father
ROCKFORD, Mich. — John Vanaman is doing something he never thought he would: helping raise funds for his beloved line cook, who everyone calls Toe Joe, after his daughter was shot and killed. Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects connected to the shooting death of Mya Kelley, a...
After blizzard, West Michigan plow crews look ahead to melt, turn to side streets again
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With major streets clear and snow from the pre-Christmas blizzard melting, road crews in Kent and Ottawa counties are focusing on rural and secondary roads and working to keep catch basins clear for the upcoming snowmelt and rain. “We probably have upwards of 50 trucks...
Family of postal worker ‘beyond grateful’ for support after head-on crash during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Dora Schweiger can get a little emotional at the slightest gesture of human kindness. So, one can imagine the reaction Schweiger had when she witnessed the outpouring of support – locally and beyond – she’s received during her recovery following a serious crash during a blizzard just days before Christmas.
Fox17
Authorities investigate homicide in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating a homicide in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says they are currently on the scene near Burdick Street and Heilman Court Friday night. Officers tell FOX 17 a 29-year-old Kalamazoo man died. This story is developing and will...
Here's Why: We are removing more dams in West Michigan!
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — When it comes to living in West Michigan, rivers and fishing have long been two of the most popular attractions for the region. However, in years past, these rivers weren't primarily used for recreation, they were used for industry. A relic of this era are...
GR Police & Fire pull driver from car in Grand River
The Grand Rapids Police and Fire departments pulled a driver from a car after responding to a report of a vehicle in the Grand River at midday Saturday.
6 Great Meat Markets That Are A Cut Above The Rest
Nothing beats being able to walk into a local meat market, gaze into a meat case with fresh cuts of meat, and be able to talk with the butcher. The small, local meat shop is in my blood. When I was 7 years old, I would sit in the basement of my father’s store, the Galesburg Locker in Galesburg, and “candle” eggs, looking for floaters that would show if the egg went bad. The “good” eggs were placed in a rack, to go upstairs of the small market. All of the beef and pork were raised just miles from the store.
'It's a setback': Muskegon drive-through damaged in string of smash-and-grabs
Mr. Quick Restaurant provided FOX 17 with security camera footage of a person shattering the drive-thru windows at the business. Two other businesses were also damaged that night.
Whitehall business gifting free van to family in need
WHITEHALL, Mich — The owner of an auto repair shop in Muskegon County is looking to pay it forward to a family in need. The Viking Garage in Whitehall is planning to gift a local family with a used Chrysler Town and Country minivan. "I believe we have a...
No injuries after chicken coop heater sparks fire at Comstock Park home
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — No one was injured after a home caught fire in Comstock Park Friday morning. The Plainfield Township Fire Department says the fire started just before 10 a.m. at a home off West River Drive on Abrigador Trail. Investigation on scene showed a chicken coop heater...
Man hospitalized following accidental shooting in Grand Rapids
A 19-year-old man is in the hospital after accidentally shooting himself early Saturday morning in Grand Rapids.
wtvbam.com
GoFundMe fundraiser for postal worker seriously injured during snow storm
KENT COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Call it a Christmas miracle if you will. But just a couple of days before Christmas, postal worker Dora Schweiger was out on her route in Kent County on M-57 near Shaner Avenue in Courtland Township northeast of Grand Rapids when she was involved in a head-on crash with a semitruck.
wgvunews.org
Another redevelopment coming to downtown Muskegon
With several new projects already in the works, Muskegon officials have announced a new $220 million redevelopment project downtown. The former headquarters of the Shaw Walker Furniture Company known as the Watermark Center, the development sits at 930 Washington Avenue, and aims to convert the building into living units, with office, retail and restaurant spaces as well.
