Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
Related
2022 in review: 11 business features in Conroe, Montgomery
Koba's Four Paws Institute is a dog training business in Montgomery. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Here is every business feature that ran in Community Impact in the Conroe/Montgomery edition in 2022. At the corner of Simonton and Main streets in downtown Conroe, a sign posted in the window declares Brownlee Jewelers...
2022 in review: 10 most-read stories of the year in The Woodlands area
Market Street in The Woodlands was one of several areas that saw openings and closings in 2022. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) In 2022, readers were interested in stories about business openings and closings in The Woodlands area, but the most-read story was about Conroe ISD teacher and employee pay. 1. Conroe...
Student loans, school safety, mental health: All of the 2022 Pearland, Friendswood cover stories
Across Alvin Community College, the cost per credit hour this fall is $47 for in-district students and $143 for nonresident students. (Courtesy Alvin Community College) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local issues concerning government, education, healthcare, transportation and more. Here are all of the cover stories featured in the Pearland and Friendswood issues from 2022.
Sewer bills to increase in The Woodlands in 2023
The Woodlands Water Agency announced a price increase on Dec. 27. (Courtesy Pexels) Sanitary sewer bills for households served by The Woodlands Water Agency will increase in 2023, following a wholesale price increase from the San Jacinto River Authority, according to the WWA. In a Dec. 27 news release the...
RECAP: 10 Tomball, Magnolia restaurants featured in 2022
Named "carnegies" after Carnegie Hall, the hot or cold sandwiches at Tony's Italian Delicatessen include options, such as a meatball sub, a ham melt and a turkey sub. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Restaurants continued to grow this year in Tomball and Magnolia. Here are the 10 restaurants featured in the...
Fresh Coat Painters of Northwest Houston now serving residential, commercial clients
Fresh Coat Painters offers interior and exterior services. (Courtesy Pexels) Fresh Coat Painters of Northwest Houston opened this fall at 13330 West Road, Unit 1227, Houston. The business offers residential and commercial painting and related services, such as wallpaper removal, wallpaper installation, faux finishes, drywall repair, texture matching, specialty paint application, pressure washing, and deck and fence staining. This location serves Cypress, Hockley and northwest Houston.
Harris County to initiate work on projects for $1.2B bond package
Harris County Voters gave the go-ahead Nov. 8 on three Harris County bond propositions totaling $1.2 billion for public safety facilities, roads and parks. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County Voters gave the go-ahead Nov. 8 on three Harris County bond propositions totaling $1.2 billion for public safety facilities, roads and...
Redistricting, new store concepts, academic calendars: The top ten trending stories of 2022
The new Target in Katy opened on Nov. 10. (Courtesy Target) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered a multitude of topics, including healthcare, education, local government, new businesses, development and transportation. Here are the top trending stories from 2022. Texas legislators approved new lines for statewide and congressional districts...
Education, elections and eminent domain: The 22 most-read Cy-Fair news stories from 2022
Cy-Fair ISD students returned to campuses Aug. 22 for the 2022-23 school year. (Courtesy Cy-Fair ISD) These 22 Cy-Fair news stories were the most popular on our website throughout 2022. 1. The Cy-Fair ISD board of trustees approved the 2022-23 budget with unanimous support June 13, including 2% salary increases...
These were the most congested roads in the Heights-River Oaks-Montrose area in 2021
The city of Houston reached an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation and Harris County over the North Houston Highway Improvement Project. (Community Impact staff) Every year, the Texas Transportation Institute at Texas A&M University releases its list of the most congested roadways throughout the state of Texas using...
3.1 million square feet of commercial real estate space under construction in Tomball, Magnolia in December
There were 49 commercial buildings under construction across Tomball and Magnolia as of Dec. 14. (Courtesy Pexels) There were 49 commercial buildings under construction across Tomball and Magnolia as of Dec. 14, adding more than 3.1 million square feet of upcoming office, industrial and retail space to the market. Data shows 19,958 square feet of office space being built, 2.92 million square feet of industrial space under construction and 234,237 square feet of retail space in the works as of Dec. 14.
Westheimer Road ramp to Loop 610 to close Jan. 3 for several months
As work continues on a project to build new connector ramps at Loop 610 and Hwy. 59 in southwest Houston, a closure is set to begin Jan. 3 that will shut down Loop 610's southbound entrance ramp from Westheimer Road. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Texas Department of Transporation...
GUIDE: 31 senior living options in Conroe, Montgomery, Willis
As the number of senior adults nationwide and in the Conroe and Montgomery area continues to grow, so does the demand for residential options. (Courtesy Carriage Inn Conroe) As the number of senior adults nationwide and in the Conroe and Montgomery area continues to grow, so does the demand for residential options. The following list is not comprehensive.
getnews.info
Discover Why This Man Is The Most Sought-After Real Estate Agent In Houston
As a Peruvian Mechanical Engineer, Alberto Ortecho worked for many years overseas for different oil services companies in the Middle East. After the impacts of COVID-19, He decided to take a leap of faith and move to the United States in 2020. With his savings from working in the oil industry, he invested in learning about real estate and began investing in properties across Texas.
Montgomery County legislators pre-file bills ahead of 2023 session
The 88th Legislative Session begins Jan. 10. (Community Impact Staff) Texas lawmakers pre-filed over 1,300 bills as of Dec. 29 ahead of the 2023 Legislative Session. Legislators serving Montgomery County residents pre-filed over 50 bills. Major issues to watch for in 2023 include property tax reform, education, school safety and health care issues.
Flood projects, development, supply chain issues: Bay Area issues covered in 2022
“This is the largest and most important project in our city’s history,” Webster Mayor Donna Rogers said. “I am so grateful for the Great Wolf Resorts team and the Webster teams who got us to the finish line to celebrate what will be the only Great Wolf Lodge indoor waterpark resort, hotel and conference center in the entire Houston metropolitan statistical area.” (Designed by Jesus Verastegui)
Memorial Hermann Pearland to expand, add beds
The Memorial Hermann Pearland expansion will begin construction in 2023. (Courtesy Pexels) The Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital at 16100 South Freeway will start construction sometime in 2023 on a new $18.4 million expansion project. The expansion will consist of adding space on the second floor for 33 new beds, adding two intensive care unit beds, relocating 10 ICU beds and adding 21 universal beds, totaling 97 beds in the hospital upon completion.
New OMG! Burger and four other businesses, renovations coming soon to Pearland
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker breaks down HPD findings in 2022 comparing previous years
Where in Houston have homicides increased? How many people on average died each week in 2022? ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker revealed the staggering stats.
Local demand high for senior living facilities in Tomball, Magnolia
Tomball Senior Village is under construction with 59 units at Medical Complex Drive and Hwy. 249 in the city of Tomball. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) The Tomball and Magnolia communities are seeing a demand for senior living facilities, city officials and industry sources said with the populations age 55 and older in the five local ZIP codes increasing collectively by 68.39% from 2016-21, according to American Community Survey five-year estimates.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0