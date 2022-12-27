Read full article on original website
A video of Michael Bidwill on ‘Hard Knocks’ quickly catches the attention of Cardinals fans
This season, Arizona Cardinals fans have had the rare opportunity to see inside the locker room and up close on the sidelines thanks to the team’s coverage on HBO Hard Knocks. Each week brings a new discussion to the table. Whether it be Budda Bakers’ determination to win, sideline...
Fantasy Football Week 17 Wide Receiver Rankings
The 2021-22 NFL season has only two weeks left. Bye weeks are over and most leagues are now at their championship game. At this point it is important to have backup options on your fantasy roster because injuries are continuing to mount up. It is always a great idea to evaluate backup options so that way fantasy managers are prepared if star players miss time. Here are the fantasy football week 17 wide receiver rankings.
J.J. Watt Fulfills Hilarious Jersey Request From Cardinals Teammate
J.J. Watt fulfills hilarious jersey request from Cardinals teammate originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. J.J. Watt received a ton of messages after he announced his impending retirement earlier this week. But one stuck out for its hilarity. It began with a FaceTime call that the Arizona Cardinals star chose...
Monty Williams calls for NBA to address courtside seating after 'out of control' fan, ejection from Suns-Wizards game
WASHINGTON D.C. – Chris Paul wasn’t sure what the fan said to Monty Williams or what his head coach said in response, but he is certain about a couple of things. “Coach is the most peaceful person I know,” Paul said. “If you’ve made him mad, then you’re on one.” Williams had an exchange...
San Francisco Shock Announce 2023 Roster During Show Match
The two-time champions are back with a brand new look. The San Francisco Shock announced earlier this month that they would be playing in a preseason show match against the Dallas Fuel. The “Runback Series” featured both teams battling it out in various different game modes. The Shock even unveiled their latest roster for the 2023 season. To kick off the match, the Shock welcomed in Hee-sang “Heesang” Chae, Su-min “MAX” Choi, an Jun-woo “Vindaim” Park to play alongside Se-jin “Finn” Oh and Dong-hyun “Proper” Kim.
Houston Outlaws Sign Tank Eui-sok “Fearless” Lee
The Houston Outlaws appear to be going in a new direction this year, and it starts with the front line. On Friday December 23, the Houston Outlaws announced the signing of former Dallas Fuel tank Eui-sok “Fearless” Lee for the 2023 season. Fearless spent the past two years playing with the Dallas Fuel, where he would go on to lead the team to a 2023 Grand Finals Championship.
OWL Minimum Age Requirement Changed to 17 for 2023 Season
The 2023 Overwatch offseason has already been one of the strangest we’ve seen to date. Teams have dropped iconic players, the free agency window has been delayed twice and now one of the initial rules of the Overwatch League has been changed. Since the start of the Overwatch League, players had to be at least 18 years old to participate in the league. However on December 21, that is no longer the case.
