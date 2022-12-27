The 2023 Overwatch offseason has already been one of the strangest we’ve seen to date. Teams have dropped iconic players, the free agency window has been delayed twice and now one of the initial rules of the Overwatch League has been changed. Since the start of the Overwatch League, players had to be at least 18 years old to participate in the league. However on December 21, that is no longer the case.

