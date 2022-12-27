ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FOX Sports

Lewis leads Pepperdine against No. 10 Gonzaga after 23-point game

Pepperdine Waves (7-7) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-3) BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits the No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Maxwell Lewis scored 23 points in Pepperdine's 76-66 loss to the Iona Gaels. The Bulldogs are 7-0 in home games. Gonzaga averages 85.1 points and has outscored opponents by 13.6 points per game.
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

No. 10 Gonzaga faces tough WCC slate, opens against Pepperdine

No. 10 Gonzaga men’s basketball begins its West Coast Conference (WCC) schedule after a non-conference schedule that featured both resounding defeats and emphatic victories. A recent statement win over the Alabama Crimson Tide earned GU a Quadrant 1 record of 4-3 at the end of non-conference play. The Zag’s Quad 1 victories came over unranked Michigan State, No. 19 Kentucky, No. 22 Xavier and No. 8 Alabama.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Difference Makers: High school hoops tournament honoring late Gonzaga coach Dan Fitzgerald supplies good basketball, good deeds

There are plenty of basketball tournaments each season that focus on the game itself, but one annual event in Spokane tries to look at a bigger picture. The annual Dan Fitzgerald Memorial Basketball Showcase, or “The Fitz,” as it is affectionately known, celebrated its 10th anniversary the first weekend in December with an eight-team field – four boys teams and four girls teams featuring locals and out-of-town opponents.
SPOKANE, WA
slipperstillfits.com

10 Observation from Gonzaga’s win over Eastern Oregon

In a non-competitive game that could double as the post-season banquet’s highlight reel, Gonzaga got what they needed against a grossly outmatched NAIA Eastern Oregon squad. The starters got a good run, the second team played substantial minutes and everyone will enter WCC play on an extremely high note.
SPOKANE, WA
96.7 KISS FM

Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moose caught on Ring Doorbell camera in southeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A moose was captured Christmas night in southeast Spokane. Homeowner Curtis Hampton, who lives in the area of S. Myrtle St. and E. 17th Ave. said he got a Ring notification just before midnight Sunday, and couldn’t believe what triggered it. There was a full-grown moose that walked through his front yard, munching on something. The moose...
SPOKANE, WA
94.9 KYSS FM

New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands

The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
MONTANA STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Southwest delays, cancellations affect travelers out of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been a travel nightmare for Southwest Airlines passengers who’ve faced days of delays and cancellations, including at Spokane International Airport. The airline canceled more than 2,000 flights on Tuesday, including 70% of flights out of Spokane. An employee told 4 News Now that on an average day, about 11 Southwest flights leave through Spokane International Airport....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Rain, snow and strong winds overnight – Matt

The powerful storm that’s brought lots of rain to the Inland Northwest will push strong wind gusts into our region overnight. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the base of the Blue Mountains and the Palouse. Wind gusts here could reach 60 mph, leading to damage and power outages. A Wind Advisory is in effect across most of Eastern Washington and around Coeur d’Alene for wind gusts in the 40 and 50 mph ranges.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

One system leaves another moves in – Mark

We’ll have morning showers, then a break with more rain coming Thursday afternoon and Friday. We’ll see morning showers, but the afternoon will be breezy and drier. Wear your winter gear with the winds. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene forecast. The system is moving out with scattered showers...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

More ICE and Rain Moving Through – Mark

Dangerous side roads and icy conditions on walking surfaces. Take it easy and go slow. Freezing rain to rainy and warmer later this afternoon. Central Basin and West plains with freezing rain to rain later and warming to 40 today. Rain overnight into Tuesday with Wednesday Showers. Drying out and cooling for the end of the week.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

I-90 leaking onto crosswalk in downtown Spokane

Water is falling from I-90 onto a crosswalk at Monroe street in downtown Spokane due to a busted seal on the bridge joint. Crews wont be able to make repairs until all the snow on the viaduct completely melts.
SPOKANE, WA

