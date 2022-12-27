Read full article on original website
Gonzaga battles Pepperdine in West Coast Conference opener
Some would say the hardest part of the season is over for the No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs, who head into conference play after battling through arguably the toughest nonconference slate in program history. Though the Pepperdine Waves (7-7) don’t quite stack up to some of the other opponents the Zags...
FOX Sports
Lewis leads Pepperdine against No. 10 Gonzaga after 23-point game
Pepperdine Waves (7-7) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-3) BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits the No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Maxwell Lewis scored 23 points in Pepperdine's 76-66 loss to the Iona Gaels. The Bulldogs are 7-0 in home games. Gonzaga averages 85.1 points and has outscored opponents by 13.6 points per game.
montanasports.com
Montana Grizzlies fall to Eastern Washington at start of Big Sky Conference play
MISSOULA — After a promising close to their nonconference slate, the Montana Grizzlies stumbled out of the gate to open Big Sky Conference play with a 87-80 loss to Eastern Washington on Thursday evening in front of 3,924 fans at Dahlberg Arena. Josh Bannan led the Grizzlies (6-7, 0-1...
Gonzaga Bulletin
No. 10 Gonzaga faces tough WCC slate, opens against Pepperdine
No. 10 Gonzaga men’s basketball begins its West Coast Conference (WCC) schedule after a non-conference schedule that featured both resounding defeats and emphatic victories. A recent statement win over the Alabama Crimson Tide earned GU a Quadrant 1 record of 4-3 at the end of non-conference play. The Zag’s Quad 1 victories came over unranked Michigan State, No. 19 Kentucky, No. 22 Xavier and No. 8 Alabama.
KHQ Right Now
Difference Makers: High school hoops tournament honoring late Gonzaga coach Dan Fitzgerald supplies good basketball, good deeds
There are plenty of basketball tournaments each season that focus on the game itself, but one annual event in Spokane tries to look at a bigger picture. The annual Dan Fitzgerald Memorial Basketball Showcase, or “The Fitz,” as it is affectionately known, celebrated its 10th anniversary the first weekend in December with an eight-team field – four boys teams and four girls teams featuring locals and out-of-town opponents.
slipperstillfits.com
10 Observation from Gonzaga’s win over Eastern Oregon
In a non-competitive game that could double as the post-season banquet’s highlight reel, Gonzaga got what they needed against a grossly outmatched NAIA Eastern Oregon squad. The starters got a good run, the second team played substantial minutes and everyone will enter WCC play on an extremely high note.
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
Winter weather prompts cancelled flights in Missoula for days
Passengers looking to fly to or from Seattle, Portland or Missoula on Alaska faced delays, cancellations, long lines and hours on the phone.
Moose caught on Ring Doorbell camera in southeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A moose was captured Christmas night in southeast Spokane. Homeowner Curtis Hampton, who lives in the area of S. Myrtle St. and E. 17th Ave. said he got a Ring notification just before midnight Sunday, and couldn’t believe what triggered it. There was a full-grown moose that walked through his front yard, munching on something. The moose...
New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands
The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
Southwest delays, cancellations affect travelers out of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been a travel nightmare for Southwest Airlines passengers who’ve faced days of delays and cancellations, including at Spokane International Airport. The airline canceled more than 2,000 flights on Tuesday, including 70% of flights out of Spokane. An employee told 4 News Now that on an average day, about 11 Southwest flights leave through Spokane International Airport....
KXLY
Rain, snow and strong winds overnight – Matt
The powerful storm that’s brought lots of rain to the Inland Northwest will push strong wind gusts into our region overnight. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the base of the Blue Mountains and the Palouse. Wind gusts here could reach 60 mph, leading to damage and power outages. A Wind Advisory is in effect across most of Eastern Washington and around Coeur d’Alene for wind gusts in the 40 and 50 mph ranges.
Democrats seated on Spokane County Commission for first time in 16 years
(The Center Square) – Next week, the Spokane County Commission will have two Democrats at the meeting table for the first time since 2006. Amber Waldref and Chris Jordan will join Republicans Al French, Josh Kerns and Mary Kuney in lawmaking after winning their respective races in November. The...
Montana Innocence Project reacts to settlement with its first freed client
The Montana Innocence Project is currently working on roughly 50 active investigation cases. A recent settlement gives hope to current and future clients.
KXLY
One system leaves another moves in – Mark
We’ll have morning showers, then a break with more rain coming Thursday afternoon and Friday. We’ll see morning showers, but the afternoon will be breezy and drier. Wear your winter gear with the winds. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene forecast. The system is moving out with scattered showers...
KXLY
More ICE and Rain Moving Through – Mark
Dangerous side roads and icy conditions on walking surfaces. Take it easy and go slow. Freezing rain to rainy and warmer later this afternoon. Central Basin and West plains with freezing rain to rain later and warming to 40 today. Rain overnight into Tuesday with Wednesday Showers. Drying out and cooling for the end of the week.
Moose making the rounds in the Hamilton area
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reports a large adult bull moose has been spotted in the Daly and Grantsdale areas.
Arrest Made in Moscow Quadruple Homicide Case, Press Conference set for 1:00 p.m.
MOSCOW - An arrest has been made in the Moscow quadruple homicide case. The investigation has been ongoing since four University of Idaho students were found murdered on November 13. Fox News is reporting that Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at...
KHQ Right Now
I-90 leaking onto crosswalk in downtown Spokane
Water is falling from I-90 onto a crosswalk at Monroe street in downtown Spokane due to a busted seal on the bridge joint. Crews wont be able to make repairs until all the snow on the viaduct completely melts.
