GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TCU’s defense, built for speed, turned off Michigan’s power in a dominating first half. When the Fiesta Bowl turned into a touchdown party, the Horned Frogs kept the lights on just long enough to earn a chance to play for their first national championship since 1938. TCU returned two interceptions for touchdowns and its defense held on when things got wild in the second half for a 51-45 win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. “Every time we started to get on our heels a little bit defensively, all of a sudden it’d be a three and out,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said. “We get the ball back on offense, score and put a little distance between us and Michigan.”

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 20 MINUTES AGO