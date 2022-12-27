Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bills-Bengals ‘Monday Night Football’ Week 17 Odds and Betting Preview
A best bet for Monday’s huge game with AFC playoff implications between the visiting and favored Bills and the Bengals. The Bills (12-3) head to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals (11-4) for Monday Night Football in Week 17. This game has the second-highest game total of the week...
Broncos Stars Defend Russell Wilson Amid Heavy Criticism
The quarterback's teammates have his back in the face of the latest negative reports. It has been a rough year for Russell Wilson and the Broncos, going from potential Super Bowl contenders in the preseason to the biggest disappointment in the league. As a result, Wilson’s reputation has taken a hit in the public, with his leadership specifically coming into question.
Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision
The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
Josh Norman Pauses Coffee Career for Comeback With Panthers
The cornerback traded in his cleats for espresso machines and business meetings after the 2021 season. In the wake of cornerback Jaycee Horn’s injury, the Panthers turned to an Atlanta coffee shop for reinforcement. Lo and behold, Carolina found veteran cornerback Josh Norman working at his mother’s business, Omni...
Lamar Jackson Out for Week 17 vs. Steelers
The decision comes after three-straight missed games for the former MVP. The Ravens will once again be without former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson when they host the Steelers on Sunday night. The starting quarterback was ruled out on Friday afternoon, the team announced, hours after coach John Harbaugh called it a “fair assumption” that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley would start for the team once again.
Nets run winning streak to 11 by beating Hornets again
Kyrie Irving poured in 28 points and Kevin Durant had 23 points as the Brooklyn Nets won their 11th game
The Five Best Games in College Football Playoff History
Earlier this week, I covered the best game ever for each of the New Year’s Six bowls—excluding the College Football Playoff. Now it’s time to cover those Playoff games. 5. Ohio State 42, Alabama 35: 2014 Sugar Bowl semifinal. Ezekiel Elliott’s “85 yards through the heart of...
Report: Josh Dobbs to Make First Career Start vs. Cowboys
He signed to the team a week ago. With quarterback Ryan Tannehill sidelined after ankle surgery, the Titans are expected to start Josh Dobbs on Thursday Night Football against the Cowboys, according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo. The news was confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Interviews With Bears, per Report
The league commissioner is reportedly a finalist to become Chicago’s next president and CEO. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is reportedly a finalist to become the Bears’ next president and CEO, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Warren is one of several candidates with whom the franchise has...
TCU's defense holds on in Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TCU’s defense, built for speed, turned off Michigan’s power in a dominating first half. When the Fiesta Bowl turned into a touchdown party, the Horned Frogs kept the lights on just long enough to earn a chance to play for their first national championship since 1938. TCU returned two interceptions for touchdowns and its defense held on when things got wild in the second half for a 51-45 win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. “Every time we started to get on our heels a little bit defensively, all of a sudden it’d be a three and out,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said. “We get the ball back on offense, score and put a little distance between us and Michigan.”
Brees Still Not Interested in Coaching Beyond Purdue Bowl Game
The former NFL star continues to shoot down questions about him possibly staying on the sidelines after the Citrus Bowl. Drew Brees returned to Purdue earlier this month to serve as an interim assistant coach for his alma mater’s upcoming Cheez-It Citrus Bowl game against LSU. The move has had many wondering if the former NFL quarterback is considering making a full-time career shift.
Browns' Myles Garrett Details Why He Was Benched
The four-time Pro Bowler weighed in on why Kevin Stefanski limited him from playing to start last week’s game. Myles Garrett revealed on Friday that he was missing in action during the Browns’ game against the Saints on Christmas Eve because of a “misunderstanding” and poor communication between him and Cleveland football coach Kevin Stefanski.
Your Guide to the Week’s Best Ticket Deals
Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State is the bargain of bowl season. A full slate of sports is on the schedule to round out the year. The college football postseason is heating up, with the New Year’s Six on the docket, while the NFL regular season enters its final stretch as teams look to lock up playoff berths. With so many exciting contests on this week’s schedule, there are plenty of opportunities to catch sport’s must-see events in person.
36 Bold Predictions for the Next Year in Sports
LeBron James will be traded. Plus, Rory McIlroy will win the Masters, the Giants will get a new quarterback, England will win the Women’s World Cup and much more. Another year is in the books, and with 2022 officially in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead. Plenty is on the sports docket for ’23, with a new year set to usher in new champions, underdogs and surprises.
No. 24 West Virginia Falls to Kansas State
The Mountaineers drop their Big 12 opener to the Wildcats
