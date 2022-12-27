Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
2022 Mesa Book Festival SuccessfulSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Crystal Wilson: Woman arrested for murder of adoptive son who disappeared in 2016Lavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
Suns Need To Make Big Trade to Compete for TitleAnthony DiMoroPhoenix, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Driver arrested for DUI after deadly head-on crash in Scottsdale, PD says
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale Police are investigating a two-car, head-on crash that killed a woman and injured two men on Friday night, and resulted in a driver being arrested on suspicion of DUI. The crash happened near Cactus and Hayden roads around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 30. "A total of...
ABC 15 News
One dead after alleged drunk driver hits rideshare vehicle in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE — Scottsdale police say a women is dead after an alleged drunk driver hit a rideshare vehicle near Hayden and Cactus roads Friday night. The rideshare vehicle had three people — the 56-year-old male rideshare driver, the 58-year-old woman who died and her husband— inside. All three were taken to the hospital. The woman did not survive her injuries.
Person arrested after driving wrong way on I-10 early Saturday
One person is in custody after reportedly driving the wrong way on two Valley freeways early Saturday morning.
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting at Phoenix business leaves 7 injured, police say
PHOENIX - At least seven people were hurt after a shooting broke out near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning, Phoenix police said. Officers were called to a business in the area on a shooting call and found several people with gunshot wounds. Police say a total...
fox10phoenix.com
Watch: Wrong-way driver on I-10 in Avondale stopped with grappler
AVONDALE, Ariz. - Traffic cameras caught Arizona troopers using a grappler to stop a driver on Interstate 10 in Avondale on Thursday night. First responders responded to a call just after 9 p.m. on Dec. 29 about an alleged wrong-way driver near I-10 and 99th Avenue. According to the Arizona...
Man dead after being shot near 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road
Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday night near 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.
AZFamily
5 people hospitalized after two-car crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Five people are in the hospital after a crash involving two cars in Phoenix early Saturday morning. Emergency crews were called out to a crash near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road. Firefighters say two women and a man were in critical condition and another man...
fox10phoenix.com
Wrong-way driver allegedly admits she knew she was driving against traffic near Phoenix
The driver, identified as 32-year-old Sadie Kelly, allegedly resisted arrest and had to be pulled from her car. DPS said Kelly's three small children were found inside the car. The children were not hurt and were released to their father.
fox10phoenix.com
Gasoline tanker crash in Phoenix causes 'significant' fuel leak on roadway, driver severely hurt
PHOENIX - A car crashed into a semi truck carrying nearly 9,000 pounds of gasoline near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Saturday, leaving one man in extremely critical condition. Phoenix firefighters say the collision caused a 2-foot gash in the tanker, causing the unleaded fuel to spill out...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix woman kidnapped and stabbed to death by her boyfriend, police say
PHOENIX - A woman who police say was kidnaped by her boyfriend was found dead after he stabbed her in Phoenix, the police department said. At around 10:06 p.m. near Indian School Road and 101st Avenue on Friday, Dec. 30, officers responded to reports of someone who was stabbed. That's where officers found the unidentified victim who died at the scene and arrested her boyfriend, 37-year-old Bobby Montano.
fox10phoenix.com
$400K worth of meth found during Phoenix traffic stop; suspect arrested
PHOENIX - Mesa Police say a suspect was arrested after a traffic stop in led to the discovery of 200 pounds of methamphetamine. According to police, the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 near the Loop 202 and 40th Street in Phoenix. The suspect, 36-year-old Eric Leon,...
AZFamily
Police identify man who died after being hit by a car in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police have identified the man who died after being hit by a car in Phoenix Thursday evening. According to Sgt. Robert Scherer, officers were called out to a crash near 8th and Southern avenues around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Jose Alvarez seriously injured. Investigators say the driver of the vehicle initially took off from the scene but later returned. Detectives believe that Alvarez was in the middle of the street when he was hit by the car headed west along Southern Avenue.
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run on West Valley freeway ramp
PHOENIX — A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run collision on a West Valley freeway ramp last week has been arrested, authorities said. Jonathan Baldizon, 30, was taken into custody Monday for failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving injury or death. He is accused of hitting...
KTAR.com
Victim’s doorbell camera helps Surprise police identify arson suspect
PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with an arson in Surprise after the victim’s doorbell camera helped police identify him, authorities said. Justin Winjum was booked into Maricopa County Jail on counts of arson of an occupied structure and criminal damage, both felonies, according to the Surprise Police Department.
Yahoo!
New Year's weekend in Arizona: Police say no celebratory gunshots
Travel and weather updates from across the state throughout the holiday weekend. 2:30 p.m. Saturday: Authorities remind residents that celebratory gunshots are illegal. With time winding down until new year's celebrations, authorities in Arizona are reminding residents that it is illegal to shoot a gun into the air. Both Phoenix...
AZFamily
Speeding car leads Mesa officers to a wanted man and $400K worth of meth
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police found 200 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle after the owner, a wanted felon, was arrested last week. On Dec. 21, 36-year-old Eric Leon was stopped near 40th Street and Route 202 in Phoenix for speeding. Leon had two warrants in Mesa and was arrested during the traffic stop. His vehicle was towed to a police facility and, while searching, found two large duffle bags and two cardboard boxes filled with about 200 pounds of methamphetamine. Officers with the Central Street Crimes Unit estimated the street value to be $400,000.
KTAR.com
Suspect claims self-defense after fatal shooting at Phoenix apartments
PHOENIX — A suspect is claiming self-defense after a fatal shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex Tuesday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to the apartments on 19th Avenue between Northern and Dunlap avenues around 6:45 p.m. and found a gunshot victim and a man who acknowledged involvement, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.
fox10phoenix.com
Teen found shot inside car near downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - A teenager has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after police say he was found shot inside a car just south of downtown Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the teen was found shot in the parking lot of a Jack-in-the-Box, located near 7th Street and Buckeye Road. The teen was...
KTAR.com
Teen in critical condition after shooting in Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX — A teenage boy is in critical condition after multiple people allegedly shot him in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said. Officers responded to a shooting call in the parking lot of an apartment complex around 8 p.m. near 16th and Van Buren streets, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Missing 16-year-old Chandler boy found
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a teen boy who was missing for a few hours on Friday has been found. Deputies said Diego Ortiz was discovered safe and is now back home. He was reported missing after he left his home near Cooper and Chandler Heights roads around noon. His family and law enforcement were concerned since he is diagnosed with high-functioning autism, ADHD, asthma, and is epileptic. It’s unclear where he was found.
Comments / 0