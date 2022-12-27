ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

One dead after alleged drunk driver hits rideshare vehicle in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE — Scottsdale police say a women is dead after an alleged drunk driver hit a rideshare vehicle near Hayden and Cactus roads Friday night. The rideshare vehicle had three people — the 56-year-old male rideshare driver, the 58-year-old woman who died and her husband— inside. All three were taken to the hospital. The woman did not survive her injuries.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Shooting at Phoenix business leaves 7 injured, police say

PHOENIX - At least seven people were hurt after a shooting broke out near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning, Phoenix police said. Officers were called to a business in the area on a shooting call and found several people with gunshot wounds. Police say a total...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Watch: Wrong-way driver on I-10 in Avondale stopped with grappler

AVONDALE, Ariz. - Traffic cameras caught Arizona troopers using a grappler to stop a driver on Interstate 10 in Avondale on Thursday night. First responders responded to a call just after 9 p.m. on Dec. 29 about an alleged wrong-way driver near I-10 and 99th Avenue. According to the Arizona...
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

5 people hospitalized after two-car crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Five people are in the hospital after a crash involving two cars in Phoenix early Saturday morning. Emergency crews were called out to a crash near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road. Firefighters say two women and a man were in critical condition and another man...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix woman kidnapped and stabbed to death by her boyfriend, police say

PHOENIX - A woman who police say was kidnaped by her boyfriend was found dead after he stabbed her in Phoenix, the police department said. At around 10:06 p.m. near Indian School Road and 101st Avenue on Friday, Dec. 30, officers responded to reports of someone who was stabbed. That's where officers found the unidentified victim who died at the scene and arrested her boyfriend, 37-year-old Bobby Montano.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify man who died after being hit by a car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police have identified the man who died after being hit by a car in Phoenix Thursday evening. According to Sgt. Robert Scherer, officers were called out to a crash near 8th and Southern avenues around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Jose Alvarez seriously injured. Investigators say the driver of the vehicle initially took off from the scene but later returned. Detectives believe that Alvarez was in the middle of the street when he was hit by the car headed west along Southern Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run on West Valley freeway ramp

PHOENIX — A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run collision on a West Valley freeway ramp last week has been arrested, authorities said. Jonathan Baldizon, 30, was taken into custody Monday for failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving injury or death. He is accused of hitting...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Victim’s doorbell camera helps Surprise police identify arson suspect

PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with an arson in Surprise after the victim’s doorbell camera helped police identify him, authorities said. Justin Winjum was booked into Maricopa County Jail on counts of arson of an occupied structure and criminal damage, both felonies, according to the Surprise Police Department.
SURPRISE, AZ
Yahoo!

New Year's weekend in Arizona: Police say no celebratory gunshots

Travel and weather updates from across the state throughout the holiday weekend. 2:30 p.m. Saturday: Authorities remind residents that celebratory gunshots are illegal. With time winding down until new year's celebrations, authorities in Arizona are reminding residents that it is illegal to shoot a gun into the air. Both Phoenix...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Speeding car leads Mesa officers to a wanted man and $400K worth of meth

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police found 200 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle after the owner, a wanted felon, was arrested last week. On Dec. 21, 36-year-old Eric Leon was stopped near 40th Street and Route 202 in Phoenix for speeding. Leon had two warrants in Mesa and was arrested during the traffic stop. His vehicle was towed to a police facility and, while searching, found two large duffle bags and two cardboard boxes filled with about 200 pounds of methamphetamine. Officers with the Central Street Crimes Unit estimated the street value to be $400,000.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect claims self-defense after fatal shooting at Phoenix apartments

PHOENIX — A suspect is claiming self-defense after a fatal shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex Tuesday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to the apartments on 19th Avenue between Northern and Dunlap avenues around 6:45 p.m. and found a gunshot victim and a man who acknowledged involvement, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Teen found shot inside car near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX - A teenager has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after police say he was found shot inside a car just south of downtown Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the teen was found shot in the parking lot of a Jack-in-the-Box, located near 7th Street and Buckeye Road. The teen was...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Teen in critical condition after shooting in Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX — A teenage boy is in critical condition after multiple people allegedly shot him in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said. Officers responded to a shooting call in the parking lot of an apartment complex around 8 p.m. near 16th and Van Buren streets, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Missing 16-year-old Chandler boy found

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a teen boy who was missing for a few hours on Friday has been found. Deputies said Diego Ortiz was discovered safe and is now back home. He was reported missing after he left his home near Cooper and Chandler Heights roads around noon. His family and law enforcement were concerned since he is diagnosed with high-functioning autism, ADHD, asthma, and is epileptic. It’s unclear where he was found.
CHANDLER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy