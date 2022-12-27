Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exploring the Haunted Past of the Lucerne InnRachel PerkinsDedham, ME
The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
A Day in Bangor: 10 Fun Things to Do in Maine's Third-Largest CityRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Good News About Law Enforcement OfficersThe Maine WriterOld Town, ME
The Christmas Spirit In MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
penbaypilot.com
Tambara Lynn Arnold, obituary
MORRILL — Tambara Lynn Arnold, 30 of Morrill, passed away unexpectedly on December 19, 2022. Her family is devastated and shocked by this loss. Tambara was born September 7, 1992 in Waterville, Maine, to Carolanne Patterson and Doug Arnold. She graduated from Mt. View High School in 2011 and...
penbaypilot.com
Steve A. Pomeroy, obituary
SEARSPORT — Steve A. Pomeroy, 66, of Searsport, passed away on December 24, 2022 at home with family by his side. He was born August 20, 1956, the son of Hugh and Virginia Pomeroy. Steve enjoyed playing baseball with the guys, tipping with his son Chris. He also loved...
penbaypilot.com
Howard Pierce Sawyer III, obituary
NORTHPORT — Howard Pierce Sawyer III, of Shore Road in Northport, has died. Known throughout the Belfast community as Buck, he was diagnosed with cancer in late November and passed away on December 28. His was a vivid personality, expressed through his talents as a musician, writer, metaphysician, designer of residential interiors and gardens, and most particularly as a friend.
penbaypilot.com
John E. Daniels, notice
ROCKLAND — John E. Daniels, 82, of Bartlett Woods in Rockland, died on December 27, 2022 in Rockport. A complete obituary will be published later. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain Street, Camden.
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Dec. 19-23. Camden. Ronald L. Vanosdol to Ronald L. Vanosdol Revocable Living Trust and Ronald L. Vanosdol Tr. Dorothy O. Marchant to Michael A. Brown and Wendy M. Brown. Bald Mountain Crows Nest LLC...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Maskers holds open auditions for darkly-comedic play ‘Wonder of the World’
BELFAST — Belfast Maskers will hold open auditions for the darkly-comedic play "Wonder of the World" by David Lindsay-Abaire, its production scheduled for late May in 2023. Auditions will take place at the Basil Burwell Community Theater on Saturday, January 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and again on Monday, January 16, from 5 to 8 p.m.
wabi.tv
TV5 anchor shares experience as platelet donation recipient
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - No one expects emergencies to happen to them. House fires, car accidents, an unexpected diagnosis, those aren’t things you schedule on your calendar. That’s where the American Red Cross comes in. Whether it’s disaster relief or blood donations, the non-profit stays prepared so when...
Vanished | Where is Ayla Reynolds?
Zach Blanchard (NEWS CENTER Maine) It has been more than a decade since Ayla Reynolds vanished from a home in Waterville, Maine. Even after all these years, the image of her smiling face has not been forgotten. The disappearance of the 20-month-old sparked the largest investigation in state history, but there she was never found. It is a mystery that has captured the minds of people all across the state and even the country.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast girls, Medomak Valley boys finish first at UMaine meet
ORONO — The Oceanside, Belfast and Medomak Valley indoor track and field teams traveled Thursday, Dec. 29 to the University of Maine to compete in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference meet. Girls Team Results. 1. Belfast — 132 2. Winslow — 72 3. Oceanside — 62 4....
Is Stephen King’s House In Bangor Haunted?
The Ghosts of Carmel Maine channel featuring Kent Burris and the Lamb House, are paranormal investigators, who break down the history of historical hauntings and the study of the paranormal, right here in the greater Bangor area. In their most recent video, they tackle one of Bangor's most famous landmarks,...
penbaypilot.com
Agenda set for RSU 13 board meeting Jan. 4
ROCKLAND — The agenda for the next Regional School Unit 13 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the South School. There will be an executive session before the meeting at 6 p.m. Meetings can be viewed on...
wabi.tv
New Years by the Bay cancelled and unlikely to continue in the future
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast’s annual New Year’s by the Bay has been cancelled and is likely to become a thing of the past. It was a tradition dating back to 1996 and featured hours of live music, food, dancing and a chem-free environment. Longtime executive director Mary...
penbaypilot.com
PBMC, WCGH announce adjusted holiday hours for practices
ROCKPORT and BELAST — In observance of New Year’s, Pen Bay Medical Center (PBMC) and Waldo County General Hospital (WCGH) have announced the following adjustments to practice hours:. Walk-in care will be open from 8 a.m. 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, and closed Sunday, Jan 1. Walk-in...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Dec. 16-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 16. Kyle D. Hoffman, 26, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, was...
mainebiz.biz
Farmington hospital appoints new chief of nursing
Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington has appointed a new chief of nursing officer who has a history of working in hospital settings as a nursing leader. Deanna Orfanidis, MSN, RN, will be responsible for advancing quality initiatives, creating a culture of safety and improving nursing engagement. “I’m looking forward to...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 14-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 14. Stephen A. Smith, 35,...
Exploring the Haunted Past of the Lucerne Inn
The Lucerne Inn, located in the small town of Lucerne, Maine, is thought to be haunted by many who have visited the historic inn. From ghostly apparitions to strange occurrences, the Lucerne Inn has a reputation for being a spooky place to stay. But why is the inn thought to be haunted, and what is the legend behind its ghostly inhabitants?
Sears Hometown Store in Caribou, Maine Announces Closing Liquidation
The Sears Hometown Store in Caribou is liquidating its items as part of an announced closure. A Sears Hometown Store in Farmington is also liquidating as it gets ready to close as well. This comes after the Sears Hometown Store in Fort Kent announced its closure in 2019. The Sears...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland, Homeless Coalition benefit as Maine Water caps 2022
“Maine Water and its employees are pleased to again provide for the hungry and children in need in the communities the company serves across the state of Maine,” said Maine Water, in a news release. The support comes in the form of food pantry donations and warm winter coats...
WMTW
Made in Maine: Coffin and Daughter Lettercutting in Belfast
BELFAST, Maine — A father and daughter from Maine are two of around 40 individuals across the United States who continue to practice hand-carving stone. “This is the English style of carving a letting, it's called chasing a letter, and basically, the chisel is always in contact with the stone," Douglas Coffin said, as he showed off the style he mastered around 35 years ago.
Comments / 0