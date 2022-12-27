ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secaucus, NJ

Heroin, Handgun, Hollow Point Bullets Seized From Hackensack Man: Secaucus PD

By Mac Bullock
 4 days ago
Hassan Coleman, a 36-year-old accused drug dealer from Hackensack, was arrested after detectives claimed to find drugs and weapons in his home. Photo Credit: Secaucus Police

A Hackensack man sits in the Bergen County jail after police said they found ounces of drugs and a stash of illegal handguns during a raid at his home.

Hassan Coleman, 36, was arrested at his house early on Friday, Dec. 23 and booked on multiple drug-trafficking and weapons charges, Secaucus police said in a statement.

Authorities received a warrant to search the home following a two-and-a-half-month investigation by officers in Secaucus and Hackensack.

During the search, detectives claimed they found cocaine, heroin, "over fifty pills" of Oxycodone, a .38 caliber handgun with a defaced serial number, hollow-point bullets, and $11,584 in cash.

Police also said they found evidence Coleman was processing the cocaine into crack in his home.

"This arrest is another clear example that the Secaucus Police Department will continue target criminals, regardless of where they reside, who come into Secaucus to commit their nefarious activity,” said SPD chief Dennis Miller.

"I am proud of the work of my Anti-Crime Unit and I will continue to give them the support and resources they need to succeed."

