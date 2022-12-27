Read full article on original website
Multiple fire crews fight structure fire on North Garvin Street
The Evansville Fire Department has multiple crews on the scene of a large structure fire at a commercial building north of downtown. Dispatch has sent out a 2-alarm call for the fire after 10:30am Saturday for the building on North Garvin Street near East Tennessee Street. Division Chief Mike Larson...
Dispatch: Car accident on Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car accident with injuries occurred Saturday morning in Evansville. Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 10:40 a.m. that a silver Chevy Cruz was involved in an accident with injuries in the 2200 block of Boonville New Harmony Road. Officials say the injuries are...
Crews called to crash on Weinbach under Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to an accident with injuries in Evansville. Dispatchers say it happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday on Weinbach under the Lloyd. Police say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Two cars were towed from the scene.
Crews called to crash on 41A in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Wednesday morning in Henderson County. It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Highway 41 Alternate. That’s between Highway 425 and the railroad tracks. Dispatchers say the crash was between an SUV and a garbage truck.
Woman wanted by police in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police is reaching out to the public to help them find a wanted woman. The police department posted a picture of 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher on social media in hopes someone may know where she is. Authorities say she has an active arrest warrant, but would not say […]
Police: Driver leaves scene of crash in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police were called to a crash Thursday evening at Nebo Road and Main Street. They say a victim’s car had been hit, but the other driver took off. The victim was able to get a photo of the license plate. Police say they tracked...
KSP: 91-year-old woman dies in collision with semi in Breckinridge County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 91-year-old woman from Cloverport, Kentucky, died after crashing her vehicle into a semi Wednesday evening in Breckinridge County. According to Kentucky State Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 144. The preliminary investigation showed that Marian Novak...
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects with warrants
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find some people who have active warrants. They say 32-year-old Donny Jones, of Owensboro has five active warrants. Plus, deputies say, 33-year-old De’zsauna Board, of Owensboro has four active...
McLean County officials warning public of registration scam
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials in McLean County are warning people of a possible scam. The clerk’s office says the scam targets Kentucky Motor Vehicle Registration customers. Although they don’t have much information, officials say the scam offers to pay registration for the customer or give a discount....
Abandoned to adopted: HPD dispatcher gains new furry friend
The Henderson Police Department says it made a four-legged rescue on Thursday night.
Evansville homeowner uses 2nd Amendment to scare off burglar
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man took matters into his own hands to scare off a burglar inside his home. In the wee hours of Friday morning, Evansville Police officers were dispatched to a home along NW Fourth Street for a residential burglary in progress. A man said he could hear a […]
Evansville man arrested for home burglary
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday morning an Evansville man was arrested for burglary. According to the affidavit, police were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the 400 block of Northwest Fourth Street around 5:20 a.m. Police say Idania Garcia told police she lives on the second floor with...
One Person In Critical Condition After Multi-Vehicle Crash
The Henderson Police and Fire Departments were called to the scene of a four vehicle accident just after 6:30 Wednesday night. It happened on South Green Street near Kresge Drive. One of the vehicles rolled over into a ditch requiring extrication. Four patients were transported by EMS to local hospitals...
2 people hospitalized after crash in Knox Co., officers say
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man and woman were flown to an Evansville hospital with serious injuries from a crash in Knox County. Deputies say the two from Sullivan County were on Mays Road near Decker School Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. According to officials, the man was...
Update: Dog rescued from Evansville home ‘doing well’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Multiple businesses and homes in the Tri-State have been dealing with busted water lines, thanks to the severe cold weather. A home on Linwood Avenue in Evansville is no different. What is different, however, is the occupant. Marie Dunn used to live in the home. She...
Ohio Co. Sheriff warns public of Mega Millions phone scam
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it has been made aware of a new phone scam going around.
Fire forces residents out their rooms at Evansville assisted living facility
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight fire at an Evansville assisted living facility forces residents to evacuate their rooms. Dispatch tells Eyewitness News Evansville fire crews responded to Riverwalk Communities Assisted Living Communities around one Wednesday morning for a fire on the third floor. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the third floor and said […]
3 injured, 1 in critical condition after 4-car-crash
The Henderson Fire Department reports it is on the scene of a four-vehicle accident with injuries in the 1700 block of South Green Street near Kresge Drive.
Crash suspect connected to Jacoby Gray arraigned in court
(WEHT) - The man accused of a drunk driving crash connected to the death of Jacoby Gray faced a judge for the first time on Thursday.
Madisonville continues to urge customers to limit unnecessary water usage
Issues continue to affect water customers in Hopkins County. On Friday, the City of Madisonville Water Distribution Department urged customers to continue to limit unnecessary water usage. They have restricted washing of vehicles and pressure washing or any other type of water hose cleanup. Water Department has warned that customers...
