Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoes bill to close NY tax loophole for condo owners

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would have closed a loophole in state law that gives tax breaks to owners of big suburban homes classified as condominiums. State lawmakers passed a bill in June to close the loophole, the subject of a series of stories published by syracuse.com | The Post-Standard since 2018.
What to expect in the NY legal cannabis market in 2023

If 2022 was the year in which New York set up the basic infrastructure for the state’s legal marijuana industry, 2023 will be the year regulators and others try to fully build it out. The state celebrates its first legal adult-use cannabis sale today. Stakeholders in the industry say...
PointsBet Ohio sports betting pre-launch offer gives free $700 bonus

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. We’re just a few days away from legal sports betting in the state of Ohio, which launches on January 1, 2023. Thankfully, PointsBet Ohio is here to make the experience a great one. New members can sign up here for up to $700 in bet credits to play with once sports betting goes live in Ohio.
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo: $100 bonus + win Cavs tickets today only

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Along with many residents in the state of Ohio, Caesars Sportsbook is also gearing up for January 1, 2023 and the launch of their platform. They’ve decided to extend their Christmas spirit until the start of the new year, as new members who register today with the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code SYRNEWSTIX can claim a bonus bet worth $100.
FanDuel Ohio pre-launch: Get a $100 bonus + NBA League Pass today only

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The time is almost here for legal sports betting in Ohio, and residents can take full advantage of the big event with the latest FanDuel Ohio pre-launch offer. New members who register here before the platform goes live will receive bonus bets totaling $100 in which they’ll be able to use on whatever matchups they please.
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code SYRNEWSTIX: Get $100 before launch

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Much like many residents in the state of Ohio, Caesars Sportsbook is also gearing up for the launch of its platform on January 1, 2023. They’ve decided to extend the Christmas period until the start of the new year, as new members who sign up today with the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code SYRNEWSTIX can claim a $100 bonus bet.
