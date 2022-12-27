Read full article on original website
Related
Cicero man dies after snowmobile accident in North Country, deputies say
West Turin, N.Y. – A Cicero man died Thursday after he struck a tree during a snowmobile accident in Lewis County, deputies said. Around 6:18 p.m., Brett T. McGowan, 42, was riding a 2021 Polaris Indy XC 850cc North West on a trail in the town of West Turin, Lewis County deputies said. He failed to make a turn on the trail and struck a tree, they said.
Hochul rejects bill inspired by I-81 in Syracuse to ban new schools near highways
Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill inspired by Syracuse residents living in the shadow of Interstate 81 that would have banned the construction of schools in New York within 500 feet of a highway. State lawmakers passed the Schools Impacted by Gross Highways Act (SIGH Act) in June, calling...
Day 1 of legal weed in New York: the good and the bad (Guest column)
As we stood outside the doors of Housing Works early Thursday morning, the smell of cannabis was already in the air. After a brief wait, members of the press were ushered into the store – where it appeared much effort had gone into making the large space appear full.
Goodbye Big Macs: All McDonald’s restaurants on NY Thruway to close soon
Some customers might not be lovin’ it when the last 11 McDonald’s along the New York Thruway shut their doors for good. McDonald’s will no longer be an option for Thruway travelers starting Sunday, when the popular food chain closes its remaining 11 locations at service plazas.
CNY’s best restaurants of 2022: Our food writers pick their favorites
Syracuse, N.Y. — Our food writers hit up more than 100 restaurants and bars throughout Central New York each year. Some are visits to take a first look at new businesses, others are to get reacquainted with forgotten gems that serve good food, drinks and memories. At the end...
New York’s first legal recreational marijuana dispensary sale comes from CNY farm
NEW YORK (AP) — The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York rung up its first sales on Thursday, opening up what is expected to be one of the country’s most lucrative markets for cannabis — underscored by the dozens of unauthorized shops that have operated in the open for years.
Norman Mordue dies at 80; longtime judge served in Vietnam, played for SU
Syracuse, N.Y. — Norman Mordue, a longtime figure in the legal community in Syracuse and Central New York, has died at 80. Mordue’s death was announced Thursday by the Northern District of New York’s chief judge, Brenda K. Sannes, in an email to staff, according to the Albany Times-Union.
Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoes bill to close NY tax loophole for condo owners
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would have closed a loophole in state law that gives tax breaks to owners of big suburban homes classified as condominiums. State lawmakers passed a bill in June to close the loophole, the subject of a series of stories published by syracuse.com | The Post-Standard since 2018.
What to expect in the NY legal cannabis market in 2023
If 2022 was the year in which New York set up the basic infrastructure for the state’s legal marijuana industry, 2023 will be the year regulators and others try to fully build it out. The state celebrates its first legal adult-use cannabis sale today. Stakeholders in the industry say...
NY Lottery: These ‘win for life’ scratch-off games have the most grand prize tickets in circulation
It’s not too late to win big before the end of 2022. Throughout the state there are multiple scratch-off New York Lottery games with prizes both big and small that have yet to be won, but if you’re trying to win for life, some games have more opportunities than others.
PointsBet Ohio sports betting pre-launch offer gives free $700 bonus
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. We’re just a few days away from legal sports betting in the state of Ohio, which launches on January 1, 2023. Thankfully, PointsBet Ohio is here to make the experience a great one. New members can sign up here for up to $700 in bet credits to play with once sports betting goes live in Ohio.
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo: $100 bonus + win Cavs tickets today only
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Along with many residents in the state of Ohio, Caesars Sportsbook is also gearing up for January 1, 2023 and the launch of their platform. They’ve decided to extend their Christmas spirit until the start of the new year, as new members who register today with the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code SYRNEWSTIX can claim a bonus bet worth $100.
FanDuel Ohio pre-launch: Get a $100 bonus + NBA League Pass today only
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The time is almost here for legal sports betting in Ohio, and residents can take full advantage of the big event with the latest FanDuel Ohio pre-launch offer. New members who register here before the platform goes live will receive bonus bets totaling $100 in which they’ll be able to use on whatever matchups they please.
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code SYRNEWSTIX: Get $100 before launch
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Much like many residents in the state of Ohio, Caesars Sportsbook is also gearing up for the launch of its platform on January 1, 2023. They’ve decided to extend the Christmas period until the start of the new year, as new members who sign up today with the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code SYRNEWSTIX can claim a $100 bonus bet.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0