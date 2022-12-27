Read full article on original website
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 79-65 victory against Boston College on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Men's Basketball vs. Boston College by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE...
Syracuse football box score vs. Minnesota in Pinstripe Bowl
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 28-20 loss to Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday afternoon at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Minn_Pinstripe_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 79-65 victory against Boston College on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse football performance vs. Minnesota in Pinstripe Bowl
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse football team for its 28-20 loss to Minnesota on Thursday afternoon in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your mobile device,...
Minnesota’s big plays sink Syracuse in Pinstripe Bowl (Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Minnesota Golden Gophers used two huge plays that felt like two Aaron Judge home runs to defeat the Syracuse University football team, 28-20 on Saturday afternoon in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Worst Big-Play Problem: Syracuse gave up two huge plays in the third...
Dino Babers acknowledges Syracuse’s season-long struggles were present as ever in Pinstripe Bowl
New York — The clock was ticking down on Syracuse football’s final game of the 2022 season, and the Orange wasn’t quite out of it yet. With just under a minute left, SU’s defense stopped Minnesota on third down trailing by eight points. Syracuse was staring one final offensive drive, albeit a challenging one, square in the face until a yellow flag dotted the field.
Benny Williams, Syracuse’s ‘best forward,’ breaks out with double-double against Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Pittsburgh game weighed on Benny Williams. The Syracuse forward scored three points and did not record a rebound in his relatively brief 13 minutes of action. After the game, his coach wondered aloud about the effort of his starting forwards.
Ironic bowl game field conditions get slammed
If there was any bowl game that you would expect to have pristine field conditions, it would be the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Alas, that is not the case. The 2022 edition of the New York-based bowl game kicked off on Thursday between the Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers. They didn’t even make it to the second quarter before the turf in Yankee Stadium started to degrade to the point where it was affecting play on the field.
Otto’s nightmare: Syracuse mascot stars in new ESPN ‘SportsCenter’ ad (video)
Otto the Orange stars in a new ESPN commercial, but he doesn’t look too happy about it. The Syracuse University sports mascot appears in a “SportsCenter” ad released Thursday that features U.S. Women’s National Team soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Sophia Smith, alongside “SportsCenter” anchor Nicole Briscoe. The four women quietly eat oranges while a horrified Otto looks on, then awkwardly stop when they notice the anthropomorphic orange behind them.
Syracuse grinds out win over Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange had to grind out a 79-65 win over the Boston College Eagles that was more of a struggle than the final score would indicate at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday. Syracuse’s offense went through fits and starts and its defense at times...
Syracuse holds off Boston College in game of runs to secure 79-65 victory (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Boston College Eagles at 2 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will air on ACC Network. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Boston College to see the...
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim continues search for small forward answers in Orange’s win over Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. – Through the first 14 games of the season, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has been working through a problematic search for an answer at the small forward position. He has focused mainly on three players with vastly different games and one key similarity.
LeQuint Allen made his first start in the Pinstripe Bowl. He’s already poised to be SU’s next star
New York — When LeQuint Allen was promoted to starting running back for Syracuse football this postseason, coach Dino Babers had to inform him he wouldn’t be playing anymore special teams. “Coach, I can do all four,” Allen insisted.
CBA/J-D fends off Cicero-North Syracuse in ‘physical’ Optimist Tourney final (48 photos)
It was a tale of Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt building up comfortable leads and Cicero-North Syracuse finding ways to crawl back into Friday’s Optimist Tournament championship game at the Cicero Twin Ice Rink. With resiliency, the Brothers were able to put the game away in the third period and win...
Syracuse Crunch drop 5-1 decision to the Laval Rocket
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Laval Rocket, 5-1, tonight at Place Bell. The Crunch have now dropped back-to-back games to the Rocket and move to 13-11-2-2 on the season. Laval leads the eight-game season series, 2-1-0-0. Crunch goaltender Jack LaFontaine turned aside 23-of-27 shots....
Teisha Hyman’s 27 points not enough to lift Syracuse women past Louisville in ACC bout
Despite winning the turnover battle and a season-high 27 points from redshirt junior guard Teisha Hyman, Syracuse lost 86-77 in a road contest against Atlantic Coast Conference foe Louisville. The Orange and Cardinals were separated by just six points at halftime, but a third quarter push allowed Louisville to take...
Syracuse.com’s 38 best Central New York high school sports photos of 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com’s photographers blanketed the courts, fields, rinks and courses of Section III in the calendar year 2022. The result was thousands of outstanding pictures. We sorted through them to come up with some of the best:
Syracuse loses in Pinstripe Bowl; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 59; Low: 42. A rainy, but not snowy, weekend. See 5-day forecast. TURN IT UP: We’re listening to Syracuse-area artists who released new music in 2022, including Toosii (left), Jess Novak (center) and Council. Genres range from rap and rock to R&B, country, pop, EDM and more, but they all have one thing in common: A passion for music. Add these local artists to your music playlists. (Getty Images; provided photos)
Cicero-North Syracuse edges out Camden for Haines Memorial Tournament wrestling title (82 photos)
The Cicero-North Syracuse boys wrestling squad has two regular-season team titles under its belt — one from its own Bill Andersen Memorial Tournament and the other from the Matt Fedish Memorial Duals. On Thursday, the Northstars grabbed team title No. 3 of the 2022-23 campaign following completion of the...
Norman Mordue dies at 80; longtime judge served in Vietnam, played for SU
Syracuse, N.Y. — Norman Mordue, a longtime figure in the legal community in Syracuse and Central New York, has died at 80. Mordue’s death was announced Thursday by the Northern District of New York’s chief judge, Brenda K. Sannes, in an email to staff, according to the Albany Times-Union.
