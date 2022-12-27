C.J. Mosley: Mike White gives Jets 'a spark' when he's on the field

You will never hear confirmation that a quarterback (say, perhaps, one named Zach Wilson) has lost his locker room, but on Monday, we got about as much confirmation as we’ll ever get that the Jets prefer Mike White under center.

That came from linebacker C.J. Mosley, who said that “there’s a spark” when White is in the game.

“He’s proven that he can be a winner in this league, in this system. Obviously the guys trust him,” Mosley said of White. “There’s a spark when he’s on the field, he knows how to manage the game well, make all the right throws, run the ball so he’s just a guy that’s gonna go out there and try to get it done by any means necessary.”

It’s natural for any player to talk up fellow players, especially after a change at a big position, but the words “there’s a spark” seem to indicate that there’s just something missing when Wilson is the guy under center.

Mosley then doubled down on White’s skills.

"Any time you have a player of that caliber or a player with that mentality, especially at the quarterback position, you just look forward to seeing what he’s gonna go out there and do,” Mosley said. “He’s shown through the hard times and the good times, when he’s been in he’s able to make something happen. “He’s proven time over time to overcome those type of things that have happened in his career and once he got on the field he made sure he was ready every single time so you just got to respect that kind of thing out of a player.”

That’s a team captain speaking by the way, so clearly, there was, as Joe Benigno even said, more than meets the eye when it comes to the Zach Wilson situation.

After two games and two losses without White, the Jets’ playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread; the 8-7 Dolphins hold the seventh and only remaining playoff spot right now, one game ahead of a group that includes the Jets, Patriots, Steelers, and Titans.

The machinations for the Jets to make the playoffs are plentiful, but there’s one must: win Sunday in Seattle. If they lose, they’re out regardless of who wins between the Dolphins and Pats, as a Miami win puts them two up with one to go, and a Pats win puts them one up with the head-to-head tiebreaker.

In essence, the playoffs start now, and ending an 11-year drought begins Sunday.

“We just got to deliver. Luckily we got us another chance to still be in it this week, still be relevant for the playoff run. But like the message we’ve been saying these last couple of weeks, none of that matters,” Mosley said. “Nothing matters if we don’t take care of our business, so we really have to just come in everyday, focus, understand what’s at stake, understand that our time is very limited for these next two weeks to really do something with the season that we’ve had, and just find a way to win. That’s what it comes down to: execute and at the end of the day just win.”

