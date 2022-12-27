Jenica Anaya Reed age 15, of Cleveland passed away December 29th, 2022. Jenica was born July 14, 2007 in Gainesville, GA. She attended White County Middle School, she will be remembered for being such a social butterfly. Jenica touched so many lives as she fought Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. She is the only patient at her age, with her condition to stay awake and walk as much as she did. Her outgoing and funny spirit truly blessed her family and friends. Jenica loved Starburst candy, Starbucks coffee and Bath and Body Works. She loved animals which brought out her nurturing spirit. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Pat Dockery and Shelia Cotton.

CLEVELAND, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO