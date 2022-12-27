Read full article on original website
Mr. James Gary Shirley, Age 55 Gainesville
Mr. James Gary Shirley, age 55, of Dahlonega, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022. He was born in Roswell, Georgia on May 17, 1967 to the late William Paul Shirley and the late Anne Patterson Shirley. James will forever be remembered as a man who was loving, caring, hard working and a man that loved nothing more than helping someone in need.
Robert Andrew Eller, 86, of Demorest
Robert Andrew Eller, 86, of Demorest, Georgia passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. Mr. Eller was born February 8, 1936 in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Arvill J. Vassie Stroud Eller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, AJ Eller, Jr. and Randolph Lewis Eller; sisters, Margaret Bowen, Doris Auld, Martha Lee Pruitt.
Evelyn Cronan, age 101, of Dahlonega
Evelyn Cronan, age 101, of Dahlonega, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. She was born in rural Lumpkin County on October 7, 1921, to the late Thomas Mote and the late Belle Arrendale Mote. She attended Nimblewill Baptist Church, was a charter member of the Nimblewill Goodwill Circle, and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Daniel Fred Sharkey, age 71, Dahlonega
Daniel Fred Sharkey, age 71, originally of Fiskdale, MA, and more recently, within the past ten years, resided in Dahlonega, GA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Dan was born on April 2, 1951, and after attending Tantasqua Regional High School, attended and was a graduate of The...
Mrs. Bobbie Freeman Gibbs, Age 92 Gainesville
Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland announces the death of Mrs. Bobbie Freeman Gibbs, age 92 of Gainesville, formerly of Cleveland. Mrs. Gibbs passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland (706)865-3101 www.barrettfh.com. —
Jenica Anaya Reed age 15, of Cleveland
Jenica Anaya Reed age 15, of Cleveland passed away December 29th, 2022. Jenica was born July 14, 2007 in Gainesville, GA. She attended White County Middle School, she will be remembered for being such a social butterfly. Jenica touched so many lives as she fought Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. She is the only patient at her age, with her condition to stay awake and walk as much as she did. Her outgoing and funny spirit truly blessed her family and friends. Jenica loved Starburst candy, Starbucks coffee and Bath and Body Works. She loved animals which brought out her nurturing spirit. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Pat Dockery and Shelia Cotton.
Mrs. Margaret Dixon Wood, Age 68 Cleveland
Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland announces the death of Mrs. Margaret Dixon Wood, age 68 of Cleveland. Mrs.Wood passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland. (706)865-3101 www.barrettfh.com.
White County Transfer Station and Convenience Center Open Regular Hours Dec 31, Jan 2,3
The White County Transfer Station, 670 Industrial Boulevard, will be open regular business hours today (12/31) and Monday, January 2nd, 2023. The White County Convenience Center, 519 Hulsey Road, will also be open regular business hours today (12/31) and Tuesday, January 3nd.
