Read full article on original website
Related
wfxl.com
Puff puff pass: Is Georgia passing up on progress when it comes to medical marijuana?
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- More and more it seems that Georgians have their eye on the green. "Cannabis helps people and if it's gonna help veterans then it's great and if they can get it then they need to do it," said one Macon resident. "As someone who deals with chronic...
wfxl.com
13 killed in Georgia during the Christmas holiday travel period
Traffic crashes across Georgia during the Christmas holiday travel period resulted in 13 traffic deaths resulting from 10 fatal crashes. This year’s 78-hour holiday travel period began Friday, December 23, at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Statewide, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers investigated five...
Comments / 0