wrwh.com
Mr. James Gary Shirley, Age 55 Gainesville
Mr. James Gary Shirley, age 55, of Dahlonega, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022. He was born in Roswell, Georgia on May 17, 1967 to the late William Paul Shirley and the late Anne Patterson Shirley. James will forever be remembered as a man who was loving, caring, hard working and a man that loved nothing more than helping someone in need.
wrwh.com
Jenica Anaya Reed age 15, of Cleveland
Jenica Anaya Reed age 15, of Cleveland passed away December 29th, 2022. Jenica was born July 14, 2007 in Gainesville, GA. She attended White County Middle School, she will be remembered for being such a social butterfly. Jenica touched so many lives as she fought Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. She is the only patient at her age, with her condition to stay awake and walk as much as she did. Her outgoing and funny spirit truly blessed her family and friends. Jenica loved Starburst candy, Starbucks coffee and Bath and Body Works. She loved animals which brought out her nurturing spirit. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Pat Dockery and Shelia Cotton.
wrwh.com
Mr. Glenn Long, Age 76 Cleveland
Mr. Glenn Long, age 76, of Cleveland, Georgia, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022. Glenn was born in Lumpkin County on April 8, 1946, to the late Leonard and Lila Mason Long. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Melvin Long and sisters Rebecca...
wrwh.com
Mrs. Margaret Lois Wood, Age 68 Cleveland
Mrs. Margaret Lois Wood, age 68, of Cleveland, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Mrs. Wood was born in DeKalb County to the late Benjamin Randolph Dixon Sr. and Bertha Craig Dixon. In addition to parents, she is preceded in death by brother, Benjamin Randolph Dixon, Jr. Mrs. Wood was a retired nurse with a Master’s Degree in Nursing, she received her education from Emory University.
wrwh.com
Robert Andrew Eller, 86, of Demorest
Robert Andrew Eller, 86, of Demorest, Georgia passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. Mr. Eller was born February 8, 1936 in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Arvill J. Vassie Stroud Eller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, AJ Eller, Jr. and Randolph Lewis Eller; sisters, Margaret Bowen, Doris Auld, Martha Lee Pruitt.
wrwh.com
Bobbie Ruth Gibbs, age 92, of Gainesville
Bobbie Ruth Gibbs, age 92, of Gainesville, GA went to heaven on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Mrs. Gibbs was born in White County on June 26, 1930, to the late Carl Abner Freeman and the late Willie Jane (Alexander) Freeman. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Ray Gibbs and siblings Nell Baker, Gene Fleming, Pat Gurley, and Henry Freeman.
wrwh.com
Benjie Lee Ricketts, Age 62 Dahlonega
Benjie Lee Ricketts was born on May 16, 1960. He lived in Lumpkin County for the majority of his life. Benjie was a Mechanic and drove a semi-truck for several years. While driving, he traveled to almost all 50 states and enjoyed the open road. Benjie was a man who could pull anything apart and fix it. He was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman and always loved throwing his pole in the water and sitting for hours. However, his pride and joy were his daughter and grandson. He was known as an amazing father, grandfather, and friend. Benjie’s life was spent loving his family and friends. Everyone who knew him will never forget him and will always remember the great person he was.
wrwh.com
White County Transfer Station and Convenience Center Open Regular Hours Dec 31, Jan 2,3
The White County Transfer Station, 670 Industrial Boulevard, will be open regular business hours today (12/31) and Monday, January 2nd, 2023. The White County Convenience Center, 519 Hulsey Road, will also be open regular business hours today (12/31) and Tuesday, January 3nd.
