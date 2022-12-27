Benjie Lee Ricketts was born on May 16, 1960. He lived in Lumpkin County for the majority of his life. Benjie was a Mechanic and drove a semi-truck for several years. While driving, he traveled to almost all 50 states and enjoyed the open road. Benjie was a man who could pull anything apart and fix it. He was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman and always loved throwing his pole in the water and sitting for hours. However, his pride and joy were his daughter and grandson. He was known as an amazing father, grandfather, and friend. Benjie’s life was spent loving his family and friends. Everyone who knew him will never forget him and will always remember the great person he was.

DAHLONEGA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO