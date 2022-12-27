Read full article on original website
Related
Snowstorm incoming: What the models are showing
A winter storm is going to blast parts Minnesota late Monday and Tuesday but there still isn't clarity on where the highest snow totals will be. The National Weather Service continues to mention how this storm system is packed with moisture, so much so that it could drop as much precipitation by itself as MSP receives in a typical January.
boreal.org
Potential winter storm
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 31, 2022. A winter storm may impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over northwest Wisconsin. There remains uncertainty in the track of the storm which will affect precipitation type and amount and which areas see the most. As of this Saturday morning, far northern Minnesota is least likely to be affected and northwest Wisconsin the most. Stay tuned for forecast updates and check back often.
kfgo.com
Minnesota WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – DECEMBER 30, 2022
Despite extreme cold temperatures earlier this week, some anglers continued to head out and catch fish. Much milder temperatures have arrived and anglers are excited to fish outside of shelters once again!. Please remember that ice is never 100% safe and ice conditions can vary greatly from one lake to...
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
Monitoring potential for 'classic' winter storm track in Minnesota Monday-Tuesday
It's looking likely that parts of Minnesota will be in for a big winter storm early next week, though it's still a bit too early for the National Weather Service to say where the heaviest snow will fall and whether rain or freezing rain will impact totals. The NWS says...
Winter Storm Possible Late Monday Into Tuesday for Minnesota
While there is still much uncertainty, the National Weather Service says there is potential for a winter storm to impact Minnesota late Monday into Tuesday. Depending on exactly what path the storm ultimately takes, we could see snow, freezing rain, or rain. The storm track will also determine how much snow will accumulate for locations on the cold side of the system.
Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN
The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A quiet New Year’s Weekend, but winter storm to impact the area early next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- If you have any plans over the weekend, we won’t have any issues whatsoever, but a winter storm taking shape for early next week will likely impact travel. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for south central South Dakota from late...
Trailers behind school bus?
Question: I am driving a bus full of band students to an event and I want to know if I am required to pull a trailer to haul the band equipment. I am an experienced bus driver, but parking will be very tight and it will be next to impossible to back the bus with a trailer. Can we keep the band equipment on the bus with the students? Answer: You are not required to pull a trailer. The aisles and access to all emergency...
Is It OK to Flash Your Headlights to Alert Other Drivers on Minnesota Roads?
We have already had our fair share of daytime snow storms in Minnesota this winter, and it is just getting started. I saw plenty of people driving without headlights on during the day in those storms which is incredibly dangerous for the motorists on the road, as well as the drivers of the vehicles themselves.
Have You Checked Out the Longest Covered Bridge – It’s Not Far Away
If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if you...
What? The Minnesota Roadside Sign That’s So Subtle You Might Miss It
Minnesotans are resourceful and pretty darn funny when left to their own devices. For instance, take a look at this road sign located in St. Louis County! Did you see it? You might have missed the subtle addition, look again. Hats off to Jeff Wallager of Quirky Minnesota Places for...
Minnesota Bar Doing a Midnight “Bobber Drop” for New Years Eve
New York can keep their crystal-encrusted ball for new year's eve. Minnesota has a bobber to drop. Midway Saloon in St. Paul is one of the oldest bars in the state, and this year they are going to drop a giant fishing bobber as the clock strikes midnight. This will...
northernnewsnow.com
“We’ll make it through”: North Shore businesses still reeling after winter storm
DULUTH, MN. - A week after a severe winter storm slammed Minnesota’s North Shore, several businesses are busy rebuilding. Superior Citrus, a Two Harbors-based business that provides local produce to farmer’s markets around the area, lost its entire greenhouse in last week’s storm. “I started removing snow,...
KELOLAND TV
More Snow after the New Year: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, December 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are quiet in a majority of KELOLAND this afternoon. Temperatures have a wide range this afternoon, from teens in northeastern KELOLAND and near 40° in Rapid City. Winds are on the calm side with just a few clouds in central and eastern KELOLAND.
boreal.org
Gov Walz providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane
Following severe winter storms and extreme cold, Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane in Minnesota. Executive Order 22-24 addresses the high demand for propane with the onset of winter and recent powerful storms in Minnesota. “Households across...
northernnewsnow.com
Mild weekend ahead, another winter storm next week?
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies and calmer winds. Tonight we will start out with mostly clear skies, but see a few clouds moving in early Saturday morning. Lows will be in the single digits and lower teens with calm winds. SATURDAY: On Saturday we will start...
Minnesota man one of two killed crossing Fremont Street in Las Vegas
A Minnesota man is one of two people who died when they were struck by an SUV driver as they crossed Las Vegas' Fremont Street. The Las Vegas Police Department says that the incident happened at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday at Fremont Street and 4th Street, at the east end of Vegas' famous downtown drag.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in wild deer harvested in western Wisconsin
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in western Wisconsin. According to the DNR, the deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe in the town of Lincoln. It was the first confirmed wild...
Numerous Cars Stolen in St. Cloud, Waite Park
Waite Park Police are reporting a theft of license plates on the 500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Waite Park Police is also reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South where a plastic winter sled, photo albums and yearbooks were taken from an opened garage. Waite...
Comments / 0