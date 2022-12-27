Question: I am driving a bus full of band students to an event and I want to know if I am required to pull a trailer to haul the band equipment. I am an experienced bus driver, but parking will be very tight and it will be next to impossible to back the bus with a trailer. Can we keep the band equipment on the bus with the students? Answer: You are not required to pull a trailer. The aisles and access to all emergency...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO