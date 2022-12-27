ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Snowstorm incoming: What the models are showing

A winter storm is going to blast parts Minnesota late Monday and Tuesday but there still isn't clarity on where the highest snow totals will be. The National Weather Service continues to mention how this storm system is packed with moisture, so much so that it could drop as much precipitation by itself as MSP receives in a typical January.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Potential winter storm

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 31, 2022. A winter storm may impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over northwest Wisconsin. There remains uncertainty in the track of the storm which will affect precipitation type and amount and which areas see the most. As of this Saturday morning, far northern Minnesota is least likely to be affected and northwest Wisconsin the most. Stay tuned for forecast updates and check back often.
DULUTH, MN
kfgo.com

Minnesota WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – DECEMBER 30, 2022

Despite extreme cold temperatures earlier this week, some anglers continued to head out and catch fish. Much milder temperatures have arrived and anglers are excited to fish outside of shelters once again!. Please remember that ice is never 100% safe and ice conditions can vary greatly from one lake to...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Winter Storm Possible Late Monday Into Tuesday for Minnesota

While there is still much uncertainty, the National Weather Service says there is potential for a winter storm to impact Minnesota late Monday into Tuesday. Depending on exactly what path the storm ultimately takes, we could see snow, freezing rain, or rain. The storm track will also determine how much snow will accumulate for locations on the cold side of the system.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN

The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
Aitkin Independent Age

Trailers behind school bus?

Question: I am driving a bus full of band students to an event and I want to know if I am required to pull a trailer to haul the band equipment. I am an experienced bus driver, but parking will be very tight and it will be next to impossible to back the bus with a trailer. Can we keep the band equipment on the bus with the students? Answer: You are not required to pull a trailer. The aisles and access to all emergency...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Gov Walz providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane

Following severe winter storms and extreme cold, Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane in Minnesota. Executive Order 22-24 addresses the high demand for propane with the onset of winter and recent powerful storms in Minnesota. “Households across...
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Mild weekend ahead, another winter storm next week?

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies and calmer winds. Tonight we will start out with mostly clear skies, but see a few clouds moving in early Saturday morning. Lows will be in the single digits and lower teens with calm winds. SATURDAY: On Saturday we will start...
WISCONSIN STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Numerous Cars Stolen in St. Cloud, Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a theft of license plates on the 500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Waite Park Police is also reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South where a plastic winter sled, photo albums and yearbooks were taken from an opened garage. Waite...
WAITE PARK, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy