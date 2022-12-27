Read full article on original website
Kanye West: Former business manager says rapper is ‘missing’ after failing to locate him for lawsuit
Kanye West’s former business manager considers the rapper “missing”, as he’s apparently been unable to locate him for several weeks.Thomas St John was the “Gold Digger” musician’s senior financial advisor for 18 months but is now said to be suing him over lack of payment.In court papers filed on Monday 19 December, Thomas sought more time to serve the lawsuit papers to West, as he’s been unable to locate the rapper.West, also known as Ye, is named as the defendant on the court documents, alongside Yeezy LLC.According to the papers, obtained by The US Sun, Thomas is seeking an...
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is ‘still trying to have a baby’ with husband Travis Barker despite unsuccessful IVF journey
KOURTNEY Kardashian is still trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker despite her unsuccessful IVF journey, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. Ten months after stopping IVF treatment, the 43-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her 47-year-old rock star hubby are still hopeful they will have a child together.
