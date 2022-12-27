Read full article on original website
milton turner
4d ago
Idiots all three suspects instead of getting a JOB and earning what they want they decide to robbed someone and take what others have earned !! Keeping it real awful parenting to raise children but than maybe I'm given the parents to much credit probably just as irresponsible as the children!!
Reply
13
milton turner
4d ago
Idiots all three suspects instead of getting a JOB and earning what they want they decide to robbed someone and take what others have earned !! Keeping it real awful parenting to raise children but than maybe I'm given the parents to much credit probably jus as irresponsible as the children!! Lock the parents up too🙃🙃!
Reply(1)
2
Related
Police search for suspects, vehicle in DC armed robbery
WASHINGTON — DC Police are searching for suspects wanted in an armed robbery and assault that happened early Thursday morning in Northwest D.C. According to police, the robbery happened in the 1300 block of 18th Street, Northwest just after 2 a.m. Detectives with Metropolitan Police Department's Second District believe that is when three men in a vehicle pulled up to victims on the street. Police say the men got out of their car and brandished handguns, demanding property from an unknown number of victims.
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help identify Southwest Baltimore homicide suspect
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect connected to a homicide that happened on Dec. 29 in Southwest Baltimore. Police said the homicide happened around 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police said...
mymcmedia.org
Popular 2022 Video: 7 Men Arrested in Germantown Apartment Raid Held Without Bond
Following a June 22, 2022 raid on a Germantown apartment allegedly serving as a haven for guns and drugs, seven individuals arrested were held without bond in Montgomery County District Court. The suspects faced various gun and drug charges, including the possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. MyMCM spoke...
Man found shot dead in Prince George's Co. vehicle
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the 20 block of Chamber Avenue for a report of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man shot inside a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Felonious Fugitive With Warrants Out For Arrest In MD Found In Fredericksburg, Sheriff Says
A fugitive with multiple felony charges out of Anne Arundel County has been found and taken into custody, police say. Melvin Anibal Duran Flores, 35, of Fredericksburg, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 9:25 a.m., according to the Stafford County Sheriff's office. Flores had multiple felony charges including three...
Suspect arrested in road rage incident in Dumfries, Virginia
DUMFRIES, Va. — A suspect is in custody after a road rage report led to a police pursuit and a driver attempting to hit an officer with his vehicle, according to the Prince William County Police Department. On Thursday at 7:18 p.m., officers were called to the area of...
Man found shot to death inside car in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A report of a shooting led police into a death investigation early Saturday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that officers were on Chamber Avenue in Capitol Heights around 1:25 a.m. after they received a report about gunfire in the area. They found a man […]
Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
Man shot, killed on University Place Northwest
Detectives from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department are looking for two suspects they believe shot and killed a man in the 2500 block of University Place Northwest.
Police: Robbery suspects trick Severn man into believing they found his lost dog
Police are looking for a group of five teenagers that allegedly assaulted and robbed a man. The suspects are accused of tricking the victim into believing that they had found his lost dog.
Three Shot, Killed In Eight Hours During Violent Night In DC: Police
A deadly night and morning in Washington DC ended with a hefty body county as the new year comes closer to its conclusion, according to Metropolitan Police officials. Three people were killed in a span of less than eight hours between late on Thursday, Dec. 29, and early on Friday, Dec. 30 across DC, as police are scrambling for answers following the violent night.
Teen Carjacker Unable To Start Victim's Vehicle In Maryland, Caught Immediately
A Maryland carjacking suspect did not get far after being unable to start his victim's vehicle, authorities say. Messiah Jones, 18, was arrested just minutes after attempting to carjack a victim at gunpoint in the 2700 block of Lorring Drive in District Heights, according to Prince George's County Police. Jones...
WJLA
Montgomery Co. considers new police district in response to fatal Silver Spring shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County is considering adding a seventh police district and hopes to beef up its police ranks in response to recent reports of violent crimes in downtown Silver Spring—including a man who was found shot to death during an outing with family. “We...
WGMD Radio
Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle
A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Shots Fired in Germantown on Thursday
Montgomery County Police responded to reports of shots fired in Germantown around 12:20AM on Thursday. According to public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, multiple residents called 911 reporting shots fired on Crystal Rock Drive, near Waters Landing Drive and Waters Landing Local Park. MCP Officers found several shell casings in the area. We will post an update if additional information becomes available.
rockvillenights.com
Robbery in Rockville parking lot
Rockville City police are investigating a robbery that occurred in a parking lot on Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 1900 block of Veirs Mill Road at 10:35 AM. That's the commercial area in Twinbrook.
Kids Held Hostage For 90 Minutes During Police Standoff With Gun-Toting Father In Leonardtown
Authorities say that a potentially dangerous situation was resolved peacefully in St. Mary's County on Wednesday afternoon when a man barricaded himself in a Leonardtown home with his three children. Mark Anthony Buckler, 40, is facing multiple charges following a near 90-minute standoff with Maryland State Police and members of...
fox5dc.com
4 juveniles who shot 4 men in Southeast shootout wanted by police
WASHINGTON - A fourth victim is now believed to have also been shot Tuesday afternoon during a shootout in Southeast that left three other men injured. D.C. police reported Wednesday that the fourth male victim walked into a local hospital shortly after the incident. Police are now looking for four...
Busted Serial Bank Robber Facing Fresh Charges In Prince William County
Officials say that a Maryland man picked up by police this week for a bank robbery in Fairfax County has been implicated in at least two others in Prince William County as the investigation unfolds. Zachary Allen Hunter, 37, of Landover, is now facing two additional robbery charges in Virginia...
Police release photos of suspect, car in connection to SE DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help finding the person they believe is responsible for a Southeast shooting that left a man injured Tuesday. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the 2400 block of Elvans Road.
Comments / 10