Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
wdrb.com
Kentucky Science Center hosting 'Noon Years' celebration on Dec. 31
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center is ringing in 2023 with a "Noon Years" celebration. The party is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the science center for anyone who is unable to stay up until midnight. There will be a 10-second countdown to noon...
wdrb.com
Louisville plans to ring in 2023 with dancing, drinks and fun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Who says you have to be in Times Square to ring in 2023?. The Derby City has a ball drop of its own. More than 300 lights are in Louisville's. Champagne toasts, confetti cannons and a balloon drop will also be part of New Years Eve Live at 4th Street Live downtown.
wdrb.com
2 injured in shooting at Kentucky Expo Center Saturday morning, LMPD investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and a child were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after a shooting at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It happened around 10:30 a.m., according to a news release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. That's when officers from LMPD's 4th Division responded to a call of a shooting in the west wing of the Kentucky Expo Center.
wdrb.com
Family of mom who died waiting for bone marrow transplant advocating for others to join donor registry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bone marrow transplant could have been the lifeline a Louisville Mom needed while battling cancer. But even after her death, her siblings hope for a sliver lining. Julie Tyrrell died on Monday at 42. "She was the strongest person I had ever met," said Lisa...
wdrb.com
Warmer Winters in the Ohio Valley
Warm winter days provide a nice break from the bitter cold, and research shows we are seeing more of them recently. Our part of the country is seeing warmer winters than out west, according to the map below from Climate Central. In Louisville the average winter temperature is 4.5 degrees...
wdrb.com
Norton Children's Hospital warns of counterfeit child car seats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The car seat you bought for a great discount might not protect your child in a crash. Norton Children's Hospital recently found a counterfeit seat during a random inspection. Counterfeit car seats look like authentic restraints from known brands but they won't have the stickers required by federal law.
wdrb.com
8 people hospitalized after SUV crashes into a bar in Louisville's Clifton neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eight people were hospitalized early Saturday after an SUV crashed into a bar in the Clifton neighborhood. It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue, according to a news release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. That's when an SUV collided with a...
wdrb.com
Louisville Black Six honored with historical marker downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 50 years after their arrests led to a week of protests and riots in the city's Parkland Neighborhood, the Louisville Black Six are being honored, along with a long overdue apology. Parkland has been through a lot over the last 50 years. From structural...
wdrb.com
LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
wdrb.com
New Albany's Riverview Tower now a pile of rubble as crews wrap up demolition
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A leveled construction site is all that's left of the former Riverview Tower in downtown New Albany. Crews started demolishing the 50-year-old structure on Scribner Drive, right off the Interstate 64 West exit into the city, in October. The building was torn down floor by...
wdrb.com
Former Male High School principal Ted Boehm dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Male High School principal who helped guide the school during a controversial time has passed away. The school's alumni Facebook page made the announcement that Ted Boehm passed away Saturday morning. Boehm was Male's principal from 1978 to 1992 and again from 2009 to...
wdrb.com
WDRB to broadcast Mass of the Air for the first time New Year's Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People who are sick, homebound or can't go to church on New Year's Day will be able to watch mass on WDRB. Mass of the Air has been a Louisville tradition for 45 years. It was started in 1977 by Father Nick Rice, who began the tradition because his own father was sick.
wdrb.com
Louisville mother of 2 dies after developing pneumonia during wait for bone marrow donor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 42-year-old Louisville mother of two died after developing pneumonia while waiting for a donor to give her a life-saving bone marrow transplant. Earlier in December, WDRB News spoke with Julie Tyrell's family and loved ones during the search for a bone marrow match. But during...
wdrb.com
Louisville Water rate to slightly increase starting Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Water customers will see a slight increase on their monthly bills starting Jan. 1. The company announced in November that the move to raise rates is an effort to help offset increased costs to keep the city's drinking water clean. That means about $1.10 more...
wdrb.com
KSP: 91-year-old woman dies in collision with semi in Breckinridge County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 91-year-old woman from Cloverport, Kentucky, died after crashing her vehicle into a semi Wednesday evening in Breckinridge County. According to Kentucky State Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 144. The preliminary investigation showed that Marian Novak...
wdrb.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on I-65 in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 65 in Clark County Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police. The accident initially closed the right three lanes of I-65 South at the 2.8 mile marker around 8:30 p.m., according to police. The lanes...
wdrb.com
Delta Airlines adding non-stop flight from Louisville to Boston
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Delta Airlines is adding a new flight out of Louisville. Delta will offer a non-stop service to Boston Logan International Airport. The 76-seat flight will include multiple seating options, WiFi and in-seat power outlets for First Class and Delta Comfort Plus seats. "This news from Delta...
wdrb.com
'Traumatized' | Community shocked after shooting at Valley Station funeral home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People who witnessed a shooting at a Valley Station funeral home are traumatized after Wednesday afternoon. Shot were fired at Newcomer Funeral Home on Dixie Highway, just south of Valley Station Road, around 1:30 p.m. Two people were injured in the shooting, including a United States...
wdrb.com
Public invited to Metro Hall Monday for inauguration of Louisville's first new mayor in 12 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a matter of days Louisville will have a new mayor for the first time in 12 years, and Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg and his team are hoping thousands of people will come to Metro Hall in downtown Louisville to take part in the inauguration. "Our hopes...
wdrb.com
Kentucky reaches multimillion-dollar settlements with CVS, Walgreens over opioid epidemic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky has reached multimillion-dollar settlements with two major pharmacy chains. Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the settlements with CVS and Walgreens on Friday. The companies will pay Kentucky for their roles in the state's opioid epidemic. The commonwealth will receive more than $94 million from CVS...
