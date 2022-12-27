Read full article on original website
Related
Warming waters are driving Bering Sea crashes, but Alaska’s fishing industry is quiet on climate
Billions of snow crab disappeared from the Bering Sea in the past few years — a crash that’s devastated Alaska’s crab fishing fleet and a harvest that just two years ago was worth $130 million. Bycatch didn’t kill them. But the issue still dominated discussions this month at an Anchorage meeting of the North Pacific Fishery […] The post Warming waters are driving Bering Sea crashes, but Alaska’s fishing industry is quiet on climate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskareporter.com
Alaska Science Forum: A scientist’s view of Alaska, 150 years ago
One year before Alaska became part of America, 21-year old William Dall ascended the Yukon River on a sled, pulled by dogs. The man who left his name all over the state was in 1866 one of the first scientists to document the mysterious peninsula jutting toward Russia. He is probably the most thorough researcher to ever ponder this place.
alaskapublic.org
From Mary Peltola to Typhoon Merbok: Our top 10 stories of 2022
One of our first most-read stories of the year: “Alaskans are stuck on vacations that won’t end.”. And, one of our last: “Flight cancellations lead to hectic holiday travel for Alaskans.”. The year 2022 started with travel woes and ended with them, too. The world continued to...
CNET
Ghosts of Kennecott: Exploring an Abandoned Copper Mine in Alaska
The washboard gravel road had lost all novelty. Hours now seemed like days, feeling like nearly a week since we'd turned off Alaska Route 10 for this endless bone-jarring, time-distorting road to nowhere. OK, not nowhere, a very specific where. Deep in the heart of Wrangell-St. Elias National Park sits the ghost town of Kennecott.
thegardeningdad.com
10 BEST Herbs to Grow in Alaska Fall (2023 Guide)
What are the best herbs to grow in Fall in Alaska?. Finding the best herbs to grow in fall in Alaska was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
alaskasnewssource.com
Indigenous women climb to Everest base camp
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A group of 10 Indigenous women from North America travelled to Nepal in November for a special journey. The trip was part of a trek put together by the non-profit organization Native Womens Wilderness, which endeavors to inspire Indigenous women to enjoy the outdoors and provide education about ancestral lands. Another of their goals is to build empowerment using the outdoors.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 29, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaska’s military service members are set to get higher pay in...
kafe.com
Winter weather costs Alaska man chance at heart transplant
SEATTLE, Wash. – Thousands of travelers have seen their plans upended this week with either weather issues or Southwest cancellations. Among them was an Alaska man hoping to get a new heart in Seattle. KING 5 reports that 56-year-old Patrick Holland suffers from congestive heart failure and has been...
ktoo.org
Dec. 29, 2022: Celebrating Kwanzaa in Alaska
On this week’s episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, we are celebrating Kwanzaa in Alaska with our guests Ibn Bailey and Yiana Natasha Bailey. Our guests will share with us their Black-lived experience of celebrating Kwanzaa in Alaska, as well as the importance and value of continuing this tradition.
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report 29 December 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: A look back at some of the top Alaska fish stories of 2022.
kinyradio.com
Northrim Bank donates over $1,000,000 during 2022
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Northrim Bank announced that the bank and its employees collectively raised money towards Alaska organizations. Northrim employees participated in the annual United Way Campaign and raised $141,000 in support of local communities throughout Alaska and in Washington State. This total includes direct donations from employees and...
kinyradio.com
Alaskans For Better Elections highlights majority understanding and utilizing of Ranked Choice Voting
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaskans For Better Elections commented on the the Alaska Division of Elections recently released the “cast vote record” from the November General Election, and said that it detailed how well voters used the state’s ranked choice voting ballot. Analysis of the data by...
newsfromthestates.com
University of Alaska will gain land under new federal budget law
A statue of Charles Bunnell, the first president of the Alaska Agricultural College and School of Mines, as the University of Alaska Fairbanks was once known, is seen on Sept. 18, 2022, on the UAF campus. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) An obscure clause in the just-passed $1.7 trillion federal...
Mayor Dave Bronson: Year-end report to Anchorage
As we round out 2022, I want to reflect on the progress we have made over the last year to make Anchorage a more vibrant city to live, work, and play in. Before touching on those accomplishments, allow me to recognize our incredible Municipal employees. Without the dedication and determination...
alaskamagazine.com
Alaska is Hot
Alaska is hot, welcome to the future. It might be time for snowbirds to rethink their second home or retirement condo in Florida. The world is hot and getting hotter, and while Alaska is leading the way, I’d like to illuminate the bright side of global warming. Consider home gardening. In the 1970s, Anchorage was a terrible place to grow tomatoes. Now, you can harvest your own tomatoes and even okra—unthinkable even in the 1990s—in Alaska. Robins once migrated south to warmer climes in the fall (just like many Alaskans), but now they overwinter in Homer. Fireweed blooms no longer reliably predict the first freeze. Red fox have been moving north and taking over the territory of arctic fox. Heck, even the bears in Kodiak didn’t hibernate until late December last year, before announcing it was spring by emerging in early March. If the reactions of our northern flora and fauna still leave you skeptical about how hospitable the weather has become in Alaska, here’s some historical hard data: Over the last 70 years, the average number of frost-free days in Anchorage increased by 17 days. That’s significant in terms of shorter winters and longer grow seasons.
aeroroutes.com
Alaska Airlines Expands Embraer E175 intra-Alaska Service in NS23
Alaska Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to expand Horizon Air Embraer E175 operation within the State of Alaska, with the regional jet scheduled to operate service to Kodiak, Kotzebue and Nome. Anchorage – Kodiak 18APR23 – 14JUN23 1 of 3 daily operated by Horizon Air Embraer E175 (2nd...
mixfmalaska.com
Alaska leaders call for public comment on the 5th National Climate Assessment
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The NCA5 Alaska Chapter Team announced that the National Climate Assessment (NCA5) is available for public review and comment. The NCA5 is a congressionally mandated report by the U.S. Global Change Research Program, and assesses the science of climate change, variability, and its impacts across the nation.
alaskasnewssource.com
December to end on a warmer and calmer note for much of Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Despite the bitter cold that plunged much of Alaska into a deep freeze in December, this year will still close out as one of the warmest on record. Only three months out of the entire year saw below-normal temperatures, with 82% of this year seeing temperatures remaining above average.
alaskasnewssource.com
Sunshine makes brief return to Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The quiet and mild end to 2022 continues for much of mainland Alaska, with any storms primarily staying over open waters. While some areas of wintry weather will still impact parts of the state, Southcentral Alaska as a whole is catching a break. Clear to partly cloudy skies have made a return for many locations inland, while areas near the Gulf of Alaska continue to hold onto cloud cover. It’s here where some scattered areas of wintry mix will continue to remain in the forecast.
Left-field attack on Mayor Bronson comes from new dark-money Democrat operative group
A new dark-money political action group has emerged in Alaska this year and is attacking Mayor Dave Bronson with an expensive media buy, including glossy mailers that arrived in Anchorage mailboxes this week, radio ads, and a target social media campaign — all worth tens of thousands of dollars.
Comments / 1