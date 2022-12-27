ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Paré, Clements leaving as Smiley announces major changes in city police, fire leadership

By Matt Paddock, Eli Sherman
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ii3M_0jvjFZ8c00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Mayor-elect Brett Smiley announced Tuesday a big shakeup in the city’s public safety leadership, with two high-profile officials stepping down and a new fire chief coming in.

Smiley — who’s poised to be sworn in as mayor next Monday — announced that both Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré and Police Chief Col. Hugh Clements are leaving after years in the jobs.

Smiley also announced that he is naming Derek Silva, a 16-year veteran of the Providence Fire Department, as fire chief. That position has been vacant for years.

“A top priority of my administration is ensuring that every resident feels safe and that our community feels as though our public safety officials are accessible and qualified,” Smiley said in a statement.

Smiley said he interviewed Clements and asked him to stay on, but the chief “made the difficult decision to leave city service to pursue an exciting opportunity,” according to the announcement.

It wasn’t immediately made clear where Clements is going, but Smiley said he would stay on to advise the new mayor on choosing his replacement and that they would announce his “future endeavors” in the upcoming weeks. Clements, a highly decorated police officer, has worked for the department since 1985. He was appointed as the 37th police chief in 2012.

“I plan on taking a few days, but will still be here for some time,” Clements told 12 News. “I’m not going to lie, it’s tough walking away from the department and city I love.”

Smiley didn’t say whether Paré was interviewed or offered an opportunity to stay on, but Smiley’s aides said the commissioner would retire effective Jan. 2, the day of Smiley’s inauguration.

Paré, who previously served as superintendent of the R.I. State Police during the early 2000s, was hired in the city under former Mayor Angel Taveras after a working a few years at the gambling technology company IGT, formerly known as G-Tech.

On Tuesday, Taveras tweeted that he’s “forever grateful” Paré left the private sector “to come help a young, inexperienced PVD Mayor.”

“He oversaw first accreditation of PPD, appointment of Chief Clements, and lowest crime rate in decades (according to FBI). Thank you sir for your service,” Taveras tweeted.

Smiley spokesperson Patricia Socarras said they are in the process of finding a police chief and commissioner, and Smiley would serve as public safety commissioner in the interim.

“Our city has come a long way under the leadership of Commissioner Paré and Chief Clements, who together have served the people of Providence for over 40 years,” he said. “They have worked tirelessly and put Providence on the map for one of the best community policing strategies in the country. We thank them for their decades of service and wish them the best in their next endeavors.”

Outgoing Mayor Jorge Elorza lauded both Clements and Paré in a statement, calling them “excellent leaders with the highest integrity.”

“Providence is seeing record low rates of crime and an improved relationship between Providence police and the community, and our Fire Department has been innovative in its approaches to the mental and behavioral health challenges facing our residents in most need,” Elorza said. “I wish Commissioner Paré all the best in retirement, and I know Chief Clements will succeed in his future endeavors.”

In the Fire Department, Silva will become the first chief since the position became vacant in 2015. He joined the department in 2007 and served as president of the Providence Fire Fighters IAFF Local 799 from 2018 until he stepped down to become assistant chief in May.

Smiley also announced Clara Decerbo would continue serving as director of the Providence Emergency Management Agency and Joseph Migliaccio will continue to serve as director of telecommunications. More staff announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

Eli Sherman ( esherman@wpri.com ) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 5

Guest
3d ago

“Low records rates of crime”? Providence is the worst it’s ever been! Most things are prob not reported so to try make it look good. The shootings, killings and gangs running rampant are very much in play in providence! It is also a very corrupt city! Very glad these people are all leaving their jobs as we need new people to take control and fix this city to make it safe again!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoLocalProv

PHOTO: Two Police Cruisers Collide Overnight in RI

Two police cruisers collided in Rhode Island early Saturday morning. The incident occurred on Winter Street in Woonsocket. Ryan Taft, who said he did not see the crash take place, took the photo of the aftermath. “The intersection was blocked off to traffic from three directions and bystanders said they...
WOONSOCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

State police investigating fatal DUI in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police are investigating a deadly DUI crash that happened in Lincoln early Saturday morning. Just after 2:30 a.m., police were called to Rt. 146 North, just past Rt. 116 for a report of an accident. Police say the driver was going north on Rt. 146 when he […]
LINCOLN, RI
GoLocalProv

10 Biggest Stories of 2022

GoLocal exclusively broke many of Rhode Island's biggest investigative reports in 2022. These stories were multi-month or even multi-year investigations. GoLocal’s two-year plus investigation into the dumping of contaminated material into the Olneyville neighborhood led to the U.S. Attorney to take action. This case is far from over, as...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

2 Rhode Island counties at ‘high’ community risk for COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two counties in Rhode Island are currently at a “high” risk for COVID-19 transmission. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, two of the state’s counties are “high-risk” areas for COVID transmission. The counties designated under “high” are Providence...
KENT COUNTY, RI
ABC6.com

Multiple trailer trucks catch fire in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Multiple trailer trucks caught on fire in Pawtucket Thursday afternoon. Smoke could be seen from Interstate 95 through Providence and Pawtucket. The Pawtucket Fire Department said the case is being handed to the Rhode Island Fire Marshal for further investigation.
PAWTUCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

Gorbea Announces Election Vendor to Pay Fine, Keeps Contract

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea announced Thursday that the Rhode Island Department of State has reached a settlement with Election Systems and Software (ES&S), the state’s voting machine vendor, over programming errors discovered during the 2022 primary election. In early September, Robert Rapoza of the Rhode Island Board of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

1 person taken to the hospital in Cumberland crash

(WJAR) — Cumberland police said one person was taken to the hospital in a two-car crash on Nate Whipple Highway. Police said the accident occurred Thursday night along the highway at Diamond Hill Road. According to police, one was taken to the hospital. Police said the person's injuries are...
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Trailer truck fires erupt in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Around 2 p.m. Thursday, fire officials responded to a call of multiple trailer trucks reportedly on fire. The smoke could be seen from Interstate 95 through Providence and Pawtucket. ABC6 was on-scene at Prospect Street and caught first responders battling the blaze. No information regarding...
PAWTUCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy