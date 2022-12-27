Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams deserves a vacation. But NYC residents also deserve to know where he is (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – They call New York “the city that never sleeps” for a reason. It means that life in the Big Apple goes on 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. It also means that we expect much from our...
New York City police have stopped and questioned more people this year than last, as Mayor Adams cracks down on crime.
Still shot from video of a 2012 NYPD stop-and-frisk training that was open to the reporters. We went to a class in Red Hook teaching young people their rights if they are stopped. [ more › ]
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — January’s application schedule for civil service exams has been released by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). The open, competitive online examinations are administered throughout each month for various positions. The exams are taken at the DCAS Computer-Based Testing and...
New York City government lifts residency requirements for some lawyer positions amid shortage
Confronted with a new challenge in hiring in a post-pandemic, hybrid-work world, New York City is returning to a longstanding approach to attracting talent – lifting residency requirements for particularly difficult to recruit positions. City Hall confirmed to City & State that several civil service titles for lawyers –...
The 5 most important must-read stories for Staten Island parents from 2022
As our borough prepares to turn the page on 2022, we urge Staten Island parents not to wrap the year without exploring the five topics below, each covered during the year by the Advance/SILive.com. We hope this reporting, which includes information from experts, other parents, law enforcement and school officials,...
Over a dozen more ballots added to ongoing Queens race
The race for Assembly District 23 isn’t over yet — Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato has successfully filed another lawsuit to have nine ballots previously thrown out during the hand recount added to the official tally currently separated by one vote. Fourteen rejected ballots — 12 of which were...
They Were Promised an End to Homelessness. Now They Face Eviction.
NEW YORK — Dwayne Seifforth spent years struggling with homelessness, including four sleeping on New York City streets and one living in a Bronx shelter with his young daughter. Then in spring 2020, a city caseworker presented Seifforth with a solution: a vacant apartment he could afford using a special city voucher.
New York City removes 441,038 names from voter rolls
New York City removed 441,083 names from its voter rolls and will enter into a settlement with the conservative legal group Judicial Watch. The organization filed a federal lawsuit in July under the National Voter Registration Act which said the city had removed only 22 names over the last six years, a number the group described as “ludicrously small.”
George Santos claimed he was robbed of rent money in Queens eviction case – but NYPD has no record of the attack
George Santos' long list of dubious claims stretches back to at least 2016, when he wrote in a court filing he'd been mugged. Santos wrote in a sworn statement that police had ordered him to come back later to obtain a report on the supposed mugging in Queensboro Plaza. [ more › ]
Local And Federal Prosecutors Looking Into New York GOP Rep-Elect Who Made Up His Resume
Kate Anderson on December 29, 2022 Republican Rep.-elect George Santos of New York is being investigated by federal and local prosecutors after a New York Times investigation showed the future congressman lied about his resume. The Times report revealed that Santos had lied about attending multiple universities, his work history, his Jewish heritage, and some of his financial dealings over the past week. It has been reported that prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, and Nassau County, New York, are investigating Santos’ background and financial history. Anne Donnelly, the Nassau County district attorney, opened an investigation on Wednesday, according to Newsweek. The post Local And Federal Prosecutors Looking Into New York GOP Rep-Elect Who Made Up His Resume appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC’s first legal weed dispensary opens today -- at 4:20 p.m.
New York’s first legal recreational cannabis dispensary will open to the public this afternoon. Its doors will open to the public at 4:20 p.m. – a comical and appropriate time. Operated by Housing Works, Housing Works Cannabis Co., located at 750 Broadway in the East Village, will be...
Union calls for new Staten Island ferryboats to be ‘immediately docked’ following fire on Sandy Ground
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA) is calling for the immediate docking of all three Ollis-class ferries following a fire on the Sandy Ground ferryboat last week. In addition to the Sandy Ground, the Ollis-class is made up of the SSG Michael H. Ollis...
‘Of the utmost importance’: After fire, officials call for full investigation into new Staten Island ferries
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island Ferry fire last week has prompted a group of New York City Council members to call for a full investigation into the newest class of boats. The Staten Island delegation — Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-South Shore), Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore)...
Councilwoman, local leaders announce efforts to help families in aftermath of fatal Stapleton fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the wake of a fire that tore through a Stapleton home two days before Christmas and killed at least three children, Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks and members of the community have banded together to help the families affected by the tragedy. Hanks (D–North Shore), along...
NYC public advocate visits Twin Parks residents amid complaints of lack of heat
Tenants living at the Twin Parks Northeast development say they’ve had enough with the lack of adequate heating in their apartments. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams took a tour of some of those freezing cold units.
Hundreds fill church, line streets for firefighter’s funeral
A veteran New York City firefighter who died while preparing for a training exercise inside his Brooklyn firehouse earlier this month was remembered Thursday as a loving husband and father who was dedicated to his profession and public service. Hundreds of firefighters joined family and friends for the funeral of...
More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYC
On Tuesday, demolition work was being done across New York City by transportation crews on more than 100 outdoor dining buildings. Summary - About 170 abandoned or decaying outdoor dining sheds were taken down across New York City on Tuesday. Mayor Eric Adams declared the outdoor dining program is "here to stay" in August. The city's outdoor dining establishments have come under fire for everything from trash lawsuits to allegations of individuals doing drugs and having sex.
‘Scared the hell out of me’: Well-known Staten Island lawyer ID’d by facial recognition, booted from Radio City
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An injury attorney on Staten Island learned recently that he, like others in his field, has been banned from MSG Entertainment venues due to an ongoing lawsuit filed against the company by his firm. Jonathan D’Agostino, of D’Agostino & Associates, said he was with family...
“We are tired of the disrespect” “Estamos hartos de la falta de respeto”
Thousands of nurses from major New York City hospitals have voted in favor of a strike when their union contracts expire on December 31. Nearly 16,000 nurses at private sector hospitals completed strike authorization votes last week, with more than 98 percent approving a strike, according to the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), the state’s largest union for registered nurses.
