Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Seekonk
A $1 million lottery prize was won at a convenience store in Seekonk on Friday. The winning ticket was sold at Rochelle’s Convenience Mart in the southeastern Massachusetts town. The prize, which is worth $650,000 before taxes, was won from the “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” scratch-off game. The...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells 2 $100,000 lottery prizes
There were seven $100,000 lottery winners in the Bay State on Thursday, with one Cumberland Farms selling two winning “Mass Cash” tickets, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms that sold two of Thursday’s winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets is located in Wilmington. There was also...
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lottery
Boston Metrolist has announced a housing lottery for The Charlestown, a senior 62+ community in the Charlestown neighborhood of Boston. A small number of the available apartments will offer truly affordable rent for those who qualify.
Mass. Lottery regional office moving to new Worcester location early next year
WORCESTER — The Massachusetts State Lottery Worcester Regional Office is set to move to 135 Gold Star Blvd. in the coming weeks. As one of six regional offices across the state, the Worcester office has sold all lottery games out of its 151 West Boylston Drive location, where it has done business since...
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
Here's when you can get your hands on the Mass. Lottery's new $50 scratch ticket
WORCESTER — Tad Doherty likes to take chances. And when the odds aren't in his favor, he thinks of the payout. “$50 ticket to be a billionaire,” he said. "Why not?” ...
Massachusetts man putting gas in car for wife wins $1M with scratch ticket
A Massachusetts man won a $1 million lottery prize after buying an instant ticket while getting gas for his wife.
WCVB
Southwest passenger arrives in Boston with plane half empty
BOSTON — Southwest Airlines expects to return to normal operations this week after slashing about two-thirds of its schedule in recent days. After canceling another 2,350 flights Thursday, the company said it expects to be back to regular scheduling by Friday. If Thursday turns out to be the last...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels in All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
Billerica man finds roofing shingles in iPad bought at Target
LOWELL, Mass. — Who’s swapping out electronics with roofing shingles at stores in Massachusetts?. That question is being raised by people across the state after Boston 25 News first reported on the puzzling mystery Tuesday night. A Boston man said he found roofing shingles inside a Microsoft Surface...
3 New England restaurants land on OpenTable’s 2022 list of the ‘Top 100 Restaurants’ in America
BOSTON — Three restaurants in New England, including two that call Boston home, have been named among the very best eateries in the United States. OpenTable recently revealed its list of the “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America for 2022″ after analyzing more than 13 million reviews from restaurants across America -- all of which were submitted by foodies.
Boston family puzzled over Best Buy tablet boxes stuffed with roofing shingles
BOSTON — A Boston family is left with many questions after an item bought at a local Best Buy leads to a disappointing Christmas present. The Websters told Boston 25 News that the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 box purchased at the South Bay location was stuffed with roofing shingles.
Worcester's 'Princess Melayah' Loses 4-Month Battle With Rare Condition
A Massachusetts family is grieving after losing their "princess" to a rare condition ahead of the holidays. Melayah, age 6, was admitted to Boston Children's Hospital with an "unexpected illness" the week before Christmas, according to a GoFundMe campaign. The Worcester elementary school student was waiting for a new pair...
spectrumnews1.com
EcoTarium gets NYE started early with 'Noon Year's Eve'
WORCESTER, Mass. — Celebrating New Year's Eve doesn't always require staying up until midnight. Just ask the dozens of families who stopped by the EcoTarium in Worcester for "Noon Year's Eve." When the clock hit noon, Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty and EcoTarium president and CEO Noreen Smith volleyed beach...
whdh.com
Driver smashes into parked cars in Chelsea
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver slammed into several parked cars overnight in Chelsea. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material...
Almost 500,000 Are Without Power Across Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire
New England has been experiencing an influx of extreme weather this holiday season, after torrential rain and strong gusts of wind slammed the Boston area, as well as parts of Maine and New Hampshire just before Christmas. Since the holiday, almost 500,000 in New England have been experiencing power outages....
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
Boston Globe
The North Shore’s Modern Butcher Shop is moving closer to Boston in 2023
The “beefed up” new location in Danvers will have an expanded menu of sandwiches and snacks. A new sandwich counter and butcher shop coming to the North Shore is the place that roast beef built. The Modern Butcher Shop, currently located in Newburyport, is moving to a larger...
proclaimerscv.com
$400 Monthly Payment Applications Will End Next Week, Here’s What To Do!
Monthly Payment Applications of $400 Will End Next Week, Here’s What To Do And How To Claim The Money!. Chelsea Eats targets to give aid ranging from an amount of $200 to $400 for those who are struggling with daily expenses such as food in Chelsea, Massachusetts. In addition to this, the UBI program will give aid during the rising energy cost this winter.
