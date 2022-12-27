ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
Southwest passenger arrives in Boston with plane half empty

BOSTON — Southwest Airlines expects to return to normal operations this week after slashing about two-thirds of its schedule in recent days. After canceling another 2,350 flights Thursday, the company said it expects to be back to regular scheduling by Friday. If Thursday turns out to be the last...
3 New England restaurants land on OpenTable’s 2022 list of the ‘Top 100 Restaurants’ in America

BOSTON — Three restaurants in New England, including two that call Boston home, have been named among the very best eateries in the United States. OpenTable recently revealed its list of the “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America for 2022″ after analyzing more than 13 million reviews from restaurants across America -- all of which were submitted by foodies.
EcoTarium gets NYE started early with 'Noon Year's Eve'

WORCESTER, Mass. — Celebrating New Year's Eve doesn't always require staying up until midnight. Just ask the dozens of families who stopped by the EcoTarium in Worcester for "Noon Year's Eve." When the clock hit noon, Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty and EcoTarium president and CEO Noreen Smith volleyed beach...
Driver smashes into parked cars in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver slammed into several parked cars overnight in Chelsea. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material...
$400 Monthly Payment Applications Will End Next Week, Here’s What To Do!

Monthly Payment Applications of $400 Will End Next Week, Here’s What To Do And How To Claim The Money!. Chelsea Eats targets to give aid ranging from an amount of $200 to $400 for those who are struggling with daily expenses such as food in Chelsea, Massachusetts. In addition to this, the UBI program will give aid during the rising energy cost this winter.
