kroxam.com
MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES WILL ENACT NEW CHILD SUPPORT GUIDELINES ON JANUARY 1ST
New child support guidelines, effective January 1, 2023, will improve parity between parents and make it easier for them to support their families. While the updated guidelines will affect everyone who gets or modifies a court order for child support, the changes will likely have the most impact on families with lower incomes and families that include either parent’s child but not a child both parents had together.
Really? Is This Minnesota College ‘Not Worth Attending’
I can only scroll past those 'sponsored' posts on social media for so long. I saw one that kept popping up on my feed about the 'colleges not worth attending' in every state. After careful consideration, knowing I was about to embark on a journey that was quite possibly going to take up the rest of my afternoon, I clicked and then began to scroll. Luckily I didn't have to scroll long as the Minnesota college on this 'list' came up at #48. Sorry Crown College, you are the college that this website lists as not worth attending.
voiceofalexandria.com
The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
northernnewsnow.com
Gov. Walz signs executive order for emergency relief for fuel transportation
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order Wednesday to provide emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting fuel in Minnesota. This order helps address the high demand for propane with the start of winter and recent powerful storms in Minnesota. “Households...
Salvation Army receives building donation in St. Paul to help combat homelessness
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Salvation Army Northern Division was given a building on Thursday with the hope that it will help reduce homelessness in St. Paul.The Tareen and Walton families donated the Gallery Professional Building at 17 Exchange Street West. It's the single largest real estate donation the Salvation Army Northern Division has received this year.The families purchased the building last year, helping secure a $1.5 million affordable housing grant from Ramsey County, and lining up potential residents. The building is eight stories tall and is over 100,000 square feet."It is heartbreaking to see so many homeless people lined up each evening with not enough beds available for all. We hope this building will help the Salvation Army in its work to address homelessness and poverty," said Dr. Basir Tareen.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in wild deer harvested in western Wisconsin
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in western Wisconsin. According to the DNR, the deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe in the town of Lincoln. It was the first confirmed wild...
voiceofalexandria.com
New state attorney general seeks 19 resignations among staff
Newly elected Attorney General Brenna Bird, right, is seeking 19 staff resignations as she shifts the focus of the office with the departure of Tom Miller, left. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) The incoming, recently elected Iowa attorney general has asked for the resignations of 19 current staffers, including...
voiceofalexandria.com
The City in South Dakota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Man dies in shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium
A man has died after being found shot near U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday evening. Minneapolis police were called to South 6th Street and Chicago Avenue at 9 p.m., and found an injured man inside a running vehicle parked behind 601 Chicago Avenue, formerly home to Erik the Red Bar.
voiceofalexandria.com
Two passengers arriving at MSP cited for fighting
(Minneapolis, MN)--Two passengers onboard a Sun Country flight to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport are in trouble with police. Airport officials say 43-year-old Eddy Soto and 30-year-old Michael Dodd were each cited yesterday for disorderly conduct/brawling or fighting. A disturbance erupted Tuesday onboard an aircraft that had arrived from Tampa, Florida and responding officers determined two men were fighting. A Sun Country spokeswoman says police were called in right away to meet the men involved as they left the plane. No passengers or crew members were hurt.
voiceofalexandria.com
Baby rescued from car driven from Alexandria and abandoned in Minneapolis
(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis reportedly rescued a baby who was suffering from hypothermia that they found abandoned in a car. According to the report, police were called to a residential area in south Minneapolis on Tuesday morning where they found the car. A baby boy was in the car alone,...
New Laws That Take Effect January 1st in Minnesota
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - With the new year, a few new laws take effect. Starting in 2023, used car dealers will now be required to show a written notice that a car has a salvage title and that notice will have to be signed by the purchaser before the sale of the vehicle. In addition, the new law closes a loophole that allows a vehicle worth less than $9,000 to have a clean title even though it’s been declared a loss.
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Miller to immediately introduce bill fully eliminating state tax on Social Security benefits
When the new legislative session begins in January, Minnesota State Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) will introduce a bill to fully eliminate the state’s income tax on Social Security benefits. Minnesota is 1 of only 12 states that still tax Social Security benefits and Miller believes it is long overdue for seniors to get this much-deserved relief.
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash
(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
fox9.com
Here are the top baby names of 2022 at M Health Fairview
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - M Health Fairview on Wednesday revealed the top baby names for the children born within the health system in 2022. More than 13,300 babies were born at M Health Fairview hospitals. Here are the top names that families chose. Top 10 boy names at M Health...
Take a Guess at Minnesota’s Most-Common Last Name?
The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
southarkansassun.com
$487.45 COVID-19 recognition payments for Minnesota’s essential workers now available
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced that 1,025,655 frontline workers in the state will receive a payment of $487.45 in recognition of their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an article released by the Department of Labor and Industry Minnesota on October 4, 2022. The payments will be made...
KFYR-TV
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way. More than 400 posts fell victim to...
voiceofalexandria.com
"Impactful" storm likely next Monday and Tuesday in Minnesota
(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says another round of impactful winter weather is appearing more likely for Monday-Tuesday here in Minnesota. The track of the storm remains uncertain, along with where the greatest winter weather impacts may be felt. Heavy snow, freezing rain, and rain all are possible depending on the storm track. Officials say this system looks quite significant with a lot of moisture present in model runs. Compared to a day ago there has been some increased agreement with the track.
Minneapolis tiny home shelter in emergency overflow amid dangerous cold
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota shelters are making the effort to bring people experiencing homelessness in from the cold.OJ is staying at Avivo Village in Minneapolis, a tiny home shelter, but has lived on the streets before during a Minnesota winter."It hurts. You're just frozen," he said. "Sometimes it feels like you're going to die."Avivo has 100 tiny homes, and people can stay until they have their own housing.During this recent cold snap, Avivo's in what it calls an "emergency overflow situation," housing people in its facility beyond the tiny homes."We have about 20 right now [in overflow], and we absolutely could...
