ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utv44.com

Gulf Shores neighborhood and police at odds

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — A flurry of emails and letters have police and one Gulf Shores neighborhood at odds. It’s all over the use of golf carts on their street. The city council will have the final say next week. Susan and Joseph Jones aren’t allowed to...
GULF SHORES, AL
livability.com

Why Okaloosa County Lands Droves of Defense Jobs

Business- and military-friendly climate helps Greater Fort Walton Beach soar in the defense and security sector. With Eglin Air Force Base in its backyard, Okaloosa County’s defense and security sector is at the forefront of innovation, creating and testing new technology. The region’s military installations are the top economic...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
wxxv25.com

CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident

The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
BILOXI, MS
WFLA

Why are flags at half-staff in Florida?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of Corporal Ray Hamilton. Flags will be flown half-staff at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Crestview, the Okaloosa County Courthouse in Crestview, and the City […]
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Man hit by train in Pensacola Monday identified

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who was hit and killed by a train Monday in Pensacola has officially been identified. According to police, Terry Glenn Barclay, 57, was hit and killed near Scenic Highway at Chimney Park. WKRG News 5 will continue to investigate this story and will update it when more information becomes […]
PENSACOLA, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

What Is The Closest Airport To Orange Beach, Alabama?

Nothing quite takes the excitement (and, let’s face it, the fun) out of a vacation like an airport, does it? When you finally escape the airport and take off, you spend the entire flight thinking about the airport you are about to land in and how much stress that is going to bring.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Severe Threat Done this Evening

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Severe weather appears unlikely through the rest of our Friday evening as the atmosphere becomes more stable. Stay alert Saturday morning for a few storms to develop. A few strong or severe storms will be possible with the main area of concern being Northwest Florida. WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm […]
MOBILE, AL
Florida Phoenix

Florida city’s sewer plant to save the Blackwater River may make pollution worse

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Blackwater River holds a special place in my heart, because it’s the one Florida river where I very nearly drowned. I was a kid, and my Boy Scout troop was camped on the riverbank. I was wading across the river when the current snatched my feet out from under me. At the last second, […] The post Florida city’s sewer plant to save the Blackwater River may make pollution worse appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
MILTON, FL
OBA

Tacky Jacks bringing back Wacky Winter of Fun series

Mondays in Gulf Shores, Tuesdays in Orange Beach in January, February. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Tacky Jacks in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach is bringing back the Wacky Winter of Fun series for the seventh year at the location on the Intracoastal Waterway. It will feature...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
AL.com

All Sears Hometown Stores closing, including 6 in Alabama

Sears Hometown Stores will close all 115 locations across the U.S. following bankruptcy filings. The franchise, specializing in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment, announced on its website that all stores “from coast-to-coast will be shutting their doors.”. All merchandise, including furniture and fixtures, will be sold, with...
ALABAMA STATE
OBA

Controlled burn planned for Tuesday in Orange Beach

UPDATED at 11:30am on Dec. 27, 2022 - Due to changing wind conditions this controlled burn has been postponed. Once rescheduled we will make sure to post updates. Orange Beach, Ala. - ( OBA) - The Alabama Forestry Commission will be conducting a controlled burn of approximately 90 acres of the Gulf State Park tomorrow December 27, 2022.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALABAMA STATE
OBA

OBA

Orange Beach, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT

OBA® News - News, Weather & Information Directory on the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. Keeping residents & visitors up-to-date on the latest happenings in the Orange Beach Area, OBA®. Coverage area: Orange Beach ~ Gulf Shores ~ Fort Morgan ~ Foley ~ Perdido Key ~ NAS Pensacola

 https://www.obawebsite.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy