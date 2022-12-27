Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sherriff Says 13-Year-Old Girl Was Reported Missing Months After She Vanished. Her Family Says He Is LyingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPensacola, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Bridging the Racial Divide: Overcoming the Challenges of an Interracial MarriageDwayne PiergiovanniPensacola, FL
This "Ice House" in Florida Had a Unique Purpose and is Reminiscent of Another TimeL. CanePensacola, FL
Related
utv44.com
Gulf Shores neighborhood and police at odds
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — A flurry of emails and letters have police and one Gulf Shores neighborhood at odds. It’s all over the use of golf carts on their street. The city council will have the final say next week. Susan and Joseph Jones aren’t allowed to...
livability.com
Why Okaloosa County Lands Droves of Defense Jobs
Business- and military-friendly climate helps Greater Fort Walton Beach soar in the defense and security sector. With Eglin Air Force Base in its backyard, Okaloosa County’s defense and security sector is at the forefront of innovation, creating and testing new technology. The region’s military installations are the top economic...
wxxv25.com
CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident
The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
Why are flags at half-staff in Florida?
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of Corporal Ray Hamilton. Flags will be flown half-staff at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Crestview, the Okaloosa County Courthouse in Crestview, and the City […]
Gulf Shores residents to appeal decision on West Lagoon carts
Police chief says the thoroughfare would be unsafe place for golf carts. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores residents Susan and Joseph Jones are appealing a decision by the police department that would not allow golf carts on their street, West Lagoon Avenue. In a memo...
Brett Robinson asks for variance on new Phoenix Key complex
Developer wants permission to pump water into the Gulf during foundation work. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Brett Robinson is seeking a variance so the developer can “dewater” a site east of Perdido Pass where two new condo towers are planned. The council will meet...
Man hit by train in Pensacola Monday identified
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who was hit and killed by a train Monday in Pensacola has officially been identified. According to police, Terry Glenn Barclay, 57, was hit and killed near Scenic Highway at Chimney Park. WKRG News 5 will continue to investigate this story and will update it when more information becomes […]
thefamilyvacationguide.com
What Is The Closest Airport To Orange Beach, Alabama?
Nothing quite takes the excitement (and, let’s face it, the fun) out of a vacation like an airport, does it? When you finally escape the airport and take off, you spend the entire flight thinking about the airport you are about to land in and how much stress that is going to bring.
Severe Threat Done this Evening
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Severe weather appears unlikely through the rest of our Friday evening as the atmosphere becomes more stable. Stay alert Saturday morning for a few storms to develop. A few strong or severe storms will be possible with the main area of concern being Northwest Florida. WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm […]
Co-founder of “The Blake” retirement community identified as victim killed by train
The CEO and co-founder of "The Blake" assisted living and retirement community has been identified as the man killed Monday by a train in Pensacola.
Memorial service announced for fallen Okaloosa Co. Corporal Ray Hamilton
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The community will gather on Dec. 31 to celebrate the life of fallen Okaloosa County Sheriff Corporal Ray Hamilton. OCSO officials said visitation will start at 9 a.m. at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center on Okaloosa Island. The visitation will end at 10 a.m to start the Celebration of Life […]
The mysterious ‘Bubble Guy’ of Fairhope and the art of bubble Zen
In the spring of 2020, as the world retreated into “safe bubbles”, giant soapy orbs rose above the American Legion Post 199 pier on Mobile Bay in Fairhope, Alabama. People were drawn to the bubbles like kids to an ice cream truck. Turns out, it was one man’s...
Florida city’s sewer plant to save the Blackwater River may make pollution worse
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Blackwater River holds a special place in my heart, because it’s the one Florida river where I very nearly drowned. I was a kid, and my Boy Scout troop was camped on the riverbank. I was wading across the river when the current snatched my feet out from under me. At the last second, […] The post Florida city’s sewer plant to save the Blackwater River may make pollution worse appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Tacky Jacks bringing back Wacky Winter of Fun series
Mondays in Gulf Shores, Tuesdays in Orange Beach in January, February. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Tacky Jacks in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach is bringing back the Wacky Winter of Fun series for the seventh year at the location on the Intracoastal Waterway. It will feature...
Pensacola Humane Society shelter emptied, staff quit amid Board controversy
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Humane Society staff worked Wednesday to move all animals from the shelter, the latest development in the escalating conflict between the PHS Board of Directors and its workers that leaves the shelter empty and largely unstaffed. A vocal group of staff, volunteers and fosters allege Board President Gerald Adcox has mismanaged […]
3 people dead, 2 critically injured in Christmas Day vehicle accident on Gulf Beach Highway: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people died and two were critically injured on Christmas day in a two-vehicle crash on Gulf Beach Hwy., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said at 12:23 a.m., on Dec. 25, a silver 2004 Honda sedan was traveling west on Gulf Beach Hwy., approaching Sunset Ave. A green […]
All Sears Hometown Stores closing, including 6 in Alabama
Sears Hometown Stores will close all 115 locations across the U.S. following bankruptcy filings. The franchise, specializing in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment, announced on its website that all stores “from coast-to-coast will be shutting their doors.”. All merchandise, including furniture and fixtures, will be sold, with...
Controlled burn planned for Tuesday in Orange Beach
UPDATED at 11:30am on Dec. 27, 2022 - Due to changing wind conditions this controlled burn has been postponed. Once rescheduled we will make sure to post updates. Orange Beach, Ala. - ( OBA) - The Alabama Forestry Commission will be conducting a controlled burn of approximately 90 acres of the Gulf State Park tomorrow December 27, 2022.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
OBA
Orange Beach, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT
OBA® News - News, Weather & Information Directory on the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. Keeping residents & visitors up-to-date on the latest happenings in the Orange Beach Area, OBA®. Coverage area: Orange Beach ~ Gulf Shores ~ Fort Morgan ~ Foley ~ Perdido Key ~ NAS Pensacolahttps://www.obawebsite.com
Comments / 0