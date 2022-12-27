Read full article on original website
Related
Giant river monster's 'insane jump' takes Internet by storm
Footage showing a giant sturgeon leaping next to a fishing boat has garnered millions of views as it showcases the power and grace of these so-called living dinosaurs. The accompanying footage, captured during a Yves Bisson charter on British Columbia’s Fraser River, shows the nearly 10-foot sturgeon breaking the surface during a ferocious attempt to shake the hook before rolling over and diving out of sight.
Here Are Some of the Biggest Video Game Releases to Look Forward to in 2023
When it comes to video games, it may prove difficult to follow up a year like 2022. The past 12 months have seen the releases of several immensely popular titles like God of War: Ragnarök, Elden Ring, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Bayonetta 3, just to name a few.
How To Turn Off Skill-Based Matchmaking In Modern Warfare 2
Skill-based matchmaking has become a hot-button topic in gaming lately, especially in "Call of Duty." In early "Call of Duty" games, such as "Black Ops" and "World at War," skill-based matchmaking was less prevalent. Instead, all players would get thrown together into one lobby primarily based on network connection (per Charlieintel). Because of the system's randomness, skilled players often found themselves in a lobby with lower-skilled players, allowing them to get impressive kill scores. Conversely, lower-skilled players could get into a lobby with players much better for them, making for a miserable experience.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Rewards Fan For Coming To The Rescue After Car Accident
Lil Baby got into the holiday spirit this past weekend by rewarding a stranger who came to the rescue after the rapper was involved in a car accident. In a TikTok shared to the account @theknow28, Baby can be seen stood on the side of the road with a car jack in his hand after a Toyota Prius had collided with his truck. “I ain’t seen her over there, I was in that truck!” the rapper said while a family watched on with their phones out.
An outdoor wedding was unceremoniously interrupted by a bear mauling a moose. A TikTok video captured the shocking moment.
As a bear mauls a moose across the shore, a helpful guest rearranges the shocked bride's dress train.
Is Like A Dragon: Ishin Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Officially changing its English name from "Yakuza" to "Like a Dragon," the series known as "Ryū ga Gotoku" has rocketed from "cult classic" to one of Sega's most successful IPs in recent years (via PlayStation). With 19.8 million sales as of 2022 (per Sega), it's joined the likes of "Monster Hunter" and "Final Fantasy" in the top 10 best-selling RPG franchises in Japan (via Capcom and Square Enix).
The Best MCPR-300 Loadout For Warzone 2.0
The Al Mazrah map offers an enormous space for "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" players to duke it out. Due to its considerable size, operators should consider adding a nice marksman rifle or sniper rifle to their available builds just in case they manage to secure one of their custom loadouts via a Loadout Drop or Buy Station.
What Mortal Kombat Looks Like Without Special Effects
The visual flair of "Mortal Kombat" goes back to its very inception. The original game's developers used then-new computer software to digitize film footage in a way that allowed them to insert real-life actors into the action. That decision might have led to the creation of the ESRB, but it definitely blew gamers away and created a passionate fan base that could sustain the franchise for decades. Behind the scenes, "Mortal Kombat" is a lot less brutal — but somehow without all the special effects, it looks even more impressive.
Warzone 2.0: Where To Find Building 21 Access Cards
The DMZ mode in "Call of Duty" has shaken up "Warzone 2.0" significantly. Not only do players need to gun down enemies to win, but they also need to focus on scavenging, as all gear is lost upon death. But not all loot is created equal. Customized weapons and better armor can be found in the DMZ, but there are few sure-shots for quick ways to gear up. For example, a random storage container could net players some seriously rare weapons or just plain junk. However, a specific map in DMZ offers better odds at big rewards — at the price of going up against stronger enemies.
No Matter How Hard It Tries, The Game Awards Can't Escape This Kid
The 2022 Game Awards only happened a few weeks ago, but it's sure to be remembered for years to come for a few reasons. After nearly three hours of the show,, the Game of the Year was finally revealed: FromSoftware's "Elden Ring." After the game's co-director Hidetaka Miyazaki and others representing the "Elden Ring" team took the stage, keen eyes noticed someone who didn't look like they belonged in the background. As it turned out, this individual was indeed not supposed to be there, and after Miyazaki's speech he took the mic to nominate "reformed Orthodox Rabbi Bill Clinton" for a GOTY award.
Artist Resume Has Everyone Wondering About Death Stranding 2's Release Date
It is currently unknown when gamers will finally get their hands on "Death Stranding 2," but if an artist's resume is anything to go by, it could be sooner than we thought. One of the highlights of the 2022 Game Awards was the announcement of "Death Stranding 2," the sequel to Hideo Kojima's highly polarizing "Death Stranding," which was released in 2019. In typical Kojima fashion, the game's reveal was very cryptic. It didn't provide much detail about the game's story, causing many fans to speculate about what's next for post-apocalyptic courier Sam Porter Bridges and company. The "Death Stranding" sequel's announcement didn't come with a release date and doesn't even have an official title ("Death Stranding 2" is apparently just a working title).
The Story Of The 'Lost' Japan-Only Legend Of Zelda SNES Games
Most "The Legend of Zelda" games have been republished overseas in some way, enough that many fans don't realize that there were two that never left Japan. The Satellaview, a Japanese-only attachment for the Super Famicom console (which we know as the SNES), had two "Zelda" games that never made it to the States: "BS The Legend of Zelda" and "BS The Legend of Zelda: Ancient Stone Tablets."
Ash Ketchum Just Got The Reunion We've Waited Decades For
Ash Ketchum will soon be given his goodbye after being the central character of the "Pokémon" animated series for over two decades. But before he leaves, the show will be gifting its viewers with a heart-warming reunion they've been waiting for. Throughout his journey, Ash Ketchum has had many...
The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Was Inspired By One Major Period Of Japanese History
"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" reinvigorated the Zelda franchise for Nintendo in a number of bold and exciting new ways. With its massive open world, inventive new manners of travel, intense combat, and the many other new additions to the series, the 2017 sequel brought the "The Legend of Zelda" to a new, modern audience of gamers in a way that they'd never seen or played before.
How To Unlock 7-Star Tera Raids In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
A ton of new features were added in "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," but one of the most unique mechanics is the addition of the Terastal phenomenon. This allows Pokémon in the Galdea region to become encased in a unique kind of crystal that enhances certain type-based abilities. Most of the wild Pokémon that players will catch while roaming the open-world will have a Terastal form that matches their primary elemental type, but some can be battled and caught in Tera Raids are a bit different. These will have alternate Terastal forms, such as a Flying-Type Pikachu or a Dragon-Type Shellder. Tera Raid battles also drop special loot that can't be found anywhere else in the game.
The Pokémon Spin-Off Game That Never Officially Saw The Light Of Day
Despite the relatively steady success of the mainline titles, "Pokémon"'s spin-offs have had a tumultuous track record. From the fondly remembered success of "Pokémon Snap" (as well as the positive reception of its remake) to the perpetually bumpy ride of "Pokémon Go," the franchise's side series form an extensive collage of hits and misses — though arguably, none have had it worse than "Pokémon Picross."
How To Pet The Exo Dog In Destiny 2 Season Of The Seraph Explained
Everybody loves a good doggo. And for dog lovers everywhere, there is a very special treat hidden in "Destiny 2: Season of the Seraph" where you can actually pet one. "Season of the Seraph" is the 19th season in "Destiny 2," and among other things, it brings new activities called heists, a new Dungeon, and tons of new gear. Canonically, the story behind "Season of the Seraph" involves player's character attempting to restore the Rasputin AI to use its super-weapons against a villainous threat. It's an intense new chapter in "Destiny 2" lore that concludes "The Witch Queen" arc alongside major PvP changes, but that's not to say that there aren't elements within "Season of the Seraph" designed to lighten the mood. Enter the Exo Dogs.
Why Ristar Died With The Sega Genesis
Cut content is one of the more fascinating aspects of game development, offering gamers an inside look into the early brainstorming that goes into the creation of their favorite titles. Most of the time, that content never sees the light of day, but in the case of the Sega Genesis' "Sonic the Hedgehog," something special can rise from the ashes.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: How To Check And Raise Friendship
Going from a completely cosmetic meter for a single Pokémon in "Pokémon Yellow" to the integrated gameplay factor seen in "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet," the Friendship mechanic has come a long way since its introduction. As of Generation 9, it governs the evolution conditions of seven Pokémon and offers special rank-based battle bonuses — in short, it's important for more than just the warm fuzzies of seeing your Pokémon run happy circles around you whenever given the chance.
Why Glover Died With The Nintendo 64
In some ways, "Glover" feels like a fever dream of the Hamburger Helper mascot coming to life. However, "Glover" isn't an imagined nightmare; it's a lackluster puzzle platforming game starring a sentient glove running around a brightly colored world on a playful bouncy ball. The game was released on Nintendo 64, PC, and PlayStation, but never moved to newer generations of consoles. In fact, "Glover" never went much of anywhere, and seems to have quietly died with the N64.
SVG
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0