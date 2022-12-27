During his 26-year career as a NASCAR driver, Jeff Gordon encountered danger pretty much on a weekly basis. Like every other driver who competes in the sport's highest level, Gordon consistently hit speeds of nearly 200 MPH, wrecking several times and coming close to catastrophe even more frequently. Guys who race as long as Gordon did come to embrace that intensity and crave that adrenaline rush, to the point that, even in retirement, they're still looking for other exciting ways to get the ticker pounding. Even in his 50s, Gordon is looking for every opportunity to experience the extreme. He may have traded in the racing suit for a business suit, but thanks to all the money he's made over the years, he can afford to get the blood pumping in, let's just say, more exotic ways.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO