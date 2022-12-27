Read full article on original website
Related
Surprise? Here are some things Tiger Woods hasn't done in golf
Most wins in PGA Tour history? That’d be 82, and Tiger Woods is tied with Sam Snead atop that list. Most money? That’s also a mark held by Mr. Woods, as he has won nearly $121 million in on-course earnings since turning pro. Majors? Woods has 15, three...
Golf.com
Tiger Woods’ major wins, ranked by memorability
Friday is Tiger Woods’ 47th birthday, but unfortunately for him, the only present he would like is probably a 16th major title. Woods’ birthday comes 97 days before the 2023 Masters this year and we aren’t even sure if he will play for the second straight year, but we can at least look back on one of the two greatest major championship careers in golf.
Golf.com
Why 2022 was the wildest year of golf … ever
This year was unquestionably, undeniably, irredeemably the craziest in golf history. Or was it?. Yes, we saw more in 2022 than we have seen in the sport in a very long while: a revolution, a once-in-a-generation player movement, an astonishingly wide-open war, an impossibly historic final walk … and a few billion dollars in petty cash. But before recency bias anoints 2022 golf’s craziest year on record, let us first consider the alternatives.
Golf.com
2 steps to escape severely plugged bunker lies, according to Padraig Harrington
Ever since the pandemic began back in early 2020, Padraig Harrington has taken to social media to share the best tips, swing advice and mental strategies he’s gathered over a lifetime in golf. And, given his weighty resume, you’d be best off listening to what he has to say....
Jeff Gordon Jumped Off a 23-Foot Cliff to Ring in the New Year a Few Years Back
During his 26-year career as a NASCAR driver, Jeff Gordon encountered danger pretty much on a weekly basis. Like every other driver who competes in the sport's highest level, Gordon consistently hit speeds of nearly 200 MPH, wrecking several times and coming close to catastrophe even more frequently. Guys who race as long as Gordon did come to embrace that intensity and crave that adrenaline rush, to the point that, even in retirement, they're still looking for other exciting ways to get the ticker pounding. Even in his 50s, Gordon is looking for every opportunity to experience the extreme. He may have traded in the racing suit for a business suit, but thanks to all the money he's made over the years, he can afford to get the blood pumping in, let's just say, more exotic ways.
Golf.com
Here’s a yardage you should practice from (especially if you want to break 100)
Looking to get better in 2023? How about drop five shots in 2023? That seems like a good place to start. Here, as we creep closer to the New Year, we’ll use this five-part series to explain how you can kiss those five strokes (and possibly more?) goodbye in no time.
Golf.com
Kathy Whitworth’s greatness was rooted in much more than just winning
The first time I interviewed Kathy Whitworth was in 2006. I reached her at her Dallas-area home to discuss a new book she had written about golf instruction and her unmatched 88-win LPGA career. Whitworth was generous with her time, spending 45 minutes talking with me about her Texas background,...
Golf.com
2023 rule changes to know: A local rule to curb controversial DQs
The Rules of Golf are changing — ever so slightly — in 2023. Here’s a few of the most notable changes you need to be aware of. Not all DQs are created equal. Particularly not in the world of tournament scoring. As those who have played golf...
Golf.com
The inside story of how LIV Golf vs. the PGA Tour began
Remember when we thought a pandemic golf season two years ago was crazy? Man, 2022 had it all. The return of Tiger Woods, the founding of a controversial golf league, the disappearance (and reappearance) of one of golf’s most beloved figures and so much more. But now let’s take a breath. Here, we’ll look back (and look ahead) at the 10 most memorable moments of 2022.
Golf.com
9 bold predictions for 2023: Rory gets No. 5, Tiger surprises and LIV wins a major
It’s that time of year, folks. Where all you see across the golf Internet are lists, lists and more lists. Lists about the best moments from 2022. Lists about our viral stars of the golf year. Lists about the rules disputes that drove everyone crazy. Even lists about Tiger Woods that run 47 items long just for his 47th birthday.
Golf.com
Wind or gravity moved your ball at rest? Under 2023 rules change, do this
The governing bodies are generally loathe to admit that a single unfortunate incident triggered a rules change. But when you consider one of the significant rules modifications for 2023, regular PGA Tour watchers might well think back to a spot of bother in which Rickie Fowler found himself at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Golf.com
This was GOLF.com’s most-read putting tip of 2022. It featured … a tee in a hole
Tees, at least according to one notable longtime pro, aren’t just for tee shots. Nor are they meant only for play on the tee box. As we review our most-read tips of 2022, an unconventional use of a tee was part of your favorite putting advice. The thought involved speed control. And it came from no less than Brad Faxon, one of golf’s all-time great putters, in just a 55-second video he shared ahead of the Masters.
Golf.com
Selling Fast! Limited-edition Nicklaus ’86 merch on sale now
For a limited time, all Nicklaus gear in our Pro Shop is 30% off. Yes, this even includes the ever popular Nicklaus ’86 gear that depicts the G.O.A.T’s famed pose from his 18th major championship win. It’s a golf moment so historic that even millennial golfers — like myself — who weren’t even born yet know about.
Golf.com
Deal Alert! Give your putter a little Birdie Juice for the new year
If “make more birdies” is one of your New Year’s resolutions, try adding a little Birdie Juice to your gamer to remember the goal!. This Colt and Drew special is available in both blade and mallet options, and is sold exclusively on GOLF.com — you won’t find this bad boy anywhere else. If you’re looking for a unique bag update that won’t break the bank (they’re currently 30% off for a limited time), this is it.
Golf.com
One of golf’s most beloved trees is in a precarious state
If you’ve been to Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, you know what the ghost tree is, and even if you haven’t, you still might know what the ghost tree is. Because let’s be honest: how many famous golf trees are there anyway? Not many. But the ghost tree...
Golf Digest
Lydia Ko ends incredible year by getting married in South Korea
Lydia Ko married Jun Chung in Seoul's massive Myeongdong Cathedral five days after Christmas in South Korea. After keeping the relationship relatively private, the 25-year-old announced her engagement to Chung in August. Jun’s father, Tae Chung, is the vice chairman of Hyundai Card, a credit-card company in Seoul. Ko shared images guests took during the ceremony on her Instagram account.
Comments / 0