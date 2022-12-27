Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Why more homeless Denverites didn’t die during COVIDDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Remembering Muddy's CafeRick ZandDenver, CO
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'remiThornton, CO
Opinion: Denver hound dogs' siren call adorableDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report
Cardinals to Start David Blough at QB vs. Falcons with Colt McCoy Injured
The Arizona Cardinals will start their third-string quarterback Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that David Blough will play as Colt McCoy is still dealing with concussion symptoms. Kingsbury announced Wednesday that McCoy had cleared concussion protocol and was on track to start. The...
Bleacher Report
Bucs QB Blaine Gabbert Among People to Rescue Family from Helicopter Water Landing
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert was among the bystanders to help rescue a man and his family from a helicopter that had to make an emergency landing in the water near Davis Islands in Tampa on Thursday, according to Matt Cohen of the Tampa Bay Times. Gabbert was on...
Bleacher Report
Top NFL Contenders Most Likely to Suffer an Early Playoff Exit
The ugly truth of every NFL campaign is that regular-season success never guarantees a thing in the playoffs. Only one franchise will realize its Super Bowl dreams. The other 13 postseason qualifiers will enter the offseason empty-handed, and several of those teams will be especially disappointed to have missed—perhaps even feel they wasted—a chance at a title.
Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision
The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
Bleacher Report
Justin Jefferson Defends Kirk Cousins amid Backlash, Says Vikings QB Is MVP Candidate
Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson took issue with the criticism that's been directed toward teammate Kirk Cousins. Jefferson said Thursday that "his numbers are right with y'all's MVP candidates":. In addition to being the starting quarterback of a team that's 12-3, Cousins is fifth in the NFL in passing yards...
Bleacher Report
Peyton Manning Says He Isn't Interested in Coaching After Broncos Fired Hackett
Peyton Manning was the quarterback for the Denver Broncos the last time they made the playoffs, but he won't be returning to the team as a head coach to save them. Speaking to Adam Glyn (h/t TMZ Sports), Manning was asked about the possibility he would move into the coaching ranks with the Broncos after Nathaniel Hackett was fired.
Bleacher Report
6 NFL Players on Defense Ending 2022 Season on an Unexpected Hot Streak
No matter whether a team is destined for the NFL playoffs or hurtling toward the offseason, it's exciting to watch an unexpected breakout player emerge. Earlier in the week, we highlighted six offensive players on a late-season hot streak. Now, it's the defense's turn. While each choice is subjective, the...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love
Week 17 got underway on Thursday night as the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans battled in the Thursday Night Football finale. Tennessee might have set a few fantasy managers back by sitting several starters, including star running back Derrick Henry. Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was also inactive for the...
Bleacher Report
Isaiah Foskey NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Notre Dame Edge
— Physical at the point of attack and takes on blocks with good leverage out of a two-point stance to help set the edge. — Solid strength to win as a power rusher with a one-arm stab move or a bull rush, and he's shown a nice rip move as a counter off of the bull rush that he can win with if he starts working to get on an edge.
Bleacher Report
Report: NJ Suspends Citrus Bowl Betting Due to Drew Brees' PointsBet Partnership
The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has shut down betting on Monday's Citrus Bowl between Purdue and LSU because of Drew Brees' prior business relationship with sportsbook PointsBet, according to a report from David Purdum of ESPN. While regulators only noted that "an individual associated with Purdue Football team"...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Didn't Trigger Concussion Protocol, per Investigation
A joint investigation by the NFL and NFL Players Association determined that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not show any signs that would have triggered the league's concussion protocol in last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the NFL and NFLPA...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports
Week 17 got started on Thursday night with the Dallas Cowboys outlasting the Tennessee Titans in the TNF finale. It wasn't exactly a stellar game for managers in their fantasy championships, as standouts Tony Pollard and Derrick Henry both sat out. This is the unfortunate reality of Week 17 in...
Bleacher Report
Nolan Smith NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Georgia Edge
— On passing downs, he times up the snap well and has good acceleration off the ball to win with speed. — Works to get to square during the stem phase of a rush to give himself a two-way go and has a nice hesitation/skip move to win around the edge.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 17: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
This year, a few rookies will help fantasy football managers win leagues. One quarterback has emerged with consistent production over the past month and a wide receiver has peaked just in time for the championship round. Meanwhile, a preseason standout may have a chance to come up big in the clutch.
Bleacher Report
Jack Campbell NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Iowa LB
— Quick to key and diagnose zone versus gap runs to put himself in a good position to make plays. — Comes downhill in a hurry to fill his gap on the front side of gap runs. Takes good angles in pursuit against stretch runs or outside zone. — Physical...
Bleacher Report
Trenton Simpson NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Clemson LB
– Impressive athlete with good change of direction and fluid hips. Can mirror and match against running backs and tight ends in man coverage. – Uses his hands well to help stay in phase when playing man coverage or get reroutes when playing underneath in zone coverage. – Has the...
Bleacher Report
Cam Smith NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for South Carolina CB
— Has very good length. Bends well while staying low in stance. — Shows a smooth and controlled pedal with fluid hips to flip and run. — Has very good reaction out of breaks with great closing speed when the ball is in the air. — Gets his head around...
Bleacher Report
Mike Morris NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Michigan DL
– Great size and strength for an NFL defensive end, and he has some pop in his hands to lock out offensive tackles one-on-one. Solid hand placement when taking on blocks too. – Physical at the point of attack and sets the edge pretty easily with his upper-body strength. –...
Bleacher Report
BJ Ojulari NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for LSU EDGE
— Accelerates off the ball well and has quick run-pass transitions versus play action. — Sets up his pass-rushing moves well during the stem phase by using a skip/hesitation step or stemming to the inside to set up an outside move and vice versa. — Has a wide array of...
Comments / 0