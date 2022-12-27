ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man fatally stabbed in South L.A. argument, suspect arrested

A 67-year-old man was stabbed to death Tuesday morning during an argument with another man in South Los Angeles.

The stabbing occurred at 12:36 a.m. at 643 W. 97th St., according to  the Los Angeles Police Dept.

The victim was arguing with a 52-year-old man when the younger man produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect was arrested.

The victim's name was not released.

